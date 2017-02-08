Gothenburg City Council Meets

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg City Council approved a new City Clerk and approved bids for city street improvements on Tuesday Feb. 7.

City Administrator Bruce Clymer reported that the city and the YMCA of the Prairie have discussed this year’s summer recreation program. According to Clymer the YMCA will be in charge of the pool and the summer recreation baseball and softball programs.

“What’s anticipated is that the city guys will do what the city guys have always done,” Clymer said, “which is the major maintenance for the pool. The “Y” will run the four-plex for tournaments and be in charge field prep for the season.”

The council also appointed a new city clerk as Brandi Kloepping takes over for the retired Connie Dalrymple. Kloepping has already begun working in the clerk’s office. She started on March 21 last year as the Deputy City Clerk. Kloepping was born and grew up in Gothenburg and was 2000 graduate of Gothenburg High School.

Jill Rubenthaler was given the title of Deputy City Clerk. Rubenthaler has been a longtime fixture in the city offices.

In other business, a contract was rewarded to Paulsens Inc. for city-wide street work. Clymer reported the the bid came in at 24% below expectations. In related news, Paulsen’s began work today (Wednesday) on repair of the water damage in the area of 20th and Lake.