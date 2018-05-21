Body found in Central City, autopsy planned

Central City, Neb. — The discovery of a body in Central City has raised a number of questions. The Central City Police Department and the Merrick County Sheriff’s Department were called to a local residence on Saturday where a body was found in a storage compartment located inside a camper trailer on the property. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. Positive identification has not been made, however authorities believed the remains are of David E. Jansen who was reported missing on January 31, 2018.

More information will be made available as the investigation continues according to Chief Mark Hogue, Central City Police Department.