Dawson County Relay For Life Set For June 2, In Cozad

COZAD – Cristy Thompson is the community manager for the American Cancer Society. Last week she announced that this year’s Dawson County Relay For Life will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Cozad on June 2.

“We well be having our 23rd Annual Dawson County Relay for Life,” Thompson said. “Our theme this year is, ‘we need you for a cure.’ There are a lot of great activities planned to get everyone excited for Relay For Life.”

Thompson said that for years the American Cancer Society has had some specific rules for Relay for Life events. However, she says that many of those rules have been relaxed, so it gives the local groups more opportunities to try new things. She said that Relay For Life serves many purposes.

“It’s really a chance to educate people about the American Cancer Society,” Thompson said. “We are raising funds to raise awareness about cancer, to fight the fight with cancer, and to find a cure for cancer.”

Relay for Life is also an opportunity for patients to learn about different treatments and to get educated about the disease.

Thompson said that they will take teams up the the day before, she said to go to relayforlife.org to sign up a team. She also said that volunteers are needed and appreciated at the open and close of the event at the park. Set-up will begin about 1:00 June 2. She suggested that if you have a little free time, come over and help get things going.

Click here to listen to the interview with Cristy Thompson