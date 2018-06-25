Gothenburg native named acting chief of UNMC Division of Cardiovascular Medicine

Omaha, Neb. — Dan Anderson, M.D., Ph.D., of Gothenburg, has been named acting chief in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine in the University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Internal Medicine. He succeeds Richard Gumina, M.D., Ph.D., who will take a position in August at The Ohio State University.

Dr. Anderson has been section chief of cardiac electrophysiology in the Cardiovascular Medicine Division. As acting division chief, he also will be part of the physician leadership team for Nebraska Medicine’s heart and vascular clinical program.

The announcement was made by Deb Romberger, M.D., professor and chair of internal medicine.

“We’re pleased that Dr. Anderson is willing to lead the group,” Dr. Romberger said. “He’s an outstanding clinician, educator and researcher. He did an internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship here and is a graduate of the UNMC M.D./Ph.D. program.”

Dr. Romberger said she’s grateful for Dr. Gumina’s work. “He helped the division develop much momentum around its focus areas.”

Dr. Anderson joined UNMC in 2006 as an assistant professor and director of experimental immunology in the cardiovascular laboratory. From 2006-2013, he was director of cardiac electrophysiology at the Omaha VA Medical Center and in 2013 he became an associate professor and was named director of cardiac electrophysiology at UNMC.

In 2014, he was named director of the clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship program. He is currently serving as vice chair of the UNMC Faculty Council and General Faculty in the College of Medicine and is a member of the Faculty Senate.

From 1998 to 2001, he did an internal medicine residency at UNMC, and served as chief resident from 2001-2002. He did general cardiology fellowship training from 2002 to 2005 at UNMC and was chief cardiology fellow from 2004 to 2005. He did a fellowship in electrophysiology cardiology from 2005 to 2006 at UNMC.

Dr. Anderson earned his undergraduate degree in science at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1988, his doctor of philosophy degree from UNMC in 1996 and his medical degree from UNMC in 1998. He did his Ph.D., bench research from 1993 to 1996 at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.

His research interests include cardiac and vascular inflammation. He currently is principal investigator at UNMC for the Cardiovascular Inflammation Reduction Trial through the National Institutes of Health and has been funded by the American Heart Association, St. Jude Medical and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Dr. Anderson has received numerous UNMC teaching awards and has served on the editorial board of the Journal of Cardiovascular Disease since 2013. He served as co-chair and chair of the American Heart Association review sections for six years, and reviews manuscripts for multiple journals.