Bacon calls for compromise following President’s remarks on border security

Bacon Calls for Humanitarian Compromise Following President’s remarks on Border Security

WASHINGTON, D.C.  Today Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02) called for compromise so that we can open the rest of government, rationally respond to the dysfunction we now have at our broken border, and confront the growing humanitarian crisis that is getting worse with each week.

“Customs and Border Protection are requesting 234 miles of physical barrier to be strategically placed along our 2,000 mile border with Mexico, and I fully support them. Gridlock and its consequence of doing nothing hurts our nation, putting more people at risk at our border and threatens our citizens.

“The human tragedy is real. Last fiscal year approximately 60,000 unaccompanied minors vulnerable to human and sex trafficking came through our borders. We are sending around 50 people per day to medical providers as those who are arriving are increasingly in poor health. The rise in illegal narcotics is also alarming with a 38% increase in methamphetamine, 22% increase in heroin, and 73% increase in fentanyl. We lost 72,000 Americans to overdose last year, and our Southern border was a primary conduit. We should be alarmed that 17,000 adults with criminal records were stopped at the southern border along with 3,000 who fit terrorist profiles and required additional screening.

“Border security is national security, and we are seeing a humanitarian crisis develop. We must protect the children and others being brought to our country for illicit activities; we must ensure those arriving here can have medical care and access to a speedy adjudication system; and we must ensure our country is safe from illegal drugs, terrorists and criminals. I support the 234 miles of physical barriers, more judges, additional security personnel for ICE and CBP, increased medical capabilities and expanded vehicle screening at ports of entry. Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Schumer must come to the negotiating table in good faiththeir refusal to compromise on the physical barrier has resulted in gridlock and endangers lives.”