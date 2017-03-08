(Audio) Swedes Prepare For Return Trip To State

GOTHENBURG – Roger Koehler said that he has been told the second trip to state is easier. His Swedes are making back to back trips to the state tournament in Lincoln for the first time since 1928-29.

Koehler said his team is taking a “business as usual” approach to this year’s final-eight tournament. Last year, as a seven-seed, the Swedes lost in the first round to Columbus Scotus. Gothenburg (25-2) has a higher-seed, at No. 4, this year and will take on Wahoo in the first round.

The Warriors are one of the most storied boys basketball programs in the state. They won six state championships in 90’s. They also went on a 114 game winning streak spanning five seasons. This season they are 20-5 and are coming off a district final loss to Bishop Neumann.

The game will tip-off at 10:45 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Thursday. You can hear the game on KAMI/Country Legends 100.1 and AM 1580.

Click to hear Coach Koehler’s comments.