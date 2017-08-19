Governor Recognizes NE Successful Businesses

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts recognized the 25 Nebraska companies which have been selected for the Inc. Magazine 5000 list.

“These companies showcase the diverse range of businesses which create great opportunities for hardworking Nebraskans,” said Governor Ricketts. “With the best regulatory climate in the nation, Nebraska is a great place to do business. By creating these opportunities, Nebraska entrepreneurs and job creators are growing the Good Life in new and exciting ways. My administration continues to seek new ways to make state government even more customer-friendly to support future growth.”

Inc. Magazine releases a yearly list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Two Nebraska companies, Atlas MedStaff and Prime Time Healthcare, cracked the top 500 this year, ranked at 308 and 369, respectively.

The 25 Nebraska companies featured in the Inc. 5000 represent 14 different industries. The companies featured include:

· Atlas MedStaff

· Prime Time Healthcare

· Archrival

· Fusion Medical Staffing

· Onestaff Medical

· Hilgers Graben

· Firespring

· Bulu Box

· Medical Solutions

· DataShield

· Carson Group

· CFO Systems

· Vivayic

· Quantum Workplace

· SP Group P.C.

· McGill Restoration

· Berry Law Firm

· Metro Stars Gymnastics

· Disc Store

· Capstone Consulting

· Scooter’s Coffee

· LeaseTeam

· Foundation Supportworks

· One Source

· CATCH Intelligence