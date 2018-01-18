Cozad and Lexington Split Games on Carpenter Court

LEXINGTON – The Minutemen protected their home court beating Cozad 58-49 and the Lady Haymakers took overtime to beat Lex 35-32.

In the girls game, Lexington started off with a 18-7 lead, but then stalled in the second quarter and allowed Cozad back into the game. It was 18-13 at the end of the first-half. Cozad’s momentum continued into the second half where they cut the lead to two.

The Haymakers took the lead in the fourth, then it was the Minutemaids who caught up. Maddi Sutton sank two free throws to tie it just before the end of regulation.

Cozad took advantage of good defense to win the overtime period and the game 35-32

Brenna Dugan was the leading scorer for Cozad as they move to 3-13. Sutton had her second big game in a row as she poured in 16 to lead all scorers as the Minutemaids drop to 3-13.

In the boys game, two hot team matched up. The Haymakers hot shooting went cold in the second half and Lexington took advantage in the second half, jumping out early and holding onto the lead.

Lexington took and early lead, as both team struggled from the perimeter. The score was tied 21-21 at half. However, the Minutemen scored 20 in the third quarter to take a lead they would never relinquished. As he often does, Nick Saiz led the way for Lexington with 20 points. Andrew Saiz was in double-figures with 12, as was Dylan Richman. Lexington moves to 10-6 with the win.

Cozad struggled from the floor on the evening only hitting 23% from outside the three point line. Kyle German was the leading scorer with 12 and Trestian Siemering finished with 10. The Haymakers fall to 12-2 on the season.