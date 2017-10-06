Effort to restrict ‘bump stock’ draws unlikely supporters

WASHINGTON — Traditional allies in support of gun rights are of one mind in calling for regulation of “bump stock” devices that apparently aided the gunman behind the Las Vegas attack.

Usually the National Rifle Association opposes firearms restrictions. President Donald Trump has pledged to support gun rights. Yet after the deadly rampage at a country music festival in Las Vegas, they are endorsing additional regulations for the devices.

Both the NRA and the Trump White House expressed support Thursday for controls on bump stocks. The top Republican in Congress, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and other GOP lawmakers also are backing the effort.

A bump stock fits over the stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allows the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.