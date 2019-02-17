class="post-template-default single single-post postid-366587 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Final NSAA State High School Wrestling Results | KRVN Radio

Final NSAA State High School Wrestling Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 17, 2019
Final NSAA State High School Wrestling Results
Team Champions
Class A
1st, Millard South
2nd, Columbus
Class B
1st, Northwest
2nd, Skutt
Class C
1st, Valentine
2nd, Broken Bow
Class D
1st, Plainview
2nd, Bergan

A106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Gabe Grice of Bellevue East
  • 2nd Place – Caleb Coyle of Millard South
  • 3rd Place – Juan Pedro Jr. of Grand Island
  • 4th Place – Brandon Baustert of Lincoln East
  • 5th Place – Archer Heelan of Kearney
  • 6th Place – Michael Colling of Omaha Westside

1st Place Match

  • Gabe Grice (Bellevue East) 27-1, So. over Caleb Coyle (Millard South) 51-6, So. (UTB 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Juan Pedro Jr. (Grand Island) 40-13, So. over Brandon Baustert (Lincoln East) 39-8, Fr. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

  • Archer Heelan (Kearney) 40-7, Fr. over Michael Colling (Omaha Westside) 42-12, Sr. (MD 13-5)

A113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Garrett Grice of Bellevue East
  • 2nd Place – Emilio Haynes of Omaha Central
  • 3rd Place – Blake Cushing of Grand Island
  • 4th Place – Hunter Nagatani of Kearney
  • 5th Place – Clay Cerny of Columbus
  • 6th Place – Ethan Batterton of Lincoln Southeast

1st Place Match

  • Garrett Grice (Bellevue East) 49-0, Fr. over Emilio Haynes (Omaha Central) 44-2, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 38-6, So. over Hunter Nagatani (Kearney) 38-12, Jr. (Dec 11-5)

5th Place Match

  • Clay Cerny (Columbus) 41-14, Jr. over Ethan Batterton (Lincoln Southeast) 32-16, So. (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-0))

A120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jakason Burks of Omaha Burke
  • 2nd Place – Nathan Rizek of Lincoln East
  • 3rd Place – Rylie Steele of Kearney
  • 4th Place – Tanner Kobza of Columbus
  • 5th Place – Peyton Martinez of South Sioux City
  • 6th Place – Solomon Allerheiligen of Millard North

1st Place Match

  • Jakason Burks (Omaha Burke) 58-0, Jr. over Nathan Rizek (Lincoln East) 42-9, Sr. (Fall 3:47)

3rd Place Match

  • Rylie Steele (Kearney) 36-15, Jr. over Tanner Kobza (Columbus) 37-10, So. (Dec 7-0)

5th Place Match

  • Peyton Martinez (South Sioux City) 25-8, Fr. over Solomon Allerheiligen (Millard North) 37-16, So. (Fall 2:55)

A126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Camden Russell of Millard West
  • 2nd Place – Ladamien Sturdivant of Omaha Bryan
  • 3rd Place – Conor Knopick of Millard South
  • 4th Place – Daniel Derosier of Bellevue East
  • 5th Place – Cody Carlson of Fremont
  • 6th Place – Cody Niemiec of Papillion-LaVista

1st Place Match

  • Camden Russell (Millard West) 35-5, Sr. over Ladamien Sturdivant (Omaha Bryan) 35-3, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Conor Knopick (Millard South) 57-2, So. over Daniel Derosier (Bellevue East) 37-11, So. (MD 11-1)

5th Place Match

  • Cody Carlson (Fremont) 42-4, Sr. over Cody Niemiec (Papillion-LaVista) 43-9, Jr. (M. For.)

A132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Phillip Moomey of Kearney
  • 2nd Place – Antrell Taylor of Millard South
  • 3rd Place – Carter Kucera of Columbus
  • 4th Place – Jeromy Nielsen of Omaha Burke
  • 5th Place – Breckin Sperling of Lincoln East
  • 6th Place – Nolan Niemiec of Papillion-LaVista

1st Place Match

  • Phillip Moomey (Kearney) 46-1, Sr. over Antrell Taylor (Millard South) 53-4, Fr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Carter Kucera (Columbus) 50-8, Sr. over Jeromy Nielsen (Omaha Burke) 43-16, Jr. (Fall 3:31)

5th Place Match

  • Breckin Sperling (Lincoln East) 41-17, Jr. over Nolan Niemiec (Papillion-LaVista) 51-10, Sr. (M. For.)

A138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Maxx Mayfield of Lincoln East
  • 2nd Place – Tyler Antoniak of Millard South
  • 3rd Place – Gauge Mcbride of Kearney
  • 4th Place – Peyton Meink of Millard North
  • 5th Place – Blaine Miller of Omaha Burke
  • 6th Place – Preston Mort of Lincoln Northeast

1st Place Match

  • Maxx Mayfield (Lincoln East) 51-1, Jr. over Tyler Antoniak (Millard South) 50-7, Fr. (Fall 4:16)

3rd Place Match

  • Gauge Mcbride (Kearney) 41-11, Jr. over Peyton Meink (Millard North) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

5th Place Match

  • Blaine Miller (Omaha Burke) 23-10, So. over Preston Mort (Lincoln Northeast) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 10-8)

A145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Nick James of Kearney
  • 2nd Place – Levi May of Millard West
  • 3rd Place – Creighton Baughman of Papillion-LaVista
  • 4th Place – Deon Davis of Omaha Central
  • 5th Place – Caleb Connor of Papillion-LaVista South
  • 6th Place – Trey Nielsen of Omaha Burke

1st Place Match

  • Nick James (Kearney) 46-2, Sr. over Levi May (Millard West) 43-6, Sr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Creighton Baughman (Papillion-LaVista) 58-4, Sr. over Deon Davis (Omaha Central) 37-8, So. (Fall 1:57)

5th Place Match

  • Caleb Connor (Papillion-LaVista South) 39-7, Jr. over Trey Nielsen (Omaha Burke) 46-14, Jr. (Fall 2:40)

A152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Chance Fry of Lincoln East
  • 2nd Place – Cole Price of Papillion-LaVista
  • 3rd Place – Deson Stapleton of Omaha Burke
  • 4th Place – Justin Davis of Omaha Central
  • 5th Place – Alex Irizarry of Papillion-LaVista South
  • 6th Place – Ethan Valencia of Millard West

1st Place Match

  • Chance Fry (Lincoln East) 32-0, Sr. over Cole Price (Papillion-LaVista) 47-13, So. (MD 12-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Deson Stapleton (Omaha Burke) 46-10, So. over Justin Davis (Omaha Central) 25-11, Fr. (Fall 2:11)

5th Place Match

  • Alex Irizarry (Papillion-LaVista South) 35-4, Jr. over Ethan Valencia (Millard West) 34-18, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

A160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – James Burks of Omaha Burke
  • 2nd Place – Avery Mcmeekin of Columbus
  • 3rd Place – Nolan Johnston of Omaha Westside
  • 4th Place – Liam Kirk of Elkhorn South
  • 5th Place – Carter Abels of Kearney
  • 6th Place – Brogan Zegers of Lincoln Southeast

1st Place Match

  • James Burks (Omaha Burke) 60-0, Sr. over Avery Mcmeekin (Columbus) 46-8, Sr. (MD 13-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Nolan Johnston (Omaha Westside) 47-8, Sr. over Liam Kirk (Elkhorn South) 54-3, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

  • Carter Abels (Kearney) 37-12, So. over Brogan Zegers (Lincoln Southeast) 27-16, Jr. (Fall 0:32)

A170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Isaiah Alford of Lincoln High
  • 2nd Place – Cole Huss of Gretna
  • 3rd Place – Grant Lyman of Lincoln East
  • 4th Place – Blayze Standley of Columbus
  • 5th Place – Kale Dawson of Bellevue West
  • 6th Place – Blake Forsythe of Norfolk

1st Place Match

  • Isaiah Alford (Lincoln High) 45-1, Sr. over Cole Huss (Gretna) 38-4, Sr. (MD 16-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Grant Lyman (Lincoln East) 46-11, Jr. over Blayze Standley (Columbus) 42-15, So. (Fall 2:25)

5th Place Match

  • Kale Dawson (Bellevue West) 36-13, Sr. over Blake Forsythe (Norfolk) 27-21, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

A182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Isaac Trumble of Millard South
  • 2nd Place – Trajen Linear of Papillion-LaVista South
  • 3rd Place – Cedric Relford of Elkhorn
  • 4th Place – Andrew Muthersbaugh of Lincoln East
  • 5th Place – Carson Zwingman of Columbus
  • 6th Place – Oscar Richter of Grand Island

1st Place Match

  • Isaac Trumble (Millard South) 56-0, Jr. over Trajen Linear (Papillion-LaVista South) 40-1, Jr. (Fall 1:35)

3rd Place Match

  • Cedric Relford (Elkhorn) 37-6, Sr. over Andrew Muthersbaugh (Lincoln East) 10-2, Sr. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

  • Carson Zwingman (Columbus) 57-4, Sr. over Oscar Richter (Grand Island) 39-16, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

A195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Dillyn Miller of Omaha Burke
  • 2nd Place – Tj Huber of Gretna
  • 3rd Place – Josh Trumble of Millard South
  • 4th Place – Anthony Deanda of Columbus
  • 5th Place – Jacob Hilding of Omaha Central
  • 6th Place – Anthony Stege of Lincoln Northeast

1st Place Match

  • Dillyn Miller (Omaha Burke) 58-0, Sr. over Tj Huber (Gretna) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 0:31)

3rd Place Match

  • Josh Trumble (Millard South) 50-7, Sr. over Anthony Deanda (Columbus) 45-6, Jr. (Fall 2:31)

5th Place Match

  • Jacob Hilding (Omaha Central) 41-11, Sr. over Anthony Stege (Lincoln Northeast) 39-13, Sr. (Fall 1:28)

A220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kasten Grape of Columbus
  • 2nd Place – Tony Pray of Creighton Prep
  • 3rd Place – Jaylon Walker of Omaha Bryan
  • 4th Place – Luis Quezada of South Sioux City
  • 5th Place – Gavin Peitzmeier of Millard South
  • 6th Place – Chris Karmazin of Lincoln East

1st Place Match

  • Kasten Grape (Columbus) 52-2, Jr. over Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 46-5, So. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Jaylon Walker (Omaha Bryan) 50-3, Jr. over Luis Quezada (South Sioux City) 31-8, Sr. (Dec 9-5)

5th Place Match

  • Gavin Peitzmeier (Millard South) 52-7, Sr. over Chris Karmazin (Lincoln East) 26-16, Sr. (Fall 1:08)

A285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Conner Cowling of Norfolk
  • 2nd Place – Cade Haberman of Omaha Westside
  • 3rd Place – Ethan Mcphillips of Grand Island
  • 4th Place – Jacob Frezell-mcclinton of Omaha Central
  • 5th Place – Peyton Spencer of Lincoln Northeast
  • 6th Place – Jack Hasz of Creighton Prep

1st Place Match

  • Conner Cowling (Norfolk) 43-0, Sr. over Cade Haberman (Omaha Westside) 41-5, So. (Fall 0:52)

3rd Place Match

  • Ethan Mcphillips (Grand Island) 39-8, Sr. over Jacob Frezell-mcclinton (Omaha Central) 39-9, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

  • Peyton Spencer (Lincoln Northeast) 26-8, Sr. over Jack Hasz (Creighton Prep) 41-5, Sr. (For.)

B106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Quinton Chavez of Gering
  • 2nd Place – Grady Arends of Northwest
  • 3rd Place – Zach Ourada of Omaha Skutt Catholic
  • 4th Place – Caden Svoboda of Aurora
  • 5th Place – Ty Rainforth of O`Neill
  • 6th Place – Austin Munier of Sidney

1st Place Match

  • Quinton Chavez (Gering) 34-3, So. over Grady Arends (Northwest) 49-5, So. (Dec 10-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Zach Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 36-9, Fr. over Caden Svoboda (Aurora) 44-5, So. (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Ty Rainforth (O`Neill) 32-5, Fr. over Austin Munier (Sidney) 28-11, Fr. (Dec 9-2)

B113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff
  • 2nd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
  • 3rd Place – Tanner York of Beatrice
  • 4th Place – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte
  • 5th Place – Thomas Ivey of York
  • 6th Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central

1st Place Match

  • Paul Garcia (Scottsbluff) 38-5, So. over Jace Russman (Cozad) 43-3, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Tanner York (Beatrice) 31-8, Sr. over Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 34-14, So. (MD 14-6)

5th Place Match

  • Thomas Ivey (York) 49-10, So. over Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) 46-5, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

B120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jackson Nielsen of Blair
  • 2nd Place – William Lomax of Boys Town
  • 3rd Place – Dyson Kunz of Central City
  • 4th Place – Drew Arnold of Beatrice
  • 5th Place – Paul Ruff of Alliance
  • 6th Place – Brock Little of North Platte

1st Place Match

  • Jackson Nielsen (Blair) 43-1, Sr. over William Lomax (Boys Town) 35-2, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Dyson Kunz (Central City) 54-1, So. over Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 36-6, So. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Paul Ruff (Alliance) 39-5, So. over Brock Little (North Platte) 33-21, So. (Dec 2-0)

B126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Darian Diaz of North Platte
  • 2nd Place – Caleb Lazure of Omaha Skutt Catholic
  • 3rd Place – Collin Quandt of Northwest
  • 4th Place – Nate Rocheleau of Gering
  • 5th Place – Trevor Reinke of Beatrice
  • 6th Place – Gage Perry of Columbus Lakeview

1st Place Match

  • Darian Diaz (North Platte) 48-1, So. over Caleb Lazure (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 25-3, Jr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Collin Quandt (Northwest) 48-5, Jr. over Nate Rocheleau (Gering) 36-6, So. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

  • Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 33-9, Fr. over Gage Perry (Columbus Lakeview) 46-6, Sr. (For.)

B132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
  • 2nd Place – Jerryd Hernandez of Scottsbluff
  • 3rd Place – Trevor Kluck of Aurora
  • 4th Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala
  • 5th Place – Izaak Hunsley of Hastings
  • 6th Place – Brady Fago of Lexington

1st Place Match

  • Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 40-6, Sr. over Jerryd Hernandez (Scottsbluff) 19-8, Sr. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Trevor Kluck (Aurora) 45-4, So. over Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 43-12, So. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

  • Izaak Hunsley (Hastings) 42-8, Jr. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 36-9, Jr. (MD 9-0)

B138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Nicholas Stoltenberg of Omaha Skutt Catholic
  • 2nd Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney
  • 3rd Place – Juan Vergara of Wayne
  • 4th Place – Miguel Roman of Schuyler
  • 5th Place – Mason Brumbaugh of Hastings
  • 6th Place – Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview

1st Place Match

  • Nicholas Stoltenberg (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 35-1, Jr. over Trey Arellano (Sidney) 45-3, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Juan Vergara (Wayne) 43-2, Sr. over Miguel Roman (Schuyler) 17-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 43-9, Jr. over Joel Lemburg (Columbus Lakeview) 39-13, Jr. (Fall 2:30)

B145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Devontae Gutierrez of Scottsbluff
  • 2nd Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington
  • 3rd Place – Easton Albrecht of Raymond Central
  • 4th Place – Seth Wonch of Aurora
  • 5th Place – Brody Raines of Sidney
  • 6th Place – Kole Ligouri of Auburn

1st Place Match

  • Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 35-1, Sr. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 33-6, Sr. (Dec 13-7)

3rd Place Match

  • Easton Albrecht (Raymond Central) 44-5, Sr. over Seth Wonch (Aurora) 46-8, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

  • Brody Raines (Sidney) 44-11, Jr. over Kole Ligouri (Auburn) 38-8, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

B152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kaleb Canoyer of Waverly
  • 2nd Place – Harrison Gocke of York
  • 3rd Place – Carter Pursley of Aurora
  • 4th Place – Zane Bennett of Wahoo
  • 5th Place – Kc Higer of Sidney
  • 6th Place – Carson Core of Seward

1st Place Match

  • Kaleb Canoyer (Waverly) 51-2, Sr. over Harrison Gocke (York) 57-2, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Carter Pursley (Aurora) 41-7, Sr. over Zane Bennett (Wahoo) 44-7, Sr. (Fall 1:52)

5th Place Match

  • Kc Higer (Sidney) 44-8, Sr. over Carson Core (Seward) 34-8, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

B160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington
  • 2nd Place – Zeth Gerkensmeyer of Columbus Lakeview
  • 3rd Place – Jake Lemmon of Chadron
  • 4th Place – Gabriel James of Ralston
  • 5th Place – Caden Yrkoski of Schuyler
  • 6th Place – Cash Arensdorf of North Platte

1st Place Match

  • Riley Kopf (Lexington) 35-5, Sr. over Zeth Gerkensmeyer (Columbus Lakeview) 46-4, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Jake Lemmon (Chadron) 39-7, Sr. over Gabriel James (Ralston) 27-7, Sr. (Fall 2:09)

5th Place Match

  • Caden Yrkoski (Schuyler) 32-7, Sr. over Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) 40-11, So. (Dec 3-0)

B170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Damen Pape of Hastings
  • 2nd Place – Evan Canoyer of Waverly
  • 3rd Place – Ace York of Fairbury
  • 4th Place – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte
  • 5th Place – Jayden Wooten of Plattsmouth
  • 6th Place – Zachary Serna of Norris

1st Place Match

  • Damen Pape (Hastings) 47-0, Jr. over Evan Canoyer (Waverly) 52-2, So. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Ace York (Fairbury) 46-9, Sr. over Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 32-20, So. (Dec 11-8)

5th Place Match

  • Jayden Wooten (Plattsmouth) 39-14, Sr. over Zachary Serna (Norris) 32-14, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

B182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Eli Jansen of Omaha Skutt Catholic
  • 2nd Place – Jacob Frenzen of Columbus Lakeview
  • 3rd Place – Seth Firmanik of Fairbury
  • 4th Place – Kolton Johnson of Crete
  • 5th Place – Alec Langan of McCook
  • 6th Place – Clark Riesen of Chadron

1st Place Match

  • Eli Jansen (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 36-3, Jr. over Jacob Frenzen (Columbus Lakeview) 41-8, Sr. (MD 16-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Seth Firmanik (Fairbury) 43-7, Jr. over Kolton Johnson (Crete) 29-13, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

  • Alec Langan (McCook) 37-6, So. over Clark Riesen (Chadron) 34-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

B195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Grady Griess of Northwest
  • 2nd Place – Sam Kolterman of Wahoo
  • 3rd Place – Evan Morara of Hastings
  • 4th Place – Drake Rader of Plattsmouth
  • 5th Place – Dylan Meyer of Norris
  • 6th Place – Conner Brown of Adams Central

1st Place Match

  • Grady Griess (Northwest) 48-1, Jr. over Sam Kolterman (Wahoo) 43-1, Sr. (MD 12-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Evan Morara (Hastings) 39-9, Jr. over Drake Rader (Plattsmouth) 32-15, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

  • Dylan Meyer (Norris) 37-11, So. over Conner Brown (Adams Central) 34-20, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

B220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jesus Maganda of Schuyler
  • 2nd Place – Devin Pfeifer of Plattsmouth
  • 3rd Place – Garett Menke of Bennington
  • 4th Place – Cooper Kiser of Northwest
  • 5th Place – Douglas Lazo of York
  • 6th Place – Gabe Rand of Blair

1st Place Match

  • Jesus Maganda (Schuyler) 38-0, Sr. over Devin Pfeifer (Plattsmouth) 41-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Garett Menke (Bennington) 39-6, Jr. over Cooper Kiser (Northwest) 49-8, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

  • Douglas Lazo (York) 32-8, Sr. over Gabe Rand (Blair) 33-16, Sr. (Dec 15-9)

B285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jack Sutton of Wahoo
  • 2nd Place – Noah Stafursky of York
  • 3rd Place – Trevor Brown of Waverly
  • 4th Place – Josh Stallbaumer of Cozad
  • 5th Place – Trevor Nielsen of Plattsmouth
  • 6th Place – David Hernandez of Ralston

1st Place Match

  • Jack Sutton (Wahoo) 46-0, Sr. over Noah Stafursky (York) 39-3, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Trevor Brown (Waverly) 49-3, Fr. over Josh Stallbaumer (Cozad) 39-6, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

  • Trevor Nielsen (Plattsmouth) 36-9, Sr. over David Hernandez (Ralston) 27-19, So. (Fall 0:22)

C106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Casey Benavides of Bridgeport
  • 2nd Place – Dylan Ancheta of Wood River
  • 3rd Place – Konner Schluckebier of Milford
  • 4th Place – Julio Reyes of Johnson County Central
  • 5th Place – Brock Bolling of Pierce
  • 6th Place – Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic

1st Place Match

  • Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 41-1, Jr. over Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 46-4, Fr. (Fall 1:30)

3rd Place Match

  • Konner Schluckebier (Milford) 48-1, So. over Julio Reyes (Johnson County Central) 31-4, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

  • Brock Bolling (Pierce) 36-11, Fr. over Hunter Vandenberg (Aquinas Catholic) 35-14, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

C113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Chris Williams of Valentine
  • 2nd Place – Zach Zitek of Aquinas Catholic
  • 3rd Place – Dru Mueller of Logan View
  • 4th Place – Carson Thompson of Wood River
  • 5th Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis/Bertrand
  • 6th Place – Spencer Bridgmon of Syracuse

1st Place Match

  • Chris Williams (Valentine) 38-1, So. over Zach Zitek (Aquinas Catholic) 26-1, So. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Dru Mueller (Logan View) 37-7, So. over Carson Thompson (Wood River) 47-9, So. (Dec 8-1)

5th Place Match

  • Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 37-15, Jr. over Spencer Bridgmon (Syracuse) 31-18, Jr. (Fall 3:34)

C120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Caydon Mccracken of Battle Creek
  • 2nd Place – Hunter Gilmore of Arlington
  • 3rd Place – Spencer Gaffney of Broken Bow
  • 4th Place – Ryan Zoucha of Malcolm
  • 5th Place – Tobin Olson of Valentine
  • 6th Place – Ryan Payne of Centennial

1st Place Match

  • Caydon Mccracken (Battle Creek) 49-2, Sr. over Hunter Gilmore (Arlington) 43-2, So. (TB-1 4-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 45-7, Sr. over Ryan Zoucha (Malcolm) 36-13, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

  • Tobin Olson (Valentine) 25-18, Fr. over Ryan Payne (Centennial) 33-17, So. (Fall 4:43)

C126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Daniel Escandon of Gibbon
  • 2nd Place – Brandon Schram of Tekamah-Herman
  • 3rd Place – Lee Carlson of Sutton
  • 4th Place – Cameron Schrad of Aquinas Catholic
  • 5th Place – Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow
  • 6th Place – Justin Davis of Hemingford

1st Place Match

  • Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 25-3, Jr. over Brandon Schram (Tekamah-Herman) 36-8, Sr. (Fall 6:40)

3rd Place Match

  • Lee Carlson (Sutton) 49-1, Sr. over Cameron Schrad (Aquinas Catholic) 43-12, So. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place Match

  • Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 49-6, So. over Justin Davis (Hemingford) 13-5, Sr. (Fall 1:30)

C132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine
  • 2nd Place – Jeaven Scdoris of Milford
  • 3rd Place – Jacson Valentine of David City
  • 4th Place – Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic
  • 5th Place – Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola
  • 6th Place – Hunter Mcnulty of Logan View

1st Place Match

  • Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 41-0, Jr. over Jeaven Scdoris (Milford) 44-8, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Jacson Valentine (David City) 27-10, Jr. over Christopher Feldner (Kearney Catholic) 43-7, So. (Fall 2:03)

5th Place Match

  • Cameron Graham (Cross County/Osceola) 51-5, Fr. over Hunter Mcnulty (Logan View) 40-10, So. (M. For.)

C138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Damien Kersten of Battle Creek
  • 2nd Place – Evan Waddington of Wood River
  • 3rd Place – Morgan Mcginley of Valentine
  • 4th Place – Trevor Widener of Bridgeport
  • 5th Place – Wyatt Smydra of Norfolk Catholic
  • 6th Place – Jefferson Mcneill of Oakland-Craig

1st Place Match

  • Damien Kersten (Battle Creek) 39-2, Sr. over Evan Waddington (Wood River) 53-2, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Morgan Mcginley (Valentine) 30-7, Jr. over Trevor Widener (Bridgeport) 41-7, So. (MD 18-6)

5th Place Match

  • Wyatt Smydra (Norfolk Catholic) 47-9, Jr. over Jefferson Mcneill (Oakland-Craig) 43-7, Sr. (Fall 1:31)

C145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Justin White of David City
  • 2nd Place – Chase Olson of Valentine
  • 3rd Place – Joseph Hinrichs of Sutton
  • 4th Place – Josh Miller of Arlington
  • 5th Place – Max Hohn of Bishop Neumann
  • 6th Place – Zach Rogers of Kearney Catholic

1st Place Match

  • Justin White (David City) 50-1, Sr. over Chase Olson (Valentine) 34-4, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Joseph Hinrichs (Sutton) 46-5, So. over Josh Miller (Arlington) 40-5, So. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

  • Max Hohn (Bishop Neumann) 52-7, Sr. over Zach Rogers (Kearney Catholic) 41-8, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

C152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Noah Styskal of David City
  • 2nd Place – Cole Ulmer of Broken Bow
  • 3rd Place – Ty Heimes of Battle Creek
  • 4th Place – Gunnar Battershaw of Valentine
  • 5th Place – Ethan Koch of Hartington Cedar Catholic
  • 6th Place – Kile Bentley of Centura

1st Place Match

  • Noah Styskal (David City) 49-1, Sr. over Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) 44-5, Sr. (Dec 14-7)

3rd Place Match

  • Ty Heimes (Battle Creek) 51-4, Sr. over Gunnar Battershaw (Valentine) 28-16, Fr. (Fall 3:53)

5th Place Match

  • Ethan Koch (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 22-6, Sr. over Kile Bentley (Centura) 42-9, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

C160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Caleb Long of Valentine
  • 2nd Place – Dylan Vodicka of David City
  • 3rd Place – Brady Hull of Logan View
  • 4th Place – Ethan Dozler of Boone Central/Newman Grove
  • 5th Place – Conner Halverson of Gordon-Rushville
  • 6th Place – Brett Tinker of Pierce

1st Place Match

  • Caleb Long (Valentine) 37-0, Sr. over Dylan Vodicka (David City) 43-8, So. (MD 15-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Brady Hull (Logan View) 41-7, Sr. over Ethan Dozler (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 40-11, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

  • Conner Halverson (Gordon-Rushville) 37-11, Jr. over Brett Tinker (Pierce) 41-13, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

C170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Zach Borer of North Bend Central
  • 2nd Place – Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
  • 3rd Place – Trevor Peterson of Chase County
  • 4th Place – Lane Mcginley of Valentine
  • 5th Place – Burton Brandt of Syracuse
  • 6th Place – Alex Chapa of Ravenna

1st Place Match

  • Zach Borer (North Bend Central) 49-0, Sr. over Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 49-3, So. (TF-1.5 4:51 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

  • Trevor Peterson (Chase County) 46-5, Jr. over Lane Mcginley (Valentine) 32-8, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match

  • Burton Brandt (Syracuse) 38-12, So. over Alex Chapa (Ravenna) 24-5, Sr. (Fall 4:48)

C182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Joseph Reimers of Aquinas Catholic
  • 2nd Place – Luke Fairbanks of Bishop Neumann
  • 3rd Place – Treyvon Brooks of Broken Bow
  • 4th Place – Drew Sprinkle of Cambridge
  • 5th Place – Jesse Ulrich of Ord
  • 6th Place – Kobe Wilkins of Arlington

1st Place Match

  • Joseph Reimers (Aquinas Catholic) 46-0, Sr. over Luke Fairbanks (Bishop Neumann) 20-2, Sr. (MD 14-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 42-6, Sr. over Drew Sprinkle (Cambridge) 37-12, Sr. (Fall 4:57)

5th Place Match

  • Jesse Ulrich (Ord) 36-7, Sr. over Kobe Wilkins (Arlington) 39-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

C195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Beau Wood of Perkins County
  • 2nd Place – Haydn Deinert of Malcolm
  • 3rd Place – Ryder Fuchs of Pierce
  • 4th Place – Matthew Feldner of Kearney Catholic
  • 5th Place – Colton Duda of Broken Bow
  • 6th Place – Andrew Cone of Logan View

1st Place Match

  • Beau Wood (Perkins County) 21-0, Sr. over Haydn Deinert (Malcolm) 41-3, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Ryder Fuchs (Pierce) 47-1, Sr. over Matthew Feldner (Kearney Catholic) 42-6, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

  • Colton Duda (Broken Bow) 45-12, Sr. over Andrew Cone (Logan View) 34-20, So. (Fall 4:46)

C220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Remington Gay of Arlington
  • 2nd Place – Jon Merten of Boone Central/Newman Grove
  • 3rd Place – Josh Bailey of Johnson County Central
  • 4th Place – Kalten Bauers of Centennial
  • 5th Place – Austin Marx of Battle Creek
  • 6th Place – Wayne Moore of David City

1st Place Match

  • Remington Gay (Arlington) 44-2, Jr. over Jon Merten (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 41-4, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Josh Bailey (Johnson County Central) 40-3, Sr. over Kalten Bauers (Centennial) 37-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

  • Austin Marx (Battle Creek) 39-10, Sr. over Wayne Moore (David City) 34-17, Jr. (Fall 3:43)

C285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Riley Moses of Fillmore Central
  • 2nd Place – Prosper Gilpin of Winnebago
  • 3rd Place – Justyn Hale of Oakland-Craig
  • 4th Place – Drew Drake of Broken Bow
  • 5th Place – Jake Ingwersen of David City
  • 6th Place – Emillio Perez of Perkins County

1st Place Match

  • Riley Moses (Fillmore Central) 44-2, Sr. over Prosper Gilpin (Winnebago) 41-5, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Justyn Hale (Oakland-Craig) 44-9, Sr. over Drew Drake (Broken Bow) 46-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Jake Ingwersen (David City) 30-15, So. over Emillio Perez (Perkins County) 25-6, Sr. (Fall 4:09)

D106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Eli Lanham of Plainview
  • 2nd Place – Logan Russell of High Plains Community
  • 3rd Place – Jesse Sauceda of Shelton
  • 4th Place – Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley
  • 5th Place – Dalton Hansen of Harvard
  • 6th Place – Zachary Dickau of Elwood

1st Place Match

  • Eli Lanham (Plainview) 42-3, So. over Logan Russell (High Plains Community) 41-1, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 38-5, Jr. over Hunter Bennett (Elkhorn Valley) 36-8, So. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

  • Dalton Hansen (Harvard) 30-11, Jr. over Zachary Dickau (Elwood) 40-15, So. (Dec 3-0)

D113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Caden Arps of Archbishop Bergan
  • 2nd Place – Cameron Wilkinson of Neligh-Oakdale
  • 3rd Place – Teven Marshall of Mullen
  • 4th Place – Scout Ashburn of Plainview
  • 5th Place – Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale
  • 6th Place – Brenner Mclaughlin of Thayer Central

1st Place Match

  • Caden Arps (Archbishop Bergan) 42-3, Fr. over Cameron Wilkinson (Neligh-Oakdale) 43-5, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Teven Marshall (Mullen) 41-3, Jr. over Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 43-7, Fr. (MD 10-0)

5th Place Match

  • Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 41-13, So. over Brenner Mclaughlin (Thayer Central) 33-8, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

D120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Shaye Wood of Central Valley
  • 2nd Place – Zach Hamilton of Archbishop Bergan
  • 3rd Place – Jeremy Larson of Brady
  • 4th Place – Isaiah Shields of Amherst
  • 5th Place – Koby Ellis of Winside
  • 6th Place – Tyler Nagel of Morrill

1st Place Match

  • Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 49-6, Jr. over Zach Hamilton (Archbishop Bergan) 25-3, Sr. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jeremy Larson (Brady) 47-5, So. over Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 42-6, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Koby Ellis (Winside) 45-7, Sr. over Tyler Nagel (Morrill) 38-12, So. (Fall 2:58)

D126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Nate Christensen of Plainview
  • 2nd Place – Quentyn Frank of Amherst
  • 3rd Place – Ruger Reimers of Palmer
  • 4th Place – Keegan Casey of Thayer Central
  • 5th Place – Zak Palmer of North Central
  • 6th Place – Garrett Latimer of Southwest

1st Place Match

  • Nate Christensen (Plainview) 44-3, Jr. over Quentyn Frank (Amherst) 43-4, Fr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 51-4, So. over Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 35-7, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

  • Zak Palmer (North Central) 46-11, Jr. over Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 35-12, So. (Dec 9-5)

D132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton
  • 2nd Place – Andrew Herley of Neligh-Oakdale
  • 3rd Place – Tayten Eggleston of South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
  • 4th Place – Brady Gracey of Mullen
  • 5th Place – Trigger Pokorny of Central Valley
  • 6th Place – Damian Stewart of Thayer Central

1st Place Match

  • Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 27-0, Sr. over Andrew Herley (Neligh-Oakdale) 43-8, Sr. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Tayten Eggleston (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 28-7, Sr. over Brady Gracey (Mullen) 35-4, Sr. (Fall 3:49)

5th Place Match

  • Trigger Pokorny (Central Valley) 52-10, Sr. over Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 30-15, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

D138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Joel Ostrom of Burwell
  • 2nd Place – Enrique Martinez of Central Valley
  • 3rd Place – Elijah Green of Nebraska Christian
  • 4th Place – Jade Lovitt of Mullen
  • 5th Place – Cole Laible of West Holt
  • 6th Place – Connor Sonderup of Fullerton

1st Place Match

  • Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 32-0, Sr. over Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 43-9, Jr. (Fall 1:30)

3rd Place Match

  • Elijah Green (Nebraska Christian) 21-7, So. over Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 36-4, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

  • Cole Laible (West Holt) 36-12, Sr. over Connor Sonderup (Fullerton) 36-18, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

D145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jacob Johnson of Archbishop Bergan
  • 2nd Place – Will Gunning of Plainview
  • 3rd Place – Brett Riggs of Maxwell
  • 4th Place – Samuel Florell of Amherst
  • 5th Place – Zachary Sweet of Mullen
  • 6th Place – Oren Pozehl of Ainsworth

1st Place Match

  • Jacob Johnson (Archbishop Bergan) 44-7, Sr. over Will Gunning (Plainview) 39-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Brett Riggs (Maxwell) 52-1, Sr. over Samuel Florell (Amherst) 26-5, Sr. (Fall 1:26)

5th Place Match

  • Zachary Sweet (Mullen) 39-15, Sr. over Oren Pozehl (Ainsworth) 33-9, Jr. (Dec 8-5)

D152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – William White of Sutherland
  • 2nd Place – Colby Coons of Twin Loup
  • 3rd Place – Austin Garcia of Morrill
  • 4th Place – Conner Schutz of Elwood
  • 5th Place – Blake Racicky of Ansley-Litchfield
  • 6th Place – Michael Kautz of Shelton

1st Place Match

  • William White (Sutherland) 50-2, Sr. over Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 40-3, Jr. (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Austin Garcia (Morrill) 40-3, Sr. over Conner Schutz (Elwood) 23-6, So. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

  • Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 28-5, Jr. over Michael Kautz (Shelton) 34-13, Sr. (Fall 1:40)

D160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Seth Simants of Stapleton
  • 2nd Place – Joshua Mcfarland of Elkhorn Valley
  • 3rd Place – Dylan Soule of High Plains Community
  • 4th Place – Derek Gibson of Maxwell
  • 5th Place – James Polen of North Central
  • 6th Place – Alizae Mejia of Plainview

1st Place Match

  • Seth Simants (Stapleton) 44-2, Sr. over Joshua Mcfarland (Elkhorn Valley) 45-2, Sr. (Fall 3:35)

3rd Place Match

  • Dylan Soule (High Plains Community) 43-10, Jr. over Derek Gibson (Maxwell) 44-11, Jr. (Fall 4:02)

5th Place Match

  • James Polen (North Central) 27-11, Sr. over Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 36-13, So. (Dec 6-1)

D170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Noah Scott of Randolph
  • 2nd Place – Bryce Zimmerer of Creighton
  • 3rd Place – Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian
  • 4th Place – Chase Haussermann of Franklin
  • 5th Place – Jarin Potts of Amherst
  • 6th Place – Talan Mcgill of North Platte St. Patrick`s

1st Place Match

  • Noah Scott (Randolph) 40-4, Sr. over Bryce Zimmerer (Creighton) 37-4, Sr. (Fall 5:40)

3rd Place Match

  • Carl Mundt (Nebraska Christian) 34-6, So. over Chase Haussermann (Franklin) 39-10, Sr. (MD 9-0)

5th Place Match

  • Jarin Potts (Amherst) 31-8, Jr. over Talan Mcgill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 40-10, Jr. (Dec 10-6)

D182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Edwen Baptista of Friend
  • 2nd Place – Corey Dawe of Burwell
  • 3rd Place – Ethan Villwok of Archbishop Bergan
  • 4th Place – Dylan Horejsi of Howells-Dodge
  • 5th Place – Daylan Russell of Alma
  • 6th Place – Brock Schaecher of Elkhorn Valley

1st Place Match

  • Edwen Baptista (Friend) 32-4, Sr. over Corey Dawe (Burwell) 31-2, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Ethan Villwok (Archbishop Bergan) 34-7, Jr. over Dylan Horejsi (Howells-Dodge) 41-6, Sr. (Fall 0:43)

5th Place Match

  • Daylan Russell (Alma) 45-6, Jr. over Brock Schaecher (Elkhorn Valley) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 11-6)

D195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Karsen Hunter of Bayard
  • 2nd Place – Clay Thiele of Clearwater-Orchard
  • 3rd Place – Collin Gale of Plainview
  • 4th Place – Zane Musgrave of Hyannis
  • 5th Place – Micheal Jensen of Winside
  • 6th Place – Justin Brock of Nebraska Christian

1st Place Match

  • Karsen Hunter (Bayard) 34-5, Sr. over Clay Thiele (Clearwater-Orchard) 43-7, Sr. (Fall 3:48)

3rd Place Match

  • Collin Gale (Plainview) 49-2, Jr. over Zane Musgrave (Hyannis) 35-10, Sr. (MD 10-2)

5th Place Match

  • Micheal Jensen (Winside) 29-8, Sr. over Justin Brock (Nebraska Christian) 41-11, Sr. (Fall 0:39)

D220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Peyton Cone of Archbishop Bergan
  • 2nd Place – Carter Throener of Howells-Dodge
  • 3rd Place – Clayton Hassett of Mullen
  • 4th Place – Landon Beaver of Wisner-Pilger
  • 5th Place – Donaven Nolze of Clearwater-Orchard
  • 6th Place – Cole Rosenkrans of St. Mary`s

1st Place Match

  • Peyton Cone (Archbishop Bergan) 40-9, Jr. over Carter Throener (Howells-Dodge) 40-10, Jr. (Dec 11-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 48-6, Jr. over Landon Beaver (Wisner-Pilger) 34-18, Jr. (Fall 3:38)

5th Place Match

  • Donaven Nolze (Clearwater-Orchard) 39-10, Sr. over Cole Rosenkrans (St. Mary`s) 43-9, Sr. (Dec 12-5)

D285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kien Martin of Overton
  • 2nd Place – Marcus Cave of Weeping Water
  • 3rd Place – Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City
  • 4th Place – Christian Yaw of Elkhorn Valley
  • 5th Place – Cameron Nelson of Plainview
  • 6th Place – Chris Sciortino of Garden County

1st Place Match

  • Kien Martin (Overton) 39-4, Jr. over Marcus Cave (Weeping Water) 56-4, Jr. (SV-1 6-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City) 46-1, Jr. over Christian Yaw (Elkhorn Valley) 38-16, Sr. (Inj. 2:40)

5th Place Match

  • Cameron Nelson (Plainview) 34-12, Sr. over Chris Sciortino (Garden County) 38-11, Sr. (Fall 4:10)

 

