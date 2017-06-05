FFA Members Elected State Officers at Convention

Six Kansas FFA members were elected to serve as the 2017–18 State FFA Officers at the 89th Kansas FFA Convention May 31–June 2, 2017, on the Kansas State University campus. They were among 14 candidates running for a state officer position to represent more than 9,000 Kansas FFA members.

The 2017–18 Kansas FFA Officer team includes: President Eli Ohlde, Clifton-Clyde FFA; Vice President John Kennedy, Jackson Heights FFA; Secretary Marie Reveles, Hays FFA; Treasurer Quentin Umphenour, Jayhawk-Linn FFA; Reporter Riley Sleichter, Abilene FFA; and Sentinel Skyler Denio, Hoxie FFA.

The State FFA Officer team will travel across the state sharing their passion for agriculture, leadership and service. Kansas FFA officers present workshops and conferences across the state and challenge FFA members to serve their communities and the agriculture industry.