Former Huskers Play For Team USA

Former Nebraska volleyball standouts Amber Rolfzen and Justine Wong-Orantes won the gold medal with the U.S. Women’s Volleyball National Team at the Pan American Cup on Sunday in Cañete, Peru. The U.S. defeated Dominican Republic 3-1 (25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23) to capture its fifth all-time Pan American Cup. Dominican Republic, the defending champions, had not lost a set in its six tournament matches until meeting Team USA in the final. The Americans finished the tournament with a perfect 7-0 record. Rolfzen and Wong-Orantes each appeared in three of the seven matches throughout the tournament. Rolfzen totaled eight kills and two blocks, while Wong-Orantes had 21 excellent digs.