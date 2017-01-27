(AUDIO) “Run for UV” set for Feb. 18

The Run for UV relay race is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Cambridge, ending in McCook. The 34-mile relay will start at 9 a.m. and will go along U.S. Highway 6-34, to McCook with 10 legs of approximately 3-miles each.

Dr. Rob Stamm, Optemetrist at Life Time Eyecare and also the developer of the idea for this run says after looking at the stats of children who have prescription sunglasses is astonishing lower than it should be. That is why this race was created a year ago, to provide children who wear glasses with the right prescription of sunglasses to protect from UV rays.

This unique race was put together in coordination with the eye doctors in the McCook community- Lifetime Eyecare, Wal-Mart Vision Care and My Family Eyecare.

Last year, the relay raised $7,000 and paid for 250 prescription sunglasses free of charge. Dr. Stamm hopes for 50 teams to register this year with 6-10 members each.

To sign up for the race you can call Lifetime Eyecare in McCook or online on the Run for UV Facebook page.

For more information, here is an interview with Dr. Rob Stamm.