class="post-template-default single single-post postid-325174 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Colorado boy pulled from Nebraska lake dies at hospital | KRVN Radio

Colorado boy pulled from Nebraska lake dies at hospital

BY Associated Press | July 25, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Colorado boy pulled from Nebraska lake dies at hospital

Scottsbluff, Neb.  — A 4-year-old Colorado boy pulled last week from the water of a western Nebraska lake has died.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office says in a new release that the boy, Messiah White of Colorado Springs, died early Tuesday at a Denver hospital.

Messiah was found unresponsive Saturday in the water at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area in western Nebraska.

CPR was performed on the boy, who was flown to a Scottsbluff hospital and later transported to the Denver hospital.
The boy’s death has been ruled accidental.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments