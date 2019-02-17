Final NSAA State High School Wrestling Results

Team Champions
Class A
1st, Millard South
2nd, Columbus
Class B
1st, Northwest
2nd, Skutt
Class C
1st, Valentine
2nd, Broken Bow
Class D
1st, Plainview
2nd, Bergan
A106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gabe Grice of Bellevue East
- 2nd Place – Caleb Coyle of Millard South
- 3rd Place – Juan Pedro Jr. of Grand Island
- 4th Place – Brandon Baustert of Lincoln East
- 5th Place – Archer Heelan of Kearney
- 6th Place – Michael Colling of Omaha Westside
1st Place Match
- Gabe Grice (Bellevue East) 27-1, So. over Caleb Coyle (Millard South) 51-6, So. (UTB 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Juan Pedro Jr. (Grand Island) 40-13, So. over Brandon Baustert (Lincoln East) 39-8, Fr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
- Archer Heelan (Kearney) 40-7, Fr. over Michael Colling (Omaha Westside) 42-12, Sr. (MD 13-5)
A113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Garrett Grice of Bellevue East
- 2nd Place – Emilio Haynes of Omaha Central
- 3rd Place – Blake Cushing of Grand Island
- 4th Place – Hunter Nagatani of Kearney
- 5th Place – Clay Cerny of Columbus
- 6th Place – Ethan Batterton of Lincoln Southeast
1st Place Match
- Garrett Grice (Bellevue East) 49-0, Fr. over Emilio Haynes (Omaha Central) 44-2, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 38-6, So. over Hunter Nagatani (Kearney) 38-12, Jr. (Dec 11-5)
5th Place Match
- Clay Cerny (Columbus) 41-14, Jr. over Ethan Batterton (Lincoln Southeast) 32-16, So. (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-0))
A120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jakason Burks of Omaha Burke
- 2nd Place – Nathan Rizek of Lincoln East
- 3rd Place – Rylie Steele of Kearney
- 4th Place – Tanner Kobza of Columbus
- 5th Place – Peyton Martinez of South Sioux City
- 6th Place – Solomon Allerheiligen of Millard North
1st Place Match
- Jakason Burks (Omaha Burke) 58-0, Jr. over Nathan Rizek (Lincoln East) 42-9, Sr. (Fall 3:47)
3rd Place Match
- Rylie Steele (Kearney) 36-15, Jr. over Tanner Kobza (Columbus) 37-10, So. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
- Peyton Martinez (South Sioux City) 25-8, Fr. over Solomon Allerheiligen (Millard North) 37-16, So. (Fall 2:55)
A126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Camden Russell of Millard West
- 2nd Place – Ladamien Sturdivant of Omaha Bryan
- 3rd Place – Conor Knopick of Millard South
- 4th Place – Daniel Derosier of Bellevue East
- 5th Place – Cody Carlson of Fremont
- 6th Place – Cody Niemiec of Papillion-LaVista
1st Place Match
- Camden Russell (Millard West) 35-5, Sr. over Ladamien Sturdivant (Omaha Bryan) 35-3, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Conor Knopick (Millard South) 57-2, So. over Daniel Derosier (Bellevue East) 37-11, So. (MD 11-1)
5th Place Match
- Cody Carlson (Fremont) 42-4, Sr. over Cody Niemiec (Papillion-LaVista) 43-9, Jr. (M. For.)
A132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Phillip Moomey of Kearney
- 2nd Place – Antrell Taylor of Millard South
- 3rd Place – Carter Kucera of Columbus
- 4th Place – Jeromy Nielsen of Omaha Burke
- 5th Place – Breckin Sperling of Lincoln East
- 6th Place – Nolan Niemiec of Papillion-LaVista
1st Place Match
- Phillip Moomey (Kearney) 46-1, Sr. over Antrell Taylor (Millard South) 53-4, Fr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Carter Kucera (Columbus) 50-8, Sr. over Jeromy Nielsen (Omaha Burke) 43-16, Jr. (Fall 3:31)
5th Place Match
- Breckin Sperling (Lincoln East) 41-17, Jr. over Nolan Niemiec (Papillion-LaVista) 51-10, Sr. (M. For.)
A138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Maxx Mayfield of Lincoln East
- 2nd Place – Tyler Antoniak of Millard South
- 3rd Place – Gauge Mcbride of Kearney
- 4th Place – Peyton Meink of Millard North
- 5th Place – Blaine Miller of Omaha Burke
- 6th Place – Preston Mort of Lincoln Northeast
1st Place Match
- Maxx Mayfield (Lincoln East) 51-1, Jr. over Tyler Antoniak (Millard South) 50-7, Fr. (Fall 4:16)
3rd Place Match
- Gauge Mcbride (Kearney) 41-11, Jr. over Peyton Meink (Millard North) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match
- Blaine Miller (Omaha Burke) 23-10, So. over Preston Mort (Lincoln Northeast) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 10-8)
A145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nick James of Kearney
- 2nd Place – Levi May of Millard West
- 3rd Place – Creighton Baughman of Papillion-LaVista
- 4th Place – Deon Davis of Omaha Central
- 5th Place – Caleb Connor of Papillion-LaVista South
- 6th Place – Trey Nielsen of Omaha Burke
1st Place Match
- Nick James (Kearney) 46-2, Sr. over Levi May (Millard West) 43-6, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
- Creighton Baughman (Papillion-LaVista) 58-4, Sr. over Deon Davis (Omaha Central) 37-8, So. (Fall 1:57)
5th Place Match
- Caleb Connor (Papillion-LaVista South) 39-7, Jr. over Trey Nielsen (Omaha Burke) 46-14, Jr. (Fall 2:40)
A152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Chance Fry of Lincoln East
- 2nd Place – Cole Price of Papillion-LaVista
- 3rd Place – Deson Stapleton of Omaha Burke
- 4th Place – Justin Davis of Omaha Central
- 5th Place – Alex Irizarry of Papillion-LaVista South
- 6th Place – Ethan Valencia of Millard West
1st Place Match
- Chance Fry (Lincoln East) 32-0, Sr. over Cole Price (Papillion-LaVista) 47-13, So. (MD 12-1)
3rd Place Match
- Deson Stapleton (Omaha Burke) 46-10, So. over Justin Davis (Omaha Central) 25-11, Fr. (Fall 2:11)
5th Place Match
- Alex Irizarry (Papillion-LaVista South) 35-4, Jr. over Ethan Valencia (Millard West) 34-18, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
A160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – James Burks of Omaha Burke
- 2nd Place – Avery Mcmeekin of Columbus
- 3rd Place – Nolan Johnston of Omaha Westside
- 4th Place – Liam Kirk of Elkhorn South
- 5th Place – Carter Abels of Kearney
- 6th Place – Brogan Zegers of Lincoln Southeast
1st Place Match
- James Burks (Omaha Burke) 60-0, Sr. over Avery Mcmeekin (Columbus) 46-8, Sr. (MD 13-1)
3rd Place Match
- Nolan Johnston (Omaha Westside) 47-8, Sr. over Liam Kirk (Elkhorn South) 54-3, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Carter Abels (Kearney) 37-12, So. over Brogan Zegers (Lincoln Southeast) 27-16, Jr. (Fall 0:32)
A170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Isaiah Alford of Lincoln High
- 2nd Place – Cole Huss of Gretna
- 3rd Place – Grant Lyman of Lincoln East
- 4th Place – Blayze Standley of Columbus
- 5th Place – Kale Dawson of Bellevue West
- 6th Place – Blake Forsythe of Norfolk
1st Place Match
- Isaiah Alford (Lincoln High) 45-1, Sr. over Cole Huss (Gretna) 38-4, Sr. (MD 16-6)
3rd Place Match
- Grant Lyman (Lincoln East) 46-11, Jr. over Blayze Standley (Columbus) 42-15, So. (Fall 2:25)
5th Place Match
- Kale Dawson (Bellevue West) 36-13, Sr. over Blake Forsythe (Norfolk) 27-21, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
A182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Isaac Trumble of Millard South
- 2nd Place – Trajen Linear of Papillion-LaVista South
- 3rd Place – Cedric Relford of Elkhorn
- 4th Place – Andrew Muthersbaugh of Lincoln East
- 5th Place – Carson Zwingman of Columbus
- 6th Place – Oscar Richter of Grand Island
1st Place Match
- Isaac Trumble (Millard South) 56-0, Jr. over Trajen Linear (Papillion-LaVista South) 40-1, Jr. (Fall 1:35)
3rd Place Match
- Cedric Relford (Elkhorn) 37-6, Sr. over Andrew Muthersbaugh (Lincoln East) 10-2, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
- Carson Zwingman (Columbus) 57-4, Sr. over Oscar Richter (Grand Island) 39-16, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
A195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dillyn Miller of Omaha Burke
- 2nd Place – Tj Huber of Gretna
- 3rd Place – Josh Trumble of Millard South
- 4th Place – Anthony Deanda of Columbus
- 5th Place – Jacob Hilding of Omaha Central
- 6th Place – Anthony Stege of Lincoln Northeast
1st Place Match
- Dillyn Miller (Omaha Burke) 58-0, Sr. over Tj Huber (Gretna) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 0:31)
3rd Place Match
- Josh Trumble (Millard South) 50-7, Sr. over Anthony Deanda (Columbus) 45-6, Jr. (Fall 2:31)
5th Place Match
- Jacob Hilding (Omaha Central) 41-11, Sr. over Anthony Stege (Lincoln Northeast) 39-13, Sr. (Fall 1:28)
A220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kasten Grape of Columbus
- 2nd Place – Tony Pray of Creighton Prep
- 3rd Place – Jaylon Walker of Omaha Bryan
- 4th Place – Luis Quezada of South Sioux City
- 5th Place – Gavin Peitzmeier of Millard South
- 6th Place – Chris Karmazin of Lincoln East
1st Place Match
- Kasten Grape (Columbus) 52-2, Jr. over Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 46-5, So. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
- Jaylon Walker (Omaha Bryan) 50-3, Jr. over Luis Quezada (South Sioux City) 31-8, Sr. (Dec 9-5)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Peitzmeier (Millard South) 52-7, Sr. over Chris Karmazin (Lincoln East) 26-16, Sr. (Fall 1:08)
A285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Conner Cowling of Norfolk
- 2nd Place – Cade Haberman of Omaha Westside
- 3rd Place – Ethan Mcphillips of Grand Island
- 4th Place – Jacob Frezell-mcclinton of Omaha Central
- 5th Place – Peyton Spencer of Lincoln Northeast
- 6th Place – Jack Hasz of Creighton Prep
1st Place Match
- Conner Cowling (Norfolk) 43-0, Sr. over Cade Haberman (Omaha Westside) 41-5, So. (Fall 0:52)
3rd Place Match
- Ethan Mcphillips (Grand Island) 39-8, Sr. over Jacob Frezell-mcclinton (Omaha Central) 39-9, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Peyton Spencer (Lincoln Northeast) 26-8, Sr. over Jack Hasz (Creighton Prep) 41-5, Sr. (For.)
B106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Quinton Chavez of Gering
- 2nd Place – Grady Arends of Northwest
- 3rd Place – Zach Ourada of Omaha Skutt Catholic
- 4th Place – Caden Svoboda of Aurora
- 5th Place – Ty Rainforth of O`Neill
- 6th Place – Austin Munier of Sidney
1st Place Match
- Quinton Chavez (Gering) 34-3, So. over Grady Arends (Northwest) 49-5, So. (Dec 10-5)
3rd Place Match
- Zach Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 36-9, Fr. over Caden Svoboda (Aurora) 44-5, So. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Ty Rainforth (O`Neill) 32-5, Fr. over Austin Munier (Sidney) 28-11, Fr. (Dec 9-2)
B113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff
- 2nd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
- 3rd Place – Tanner York of Beatrice
- 4th Place – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte
- 5th Place – Thomas Ivey of York
- 6th Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central
1st Place Match
- Paul Garcia (Scottsbluff) 38-5, So. over Jace Russman (Cozad) 43-3, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Tanner York (Beatrice) 31-8, Sr. over Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 34-14, So. (MD 14-6)
5th Place Match
- Thomas Ivey (York) 49-10, So. over Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) 46-5, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
B120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jackson Nielsen of Blair
- 2nd Place – William Lomax of Boys Town
- 3rd Place – Dyson Kunz of Central City
- 4th Place – Drew Arnold of Beatrice
- 5th Place – Paul Ruff of Alliance
- 6th Place – Brock Little of North Platte
1st Place Match
- Jackson Nielsen (Blair) 43-1, Sr. over William Lomax (Boys Town) 35-2, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Dyson Kunz (Central City) 54-1, So. over Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 36-6, So. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Paul Ruff (Alliance) 39-5, So. over Brock Little (North Platte) 33-21, So. (Dec 2-0)
B126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Darian Diaz of North Platte
- 2nd Place – Caleb Lazure of Omaha Skutt Catholic
- 3rd Place – Collin Quandt of Northwest
- 4th Place – Nate Rocheleau of Gering
- 5th Place – Trevor Reinke of Beatrice
- 6th Place – Gage Perry of Columbus Lakeview
1st Place Match
- Darian Diaz (North Platte) 48-1, So. over Caleb Lazure (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 25-3, Jr. (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
- Collin Quandt (Northwest) 48-5, Jr. over Nate Rocheleau (Gering) 36-6, So. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 33-9, Fr. over Gage Perry (Columbus Lakeview) 46-6, Sr. (For.)
B132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
- 2nd Place – Jerryd Hernandez of Scottsbluff
- 3rd Place – Trevor Kluck of Aurora
- 4th Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala
- 5th Place – Izaak Hunsley of Hastings
- 6th Place – Brady Fago of Lexington
1st Place Match
- Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 40-6, Sr. over Jerryd Hernandez (Scottsbluff) 19-8, Sr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Trevor Kluck (Aurora) 45-4, So. over Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 43-12, So. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Izaak Hunsley (Hastings) 42-8, Jr. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 36-9, Jr. (MD 9-0)
B138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nicholas Stoltenberg of Omaha Skutt Catholic
- 2nd Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney
- 3rd Place – Juan Vergara of Wayne
- 4th Place – Miguel Roman of Schuyler
- 5th Place – Mason Brumbaugh of Hastings
- 6th Place – Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview
1st Place Match
- Nicholas Stoltenberg (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 35-1, Jr. over Trey Arellano (Sidney) 45-3, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
- Juan Vergara (Wayne) 43-2, Sr. over Miguel Roman (Schuyler) 17-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 43-9, Jr. over Joel Lemburg (Columbus Lakeview) 39-13, Jr. (Fall 2:30)
B145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Devontae Gutierrez of Scottsbluff
- 2nd Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington
- 3rd Place – Easton Albrecht of Raymond Central
- 4th Place – Seth Wonch of Aurora
- 5th Place – Brody Raines of Sidney
- 6th Place – Kole Ligouri of Auburn
1st Place Match
- Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 35-1, Sr. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 33-6, Sr. (Dec 13-7)
3rd Place Match
- Easton Albrecht (Raymond Central) 44-5, Sr. over Seth Wonch (Aurora) 46-8, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Brody Raines (Sidney) 44-11, Jr. over Kole Ligouri (Auburn) 38-8, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
B152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kaleb Canoyer of Waverly
- 2nd Place – Harrison Gocke of York
- 3rd Place – Carter Pursley of Aurora
- 4th Place – Zane Bennett of Wahoo
- 5th Place – Kc Higer of Sidney
- 6th Place – Carson Core of Seward
1st Place Match
- Kaleb Canoyer (Waverly) 51-2, Sr. over Harrison Gocke (York) 57-2, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Carter Pursley (Aurora) 41-7, Sr. over Zane Bennett (Wahoo) 44-7, Sr. (Fall 1:52)
5th Place Match
- Kc Higer (Sidney) 44-8, Sr. over Carson Core (Seward) 34-8, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
B160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington
- 2nd Place – Zeth Gerkensmeyer of Columbus Lakeview
- 3rd Place – Jake Lemmon of Chadron
- 4th Place – Gabriel James of Ralston
- 5th Place – Caden Yrkoski of Schuyler
- 6th Place – Cash Arensdorf of North Platte
1st Place Match
- Riley Kopf (Lexington) 35-5, Sr. over Zeth Gerkensmeyer (Columbus Lakeview) 46-4, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
- Jake Lemmon (Chadron) 39-7, Sr. over Gabriel James (Ralston) 27-7, Sr. (Fall 2:09)
5th Place Match
- Caden Yrkoski (Schuyler) 32-7, Sr. over Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) 40-11, So. (Dec 3-0)
B170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Damen Pape of Hastings
- 2nd Place – Evan Canoyer of Waverly
- 3rd Place – Ace York of Fairbury
- 4th Place – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte
- 5th Place – Jayden Wooten of Plattsmouth
- 6th Place – Zachary Serna of Norris
1st Place Match
- Damen Pape (Hastings) 47-0, Jr. over Evan Canoyer (Waverly) 52-2, So. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Ace York (Fairbury) 46-9, Sr. over Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 32-20, So. (Dec 11-8)
5th Place Match
- Jayden Wooten (Plattsmouth) 39-14, Sr. over Zachary Serna (Norris) 32-14, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
B182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Eli Jansen of Omaha Skutt Catholic
- 2nd Place – Jacob Frenzen of Columbus Lakeview
- 3rd Place – Seth Firmanik of Fairbury
- 4th Place – Kolton Johnson of Crete
- 5th Place – Alec Langan of McCook
- 6th Place – Clark Riesen of Chadron
1st Place Match
- Eli Jansen (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 36-3, Jr. over Jacob Frenzen (Columbus Lakeview) 41-8, Sr. (MD 16-5)
3rd Place Match
- Seth Firmanik (Fairbury) 43-7, Jr. over Kolton Johnson (Crete) 29-13, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Alec Langan (McCook) 37-6, So. over Clark Riesen (Chadron) 34-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
B195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Grady Griess of Northwest
- 2nd Place – Sam Kolterman of Wahoo
- 3rd Place – Evan Morara of Hastings
- 4th Place – Drake Rader of Plattsmouth
- 5th Place – Dylan Meyer of Norris
- 6th Place – Conner Brown of Adams Central
1st Place Match
- Grady Griess (Northwest) 48-1, Jr. over Sam Kolterman (Wahoo) 43-1, Sr. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
- Evan Morara (Hastings) 39-9, Jr. over Drake Rader (Plattsmouth) 32-15, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Dylan Meyer (Norris) 37-11, So. over Conner Brown (Adams Central) 34-20, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
B220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jesus Maganda of Schuyler
- 2nd Place – Devin Pfeifer of Plattsmouth
- 3rd Place – Garett Menke of Bennington
- 4th Place – Cooper Kiser of Northwest
- 5th Place – Douglas Lazo of York
- 6th Place – Gabe Rand of Blair
1st Place Match
- Jesus Maganda (Schuyler) 38-0, Sr. over Devin Pfeifer (Plattsmouth) 41-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Garett Menke (Bennington) 39-6, Jr. over Cooper Kiser (Northwest) 49-8, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Douglas Lazo (York) 32-8, Sr. over Gabe Rand (Blair) 33-16, Sr. (Dec 15-9)
B285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jack Sutton of Wahoo
- 2nd Place – Noah Stafursky of York
- 3rd Place – Trevor Brown of Waverly
- 4th Place – Josh Stallbaumer of Cozad
- 5th Place – Trevor Nielsen of Plattsmouth
- 6th Place – David Hernandez of Ralston
1st Place Match
- Jack Sutton (Wahoo) 46-0, Sr. over Noah Stafursky (York) 39-3, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
- Trevor Brown (Waverly) 49-3, Fr. over Josh Stallbaumer (Cozad) 39-6, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Trevor Nielsen (Plattsmouth) 36-9, Sr. over David Hernandez (Ralston) 27-19, So. (Fall 0:22)
C106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Casey Benavides of Bridgeport
- 2nd Place – Dylan Ancheta of Wood River
- 3rd Place – Konner Schluckebier of Milford
- 4th Place – Julio Reyes of Johnson County Central
- 5th Place – Brock Bolling of Pierce
- 6th Place – Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic
1st Place Match
- Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 41-1, Jr. over Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 46-4, Fr. (Fall 1:30)
3rd Place Match
- Konner Schluckebier (Milford) 48-1, So. over Julio Reyes (Johnson County Central) 31-4, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Brock Bolling (Pierce) 36-11, Fr. over Hunter Vandenberg (Aquinas Catholic) 35-14, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
C113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Chris Williams of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Zach Zitek of Aquinas Catholic
- 3rd Place – Dru Mueller of Logan View
- 4th Place – Carson Thompson of Wood River
- 5th Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis/Bertrand
- 6th Place – Spencer Bridgmon of Syracuse
1st Place Match
- Chris Williams (Valentine) 38-1, So. over Zach Zitek (Aquinas Catholic) 26-1, So. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Dru Mueller (Logan View) 37-7, So. over Carson Thompson (Wood River) 47-9, So. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
- Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 37-15, Jr. over Spencer Bridgmon (Syracuse) 31-18, Jr. (Fall 3:34)
C120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Caydon Mccracken of Battle Creek
- 2nd Place – Hunter Gilmore of Arlington
- 3rd Place – Spencer Gaffney of Broken Bow
- 4th Place – Ryan Zoucha of Malcolm
- 5th Place – Tobin Olson of Valentine
- 6th Place – Ryan Payne of Centennial
1st Place Match
- Caydon Mccracken (Battle Creek) 49-2, Sr. over Hunter Gilmore (Arlington) 43-2, So. (TB-1 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 45-7, Sr. over Ryan Zoucha (Malcolm) 36-13, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Tobin Olson (Valentine) 25-18, Fr. over Ryan Payne (Centennial) 33-17, So. (Fall 4:43)
C126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Daniel Escandon of Gibbon
- 2nd Place – Brandon Schram of Tekamah-Herman
- 3rd Place – Lee Carlson of Sutton
- 4th Place – Cameron Schrad of Aquinas Catholic
- 5th Place – Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow
- 6th Place – Justin Davis of Hemingford
1st Place Match
- Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 25-3, Jr. over Brandon Schram (Tekamah-Herman) 36-8, Sr. (Fall 6:40)
3rd Place Match
- Lee Carlson (Sutton) 49-1, Sr. over Cameron Schrad (Aquinas Catholic) 43-12, So. (Dec 9-6)
5th Place Match
- Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 49-6, So. over Justin Davis (Hemingford) 13-5, Sr. (Fall 1:30)
C132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Jeaven Scdoris of Milford
- 3rd Place – Jacson Valentine of David City
- 4th Place – Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic
- 5th Place – Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola
- 6th Place – Hunter Mcnulty of Logan View
1st Place Match
- Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 41-0, Jr. over Jeaven Scdoris (Milford) 44-8, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jacson Valentine (David City) 27-10, Jr. over Christopher Feldner (Kearney Catholic) 43-7, So. (Fall 2:03)
5th Place Match
- Cameron Graham (Cross County/Osceola) 51-5, Fr. over Hunter Mcnulty (Logan View) 40-10, So. (M. For.)
C138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Damien Kersten of Battle Creek
- 2nd Place – Evan Waddington of Wood River
- 3rd Place – Morgan Mcginley of Valentine
- 4th Place – Trevor Widener of Bridgeport
- 5th Place – Wyatt Smydra of Norfolk Catholic
- 6th Place – Jefferson Mcneill of Oakland-Craig
1st Place Match
- Damien Kersten (Battle Creek) 39-2, Sr. over Evan Waddington (Wood River) 53-2, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
- Morgan Mcginley (Valentine) 30-7, Jr. over Trevor Widener (Bridgeport) 41-7, So. (MD 18-6)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Smydra (Norfolk Catholic) 47-9, Jr. over Jefferson Mcneill (Oakland-Craig) 43-7, Sr. (Fall 1:31)
C145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Justin White of David City
- 2nd Place – Chase Olson of Valentine
- 3rd Place – Joseph Hinrichs of Sutton
- 4th Place – Josh Miller of Arlington
- 5th Place – Max Hohn of Bishop Neumann
- 6th Place – Zach Rogers of Kearney Catholic
1st Place Match
- Justin White (David City) 50-1, Sr. over Chase Olson (Valentine) 34-4, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Joseph Hinrichs (Sutton) 46-5, So. over Josh Miller (Arlington) 40-5, So. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
- Max Hohn (Bishop Neumann) 52-7, Sr. over Zach Rogers (Kearney Catholic) 41-8, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
C152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Noah Styskal of David City
- 2nd Place – Cole Ulmer of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Ty Heimes of Battle Creek
- 4th Place – Gunnar Battershaw of Valentine
- 5th Place – Ethan Koch of Hartington Cedar Catholic
- 6th Place – Kile Bentley of Centura
1st Place Match
- Noah Styskal (David City) 49-1, Sr. over Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) 44-5, Sr. (Dec 14-7)
3rd Place Match
- Ty Heimes (Battle Creek) 51-4, Sr. over Gunnar Battershaw (Valentine) 28-16, Fr. (Fall 3:53)
5th Place Match
- Ethan Koch (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 22-6, Sr. over Kile Bentley (Centura) 42-9, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
C160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Caleb Long of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Dylan Vodicka of David City
- 3rd Place – Brady Hull of Logan View
- 4th Place – Ethan Dozler of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 5th Place – Conner Halverson of Gordon-Rushville
- 6th Place – Brett Tinker of Pierce
1st Place Match
- Caleb Long (Valentine) 37-0, Sr. over Dylan Vodicka (David City) 43-8, So. (MD 15-6)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Hull (Logan View) 41-7, Sr. over Ethan Dozler (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 40-11, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Conner Halverson (Gordon-Rushville) 37-11, Jr. over Brett Tinker (Pierce) 41-13, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
C170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Zach Borer of North Bend Central
- 2nd Place – Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Trevor Peterson of Chase County
- 4th Place – Lane Mcginley of Valentine
- 5th Place – Burton Brandt of Syracuse
- 6th Place – Alex Chapa of Ravenna
1st Place Match
- Zach Borer (North Bend Central) 49-0, Sr. over Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 49-3, So. (TF-1.5 4:51 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
- Trevor Peterson (Chase County) 46-5, Jr. over Lane Mcginley (Valentine) 32-8, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
- Burton Brandt (Syracuse) 38-12, So. over Alex Chapa (Ravenna) 24-5, Sr. (Fall 4:48)
C182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joseph Reimers of Aquinas Catholic
- 2nd Place – Luke Fairbanks of Bishop Neumann
- 3rd Place – Treyvon Brooks of Broken Bow
- 4th Place – Drew Sprinkle of Cambridge
- 5th Place – Jesse Ulrich of Ord
- 6th Place – Kobe Wilkins of Arlington
1st Place Match
- Joseph Reimers (Aquinas Catholic) 46-0, Sr. over Luke Fairbanks (Bishop Neumann) 20-2, Sr. (MD 14-2)
3rd Place Match
- Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 42-6, Sr. over Drew Sprinkle (Cambridge) 37-12, Sr. (Fall 4:57)
5th Place Match
- Jesse Ulrich (Ord) 36-7, Sr. over Kobe Wilkins (Arlington) 39-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
C195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Beau Wood of Perkins County
- 2nd Place – Haydn Deinert of Malcolm
- 3rd Place – Ryder Fuchs of Pierce
- 4th Place – Matthew Feldner of Kearney Catholic
- 5th Place – Colton Duda of Broken Bow
- 6th Place – Andrew Cone of Logan View
1st Place Match
- Beau Wood (Perkins County) 21-0, Sr. over Haydn Deinert (Malcolm) 41-3, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Ryder Fuchs (Pierce) 47-1, Sr. over Matthew Feldner (Kearney Catholic) 42-6, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Colton Duda (Broken Bow) 45-12, Sr. over Andrew Cone (Logan View) 34-20, So. (Fall 4:46)
C220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Remington Gay of Arlington
- 2nd Place – Jon Merten of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 3rd Place – Josh Bailey of Johnson County Central
- 4th Place – Kalten Bauers of Centennial
- 5th Place – Austin Marx of Battle Creek
- 6th Place – Wayne Moore of David City
1st Place Match
- Remington Gay (Arlington) 44-2, Jr. over Jon Merten (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 41-4, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Josh Bailey (Johnson County Central) 40-3, Sr. over Kalten Bauers (Centennial) 37-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Austin Marx (Battle Creek) 39-10, Sr. over Wayne Moore (David City) 34-17, Jr. (Fall 3:43)
C285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Moses of Fillmore Central
- 2nd Place – Prosper Gilpin of Winnebago
- 3rd Place – Justyn Hale of Oakland-Craig
- 4th Place – Drew Drake of Broken Bow
- 5th Place – Jake Ingwersen of David City
- 6th Place – Emillio Perez of Perkins County
1st Place Match
- Riley Moses (Fillmore Central) 44-2, Sr. over Prosper Gilpin (Winnebago) 41-5, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Justyn Hale (Oakland-Craig) 44-9, Sr. over Drew Drake (Broken Bow) 46-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Jake Ingwersen (David City) 30-15, So. over Emillio Perez (Perkins County) 25-6, Sr. (Fall 4:09)
D106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Eli Lanham of Plainview
- 2nd Place – Logan Russell of High Plains Community
- 3rd Place – Jesse Sauceda of Shelton
- 4th Place – Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley
- 5th Place – Dalton Hansen of Harvard
- 6th Place – Zachary Dickau of Elwood
1st Place Match
- Eli Lanham (Plainview) 42-3, So. over Logan Russell (High Plains Community) 41-1, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 38-5, Jr. over Hunter Bennett (Elkhorn Valley) 36-8, So. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
- Dalton Hansen (Harvard) 30-11, Jr. over Zachary Dickau (Elwood) 40-15, So. (Dec 3-0)
D113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Caden Arps of Archbishop Bergan
- 2nd Place – Cameron Wilkinson of Neligh-Oakdale
- 3rd Place – Teven Marshall of Mullen
- 4th Place – Scout Ashburn of Plainview
- 5th Place – Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale
- 6th Place – Brenner Mclaughlin of Thayer Central
1st Place Match
- Caden Arps (Archbishop Bergan) 42-3, Fr. over Cameron Wilkinson (Neligh-Oakdale) 43-5, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Teven Marshall (Mullen) 41-3, Jr. over Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 43-7, Fr. (MD 10-0)
5th Place Match
- Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 41-13, So. over Brenner Mclaughlin (Thayer Central) 33-8, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
D120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Shaye Wood of Central Valley
- 2nd Place – Zach Hamilton of Archbishop Bergan
- 3rd Place – Jeremy Larson of Brady
- 4th Place – Isaiah Shields of Amherst
- 5th Place – Koby Ellis of Winside
- 6th Place – Tyler Nagel of Morrill
1st Place Match
- Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 49-6, Jr. over Zach Hamilton (Archbishop Bergan) 25-3, Sr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jeremy Larson (Brady) 47-5, So. over Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 42-6, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Koby Ellis (Winside) 45-7, Sr. over Tyler Nagel (Morrill) 38-12, So. (Fall 2:58)
D126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nate Christensen of Plainview
- 2nd Place – Quentyn Frank of Amherst
- 3rd Place – Ruger Reimers of Palmer
- 4th Place – Keegan Casey of Thayer Central
- 5th Place – Zak Palmer of North Central
- 6th Place – Garrett Latimer of Southwest
1st Place Match
- Nate Christensen (Plainview) 44-3, Jr. over Quentyn Frank (Amherst) 43-4, Fr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
- Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 51-4, So. over Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 35-7, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Zak Palmer (North Central) 46-11, Jr. over Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 35-12, So. (Dec 9-5)
D132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton
- 2nd Place – Andrew Herley of Neligh-Oakdale
- 3rd Place – Tayten Eggleston of South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
- 4th Place – Brady Gracey of Mullen
- 5th Place – Trigger Pokorny of Central Valley
- 6th Place – Damian Stewart of Thayer Central
1st Place Match
- Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 27-0, Sr. over Andrew Herley (Neligh-Oakdale) 43-8, Sr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
- Tayten Eggleston (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 28-7, Sr. over Brady Gracey (Mullen) 35-4, Sr. (Fall 3:49)
5th Place Match
- Trigger Pokorny (Central Valley) 52-10, Sr. over Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 30-15, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
D138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joel Ostrom of Burwell
- 2nd Place – Enrique Martinez of Central Valley
- 3rd Place – Elijah Green of Nebraska Christian
- 4th Place – Jade Lovitt of Mullen
- 5th Place – Cole Laible of West Holt
- 6th Place – Connor Sonderup of Fullerton
1st Place Match
- Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 32-0, Sr. over Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 43-9, Jr. (Fall 1:30)
3rd Place Match
- Elijah Green (Nebraska Christian) 21-7, So. over Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 36-4, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Cole Laible (West Holt) 36-12, Sr. over Connor Sonderup (Fullerton) 36-18, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
D145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jacob Johnson of Archbishop Bergan
- 2nd Place – Will Gunning of Plainview
- 3rd Place – Brett Riggs of Maxwell
- 4th Place – Samuel Florell of Amherst
- 5th Place – Zachary Sweet of Mullen
- 6th Place – Oren Pozehl of Ainsworth
1st Place Match
- Jacob Johnson (Archbishop Bergan) 44-7, Sr. over Will Gunning (Plainview) 39-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Brett Riggs (Maxwell) 52-1, Sr. over Samuel Florell (Amherst) 26-5, Sr. (Fall 1:26)
5th Place Match
- Zachary Sweet (Mullen) 39-15, Sr. over Oren Pozehl (Ainsworth) 33-9, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
D152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – William White of Sutherland
- 2nd Place – Colby Coons of Twin Loup
- 3rd Place – Austin Garcia of Morrill
- 4th Place – Conner Schutz of Elwood
- 5th Place – Blake Racicky of Ansley-Litchfield
- 6th Place – Michael Kautz of Shelton
1st Place Match
- William White (Sutherland) 50-2, Sr. over Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 40-3, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
- Austin Garcia (Morrill) 40-3, Sr. over Conner Schutz (Elwood) 23-6, So. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
- Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 28-5, Jr. over Michael Kautz (Shelton) 34-13, Sr. (Fall 1:40)
D160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Seth Simants of Stapleton
- 2nd Place – Joshua Mcfarland of Elkhorn Valley
- 3rd Place – Dylan Soule of High Plains Community
- 4th Place – Derek Gibson of Maxwell
- 5th Place – James Polen of North Central
- 6th Place – Alizae Mejia of Plainview
1st Place Match
- Seth Simants (Stapleton) 44-2, Sr. over Joshua Mcfarland (Elkhorn Valley) 45-2, Sr. (Fall 3:35)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Soule (High Plains Community) 43-10, Jr. over Derek Gibson (Maxwell) 44-11, Jr. (Fall 4:02)
5th Place Match
- James Polen (North Central) 27-11, Sr. over Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 36-13, So. (Dec 6-1)
D170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Noah Scott of Randolph
- 2nd Place – Bryce Zimmerer of Creighton
- 3rd Place – Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian
- 4th Place – Chase Haussermann of Franklin
- 5th Place – Jarin Potts of Amherst
- 6th Place – Talan Mcgill of North Platte St. Patrick`s
1st Place Match
- Noah Scott (Randolph) 40-4, Sr. over Bryce Zimmerer (Creighton) 37-4, Sr. (Fall 5:40)
3rd Place Match
- Carl Mundt (Nebraska Christian) 34-6, So. over Chase Haussermann (Franklin) 39-10, Sr. (MD 9-0)
5th Place Match
- Jarin Potts (Amherst) 31-8, Jr. over Talan Mcgill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 40-10, Jr. (Dec 10-6)
D182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Edwen Baptista of Friend
- 2nd Place – Corey Dawe of Burwell
- 3rd Place – Ethan Villwok of Archbishop Bergan
- 4th Place – Dylan Horejsi of Howells-Dodge
- 5th Place – Daylan Russell of Alma
- 6th Place – Brock Schaecher of Elkhorn Valley
1st Place Match
- Edwen Baptista (Friend) 32-4, Sr. over Corey Dawe (Burwell) 31-2, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Ethan Villwok (Archbishop Bergan) 34-7, Jr. over Dylan Horejsi (Howells-Dodge) 41-6, Sr. (Fall 0:43)
5th Place Match
- Daylan Russell (Alma) 45-6, Jr. over Brock Schaecher (Elkhorn Valley) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 11-6)
D195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Karsen Hunter of Bayard
- 2nd Place – Clay Thiele of Clearwater-Orchard
- 3rd Place – Collin Gale of Plainview
- 4th Place – Zane Musgrave of Hyannis
- 5th Place – Micheal Jensen of Winside
- 6th Place – Justin Brock of Nebraska Christian
1st Place Match
- Karsen Hunter (Bayard) 34-5, Sr. over Clay Thiele (Clearwater-Orchard) 43-7, Sr. (Fall 3:48)
3rd Place Match
- Collin Gale (Plainview) 49-2, Jr. over Zane Musgrave (Hyannis) 35-10, Sr. (MD 10-2)
5th Place Match
- Micheal Jensen (Winside) 29-8, Sr. over Justin Brock (Nebraska Christian) 41-11, Sr. (Fall 0:39)
D220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Peyton Cone of Archbishop Bergan
- 2nd Place – Carter Throener of Howells-Dodge
- 3rd Place – Clayton Hassett of Mullen
- 4th Place – Landon Beaver of Wisner-Pilger
- 5th Place – Donaven Nolze of Clearwater-Orchard
- 6th Place – Cole Rosenkrans of St. Mary`s
1st Place Match
- Peyton Cone (Archbishop Bergan) 40-9, Jr. over Carter Throener (Howells-Dodge) 40-10, Jr. (Dec 11-6)
3rd Place Match
- Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 48-6, Jr. over Landon Beaver (Wisner-Pilger) 34-18, Jr. (Fall 3:38)
5th Place Match
- Donaven Nolze (Clearwater-Orchard) 39-10, Sr. over Cole Rosenkrans (St. Mary`s) 43-9, Sr. (Dec 12-5)
D285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kien Martin of Overton
- 2nd Place – Marcus Cave of Weeping Water
- 3rd Place – Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City
- 4th Place – Christian Yaw of Elkhorn Valley
- 5th Place – Cameron Nelson of Plainview
- 6th Place – Chris Sciortino of Garden County
1st Place Match
- Kien Martin (Overton) 39-4, Jr. over Marcus Cave (Weeping Water) 56-4, Jr. (SV-1 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City) 46-1, Jr. over Christian Yaw (Elkhorn Valley) 38-16, Sr. (Inj. 2:40)
5th Place Match
- Cameron Nelson (Plainview) 34-12, Sr. over Chris Sciortino (Garden County) 38-11, Sr. (Fall 4:10)