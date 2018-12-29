Cardinals and Haymakers Take Home Holiday Tournament Title

ELM CREEK – It was another night in Elm Creek for the Holiday Tournament the Buffaloes host, but on Saturday night it was for the championship. In the girl’s game, Doniphan-Trumbull won by a final score of 66-38. Cozad had the lead at the end of the first quarter 13-6, but after that, it was all Doniphan-Trumbull. The Lady Cardinals outscored the Lady Haymakers 60-25 in the next three quarters to leave no doubt and capture back-to-back championships in the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament.

Doniphan-Trumbull was led by sophomore Katie Roach as she poured in 22 points. Cozad was led by a trio of players scoring 10 points as junior Megan Burkholder, senior Brenna Dugan, and senior Abigail Cornelius pitched in on offense. The Lady Cardinals are now 6-3 and will face Ravenna on January 3rd. Cozad is now 3-8 and will battle Ogallala on January 4th.

In the boy’s game, it was a blowout win for Cozad as they handed Elm Creek their first loss of the season, 77-39. Elm Creek had a 10-7 lead midway through the first quarter, but Cozad went on a roll, to say the least, going on a 17-0 run. Every time the Buffaloes made a move, the Haymakers countered with big buckets of their own to clinch their second Holiday Tournament title in as many years.

Cozad was led by 19 points from sophomore Kaydn Marhenke. Elm Creek was paced by sophomore Trey Miner with his 12 points. Cozad remains undefeated with a 9-0 record and they will face Ogallala on January 4th. Elm Creek falls to 8-1 and will face Loomis on January 4th.