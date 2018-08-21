(Audio) UNK Women’s Soccer Looking for Big Things in 2018

Chloe Roberts came to UNK in August 2014 and served as the program’s graduate assistant coach for two seasons. In May 2016, she graduated from UNK with a Master’s in Exercise Science. That summer, she was elevated to assistant coach, promoted to interim head coach in December 2016, then was named UNK’s third all-time head women’s soccer coach in April 2017.

A native of England, Roberts had a storied NCAA Division II career playing at North Alabama from 2009-13. Tabbed as both the Alabama Sports Writers Small College Athlete of the Year in and the Daktronics Player of the Year in 2011, she was a four-time All-American who tallied a school-record 93 career goals.

Later, she played professionally with the Colorado Rapids (2013) and Atlanta Silverbacks (2012).

Brandon Benitz visits with Roberts, about what she learned the most in year 1, those athletes she expects to be big contributors this year, how the Lopers are working to increase their offensive output, her goals and expectations going into this year, and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.