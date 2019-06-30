class="post-template-default single single-post postid-393242 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Endangered missing adviory | KRVN Radio

Endangered missing adviory

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 30, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Endangered missing adviory

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Hailey Baca.

The Thayer County Sheriffs office is attempting to locate Hailey Baca, a 14 year old white female, 5’6, 140, Hazel eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a black bikini. She was seen in a Gold 2001 Ford Taurus with no license plates driven by Kenton Meyer, a 21 year old male, 5’4, 150 Blue eyes and black hair. The Thayer County Sheriff’s office believes Hailey may be in danger. Call 911 or Thayer County Sheriff’s office at 402-768-6139 with any information.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments