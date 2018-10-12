class="post-template-default single single-post postid-340780 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – October 13, 2018

BY Brandon Benitz | October 12, 2018
Brandon Benitz is once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Many of the UN-system schools work hard to recruit and retain “first-generation” Students, so we learn what exactly a “first-generation” college Student is and what UNK specifically does to recruit, retain, and support those first-generation Students on campus; a few weeks ago, he gave the campus an update on Campus Strategic Planning and we get the latest update on that process; on Friday of last week, UNK hosted a groundbreaking for its new “LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center” and we learn about the details of this building and how it will help the campus and community; and more!

