(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – June 29, 2019

BY Brandon Benitz | June 29, 2019
Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester.  He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about the 23-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee that will help guide the search for NU’s next leader; the Board of Regents meeting on Friday that voted to approve the NU system’s 2019-20 budget; a west-to-east update on all the construction going across campus (there’s a LOT); and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.

 

