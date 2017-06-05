class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240210 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY KS FFA | June 5, 2017
FFA Members Elected State Officers at Convention
New state FFA officers were elected at the Kansas FFA Convention on June 2. From left: Eli Ohlde, President, Clifton-Clyde; John Kennedy, Vice President, Jackson Heights; Marie Reveles, Secretary, Hays; Quentin Umphenour, Treasurer, Jayhawk-Linn; Riley Sleichter, Reporter, Abilene; Skyler Denio, Sentinel, Hoxie.

Six Kansas FFA members were elected to serve as the 2017–18 State FFA Officers at the 89th Kansas FFA Convention May 31–June 2, 2017, on the Kansas State University campus. They were among 14 candidates running for a state officer position to represent more than 9,000 Kansas FFA members.

The State FFA Officer team will travel across the state sharing their passion for agriculture, leadership and service. Kansas FFA officers present workshops and conferences across the state and challenge FFA members to serve their communities and the agriculture industry.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
