class="post-template-default single single-post postid-312446 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Body found in Central City, autopsy planned | KRVN Radio

Body found in Central City, autopsy planned

BY KRVN News | May 21, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Body found in Central City, autopsy planned
MGN/KNEB

Central City, Neb. — The discovery of a body in Central City has raised a number of questions.  The Central City Police Department and the Merrick County Sheriff’s Department were called to a  local residence on Saturday where a body was found in a storage compartment located inside a camper trailer on the property. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. Positive identification has not been made, however authorities believed the remains are of  David E. Jansen who was reported missing on January 31, 2018.

More information will be made available as the investigation continues according to Chief Mark Hogue, Central City Police Department.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments