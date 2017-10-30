(Audio) Ibach Sworn In As USDA Under Secretary

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-268928 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY staff | October 30, 2017
Today, Governor Pete Ricketts attended the swearing-in ceremony of former Director of the Department of Agriculture Greg Ibach.  Ibach was sworn-in as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.

 

“Greg has been a tremendous contributor to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture,” said Governor Ricketts during his remarks.  “We’re very excited that he is going to be able to make a contribution to the USDA and help out the Trump Administration.”

 

Ag Secretary Sonny Purdue was in Omaha today for the ceremony.

 

Click here to hear comments from Governor Ricketts and Secretary Purdue.

