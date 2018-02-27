Crouch To Coach At Midland

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ Eric Crouch, the 2001 Heisman Trophy winner at Nebraska, has been hired as an assistant football coach at Midland University. Midland announced Tuesday that Crouch will coach running backs and special teams. The 1,400-student school is coached by Jeff Jamrog, a former Nebraska player who was the Cornhuskers’ defensive line coach when Crouch was a player. The 39-year-old Crouch was quarterback for the Huskers in the 2001 national championship game, and the St. Louis Rams drafted him in the third round in 2002 as a receiver. Crouch never played an NFL regular-season game. He lives in Omaha and has worked in sales of medical and recreation equipment.