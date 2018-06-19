Guthard Receives DAISY Award For Nursing At LRHC

LEXINGTON – Deanne Guthard was the recipient of the DAISY Award on Monday Morning at the Lexington Regional Health Center. She accepted the award from Chief Nursing Officer, Nicole Thorell.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at 33 of ITP, an auto-immune disease. The Barnes Family was awestruck by the clinical skills, caring and compassion of the nurses who cared for Patrick, so they created this national award to say thank you to nurses everywhere.

Anyone can nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award. The DAISY Award committee selects one nurse who exemplifies the following characteristics each month:

Established a special connection with a patient/family

Has significantly made a difference in the life of a patient

Shows empathy in all situations

Is an outstanding role model for the nursing profession

Generates enthusiasm and energy towards meeting the challenges of nursing

Consistently exhibits excellent interpersonal skills

Exemplifies the essence of professional nursing in all activities

Each month’s winner receives a nominee pin, a DAISY Award recipient pin, a Healer’s Touch hand carved statue and an award certificate. In addition, the selected nurse’s unit receives a banner to post for the month and freshly baked cinnamon rolls for everyone on the day the award is presented.

Guthard was nominated by staff member, Kristine Wendland. In the nomination, Wendland said that while Guthard has never been her nurse she sees the wonderful things she does.

“She comes in with a smile on her face and she has a way of making everyone feel like they are the only one. She does things for people in her community. She is always their for her co works either to listen or give encouragement.”

Nominators are asked to base their nomination on the following acronym

P – Passion/compassion for nursing and the care they provide

E – Empathy for the situation

T – Trust and teamwork of families, patients and peers.

A – Admirable attributes possessed

L – Love for the patient and nursing profession

S – Selflessness