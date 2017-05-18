(Audio) Kearney to Hold Grand Opening of New “Patriot Park” on May 25

The City of Kearney will be celebrating the Grand Opening of Patriot Park, located at 4511 East 56th Street, on Thursday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. Festivities include speakers and a ribbon cutting, national anthem and flag rising, first pitch ceremonies, concessions, and fun contests for kids conducted by Leadership Kearney, followed by youth baseball and softball games and facility tours.

Patriot Park features four lighted youth baseball fields, four lighted youth softball fields, six indoor batting cages, eight outdoor batting cages, covered spectator seating, covered dugouts, concession stand, restrooms, and umpires room. The complex cost an estimated $8.8 million and was funded by Kearney voters who approved a 1 percent restaurant tax to pay for $7.5 million of the project in November 2014. Donations and grants will fund the remainder of the cost.

Brandon Benitz talks with Mike Koski, Baseball/Softball Volunteer & Community Organizer, and Scott Hayden, Park and Recreation Director for the City of Kearney, about the new “Patriot Park” baseball and softball complex located in northeast Kearney. They talk about the needs behind the Park; the occupation tax that voters approved to fund it; the design, development, and building; the festivities next week for the Grand Opening; and more.

Click here to listen to the interview.