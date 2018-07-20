Gov. Ricketts Announces Fire Marshal, Energy Office Director Transitions

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts on Thursday announced two director transitions, and thanked them for their service to the people of Nebraska.

State Fire Marshal Jim Heine announced his retirement effective September 30, 2018 following 29 years of service.

“Thank you to Jim for his decades of service to the State of Nebraska,” said Governor Ricketts. “During his time at the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, Jim helped build a well-regarded organization focused on helping protect public safety. Congratulations on your retirement, and thank you for your service to the people of Nebraska.”

“It has been an honor to spend my career serving the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Thank you to Governor Ricketts for allowing me to continue that service on his team the last four years,” said Heine. “As the State Fire Marshal, I have worked to lead an office that delivers great customer service while faithfully applying the laws that protect the public. I know that the dedicated and talented team at the State Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to deliver on our mission.”

A search for a new director has begun.

Energy Office Director David Bracht will be concluding his service to the State of Nebraska on August 1, 2018 to return to his private law practice at Kutak Rock LLP in Omaha.

“David has done an outstanding job as Nebraska Energy Office Director,” said Governor Ricketts. “Under his leadership, we have expanded flex fuel infrastructure with E-15 fuel pumps across the state and promoted ethanol and alternative energy to help make our country more energy independent. Thank you to David for his service to the people, and best wishes to him on his next steps.”

“Thank you to Governor Ricketts and the people of Nebraska for the opportunity to lead the Energy Office,” said Bracht. “It’s been a pleasure to serve as a part of a team with such great passion for promoting the state’s abundant energy resources and pursuing innovative energy strategies.”

Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality Director Jim Macy will serve as interim director of the Energy Office.