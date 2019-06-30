Endangered missing adviory

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Hailey Baca.

The Thayer County Sheriffs office is attempting to locate Hailey Baca, a 14 year old white female, 5’6, 140, Hazel eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a black bikini. She was seen in a Gold 2001 Ford Taurus with no license plates driven by Kenton Meyer, a 21 year old male, 5’4, 150 Blue eyes and black hair. The Thayer County Sheriff’s office believes Hailey may be in danger. Call 911 or Thayer County Sheriff’s office at 402-768-6139 with any information.