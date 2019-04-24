High School Golf Results 4-23

Kearney Catholic Golf Invite
1 Adams Central,310
2 KCHS, 341
3 Franklin,357
4 Wood River,361
5 Ord, 361
6 NP St. Pat’s,363
7 Ravenna, 370
8 St. Paul, 384
9 Elm Creek, 387
10 Centura, 394
11 Bertrand, 396
12 St. Cecilia, 418
13 Gibbon, 419
14 KCHS JV,435
15 Amherst, 455
Arapahoe, NS
Individual Results
1 76 Ryan Weiss, Franklin
2 76 John Pohlson, Adams Central
3 77 Nicholas Bohlen, Adams Central
4 77 Nathan Sughroue, Adams Central
5 78 Kelen Meyer, Ord
6 80 Nolan Sughroue, Adams Central
7 80 Austin Murphy, Bertrand
8 81 Blake Thiele, KCHS
9 81 Spencer Meyer, Centura
10 83 Jay Rowley, St. Paul
11 83 Eli English, Wood River
12 84 Jacob Swift, NP St. Pat’s
13 84 Jake Jarzunka, Ravenna
14 84 Joel Poland, KCHS
15 85 Teegan Sonneman, NP St. Pat’s
Holdrege Golf Invite
Team Standings
1 GINW, 334
1 Broken Bow, 334
3 GICC, 335
4 McCook, 348
5 Cozad, 352
6 Aurora, 356
7 Holdrege, 378
8 Hastings, 382
9 Gothenburg, 389
10 Kearney JV, 390
11 Minden, 419
12 Lexington, 424
Individual
1 74 Marcus Eriksen, GINW
2 74 Ethan Shaw, Aurora
3 76 Matt Anderson, Holdrege
4 78 Brett Jelinek, GINW
5 79 Adam Cole, Cozad
6 80 Griffin Wright, Broken Bow
7 80 Jack Goering, GICC
8 81 Josh Harvey, Broken Bow
9 81 Eli Fox, GICC
10 82 Brady Esch, McCook
11 82 Jared Kahnk, Broken Bow
12 84 Brayden Schram, Hastings
13 85 Jake Scherer, Gothenburg
14 86 Will Goering, GICC
15 87 Brady Davis, Cozad