Commission’s revised agenda includes mountain lion population research update

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has revised the agenda for its Jan. 19 meeting at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland for the addition of an update on mountain lion population research. The hunter orange update and other items have been moved to the Jan. 18 informational meeting.

The Jan. 18 meeting begins at 1 p.m. and Jan. 19 meeting starts at 8 a.m. Both meetings are at Riverview Lodge.

In addition, the Commission will consider establishing a reduced-price restricted statewide buck-any deer permit. This permit would have lower fees than the statewide buck-any deer permit because the restricted permit hunting area would exclude some areas for mule deer harvest. If passed, the restricted statewide buck-any deer fees would be $125 for residents and $695 for nonresidents.

The fees would remain unchanged for the statewide buck-whitetail only permit and for the statewide buck permit that would allow for mule deer harvest with no area restrictions.

Also on the agenda are staff recommendations to:

— approve grant awards for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program.

— approve trail projects for federal funding through the Recreational Trails Program.

— approve an increase to the Cash Change Fund at several state parks, recreation areas and historical parks and eliminate the change fund at Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA).

— approve an easement request from Rural Water District No. 1 in Johnson County to place a water line to Osage WMA.

— approve the Commission meeting schedule for 2018.

The commissioners also will hear several staff updates, including one on pheasant research, the state’s Berggren Plan for Pheasants, and a law enforcement presentation. They also will elect officers for the year.

Updated agendas are available at outdoornebraska.gov/ commissioners/.

