class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225635 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
GIC and Gothenburg Chamber Hands Out Awards | KRVN Radio

GIC and Gothenburg Chamber Hands Out Awards

BY Scott Foster | March 31, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
GIC and Gothenburg Chamber Hands Out Awards

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg Improvement Company and Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce handed out several awards on Friday during their banquet.

The GIC awarded two businesses in town for their contributions to Gothenburg’s growth.

 

Building Blocks

L-R: Evie Bogus, Jessica Fulkerson, Donna Portiner, Krista Tonniges and Jasmine Simants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Country Partners

Front — Mishayla Freburg, Janell Rossen, Donna Schnackenberg; Back — Tim Porter, Buck Egenberger, Matt Schnackenberg.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annually, the Gothenburg Chamber gives out Pony Express awards to people or groups that go above and beyond,  who have been devoted unselfishly to the betterment and stability of the community. This year’s recipients are:

 

 

Marye Franzen

Marye Franzen with Chamber board president Matt Olsen.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steve Walker

Steve Walker with Chamber board president Matt Olsen.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Backpack Program

Front — Hannah Boyd, Ebony Anderson; Middle — Kendra Boyd, David Keiser, Wenda Keiser; Back — Natalie Kennicutt, Amanda Kowalewski.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments