Gothenburg Student Charged With Terroristic Threats

GOTHENBURG – In a follow up from news that broke yesterday, an updated statement was released today from the Gothenburg Police Chief, Randy Olson and Gothenburg Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Michael Teahon. Today’s statement shed more light on the situation of a student threat that was reported yesterday.

On Friday March 2, Gothenburg School Administrators received a report of possible threats being made against students and staff. The Gothenburg Police began to investigate. They concluded the investigation late into the evening on Sunday. At that time, no direct or credible threats had been discovered, as most of the information was deemed false, embellished, passed on by rumors, and old information which could not be corroborated.

On Monday, additional information was give to the schools administration. As a result, a 17 year old male student was suspended and excluded from school property with the assistance of his cooperating parents. Following the review of the further information the 17 year old was charged with Terroristic Threats and released to his parents.

In addition, the Gothenburg Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to have officers within the school campus for the foreseeable future.

The criminal investigation is continuing.