Bayard receives brunt of Monday evening storm

Crews in and around Bayard were busy Monday night in the wake of a devastating storm with reported tornadoes, hail, heavy rains and other severe weather.

Some homes were leveled to the floor after the roof and walls were ripped off. There have been reports of dead and injured livestock north of Bayard.

The roof of Chimney Rock Villa reportedly blew off during Monday’s storm, and tonight residents are being transported to Bayard High School which is doubling as an emergency shelter.

Nearly all of the trees were toppled at the town’s cemetery, and there was significant tree damage at Chimney Rock Golf Course as well.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, fire crews from Scottsbluff and Gering were dispatched for mutual aid to help crews in Bayard clear trees from the area. KNEB has received multiple reports of L62A being closed due to trees laying across the roadway.

Chimney Rock Public Power District is reporting significant outages across their area. Their crews are assessing the damage and say it won’t be until at least Tuesday or possibly Wednesday until power is fully restored across the CRPPD area.