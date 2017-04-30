(AUDIO) Travel not recommended in west-central Nebraska, I-80 EB closed at Overton

RRN’s Bob Brogan visits with Dawson Pubic Power District’s Marsh Banzhaf on power outage restoration on Sunday April 30, 2017.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Roads are closing eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 at Overton due to traffic accident. Pictures from scene indicate at semi and car collision.
Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol office in North Platte advises that travel in not recommended at all. Freezing rain to heavy snow in west-central Nebraska.
From Dawson Public Power District:
1:00 pm- We have big outages right now. Transmission issues. Gothenburg and Overton areas are being affected. If the phone lines are busy, wait several minutes before you try again. 308-324-2386. We can’t take outage reports via FB or email.
UPDATE: 1:30 pm Village of Overton is back on. The conditions are poor, but the crews continue to work.