Cattle nonprofit sues Nebraska Brand Committee

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A nonprofit representing ranchers with Nebraska feedlots has requested a federal judge to rule the Nebraska Livestock Brand Act unconstitutional and prevent the state from enforcing it.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska Beef Producers Committee filed a lawsuit against the Nebraska Brand Committee and executive director William Bunce in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

The Brand Committee records ranchers’ brands, inspects cattle to verify ownership and investigates missing livestock and cattle rustling. The Brand Act requires cattle being moved outside a designated brand area or sold within it to be inspected.

Katherine Spohn, attorney for the beef producers, says the evolution of the cattle industry has made the act ineffectual.

A phone message left by the Associated Press seeking comment from Bunce was not immediately returned.