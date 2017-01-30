High School Wrestling Results

Arapahoe Wrestling Tournament 1-30

Team Scores

1. Elm Creek 154.0

2. Norton 149.0

3. Arapahoe 128.0

4. Axtell 126.0

5. Pleasanton 90.0

6. Stapleton 87.5

7. Eustis Farnam 64.0

8. Hitchcock County 62.5

9. Elwood 48.0

10. Cambridge 46.0

11. Wauneta-Palisade 30.0

12. SEM 0.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton

2nd Place – Sean McKay of Wauneta-Palisade

3rd Place – Edwin Aguirre of Arapahoe

4th Place – Evan Nordhausen of Wauneta-Palisade

Round 1

Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 12-15, Fr. over Sean McKay (Wauneta-Palisade) 2-9, Jr. (Fall 3:22).

Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 11-17, Sr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-16, So. (Fall 2:54).

Round 2

Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 12-15, Fr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-16, So. (Fall 3:56).

Sean McKay (Wauneta-Palisade) 2-9, Jr. over Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 11-17, Sr. (Fall 2:38).

Round 3

Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 12-15, Fr. over Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 11-17, Sr. (Dec 12-10).

Sean McKay (Wauneta-Palisade) 2-9, Jr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-16, So. (Fall 1:21).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bryan Herrick of Eustis Farnam

2nd Place – Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell

3rd Place – JOHN TENBENSEL of Cambridge

4th Place – Ricky King of Norton

5th Place – Giovanni Duran of Elwood

Round 1

JOHN TENBENSEL (Cambridge) 22-12, Fr. over Bryan Herrick (Eustis Farnam) 21-13, So. (MD 12-3).

Ricky King (Norton) 3-15, Fr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 4-24, So. (Dec 9-7).

Round 2

Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 24-9, Fr. over Ricky King (Norton) 3-15, Fr. (Fall 0:48).

Bryan Herrick (Eustis Farnam) 21-13, So. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 4-24, So. (Fall 1:50).

Round 3

Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 24-9, Fr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 4-24, So. (Fall 0:54).

JOHN TENBENSEL (Cambridge) 22-12, Fr. over Ricky King (Norton) 3-15, Fr. (Dec 11-7).

Round 4

Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 24-9, Fr. over JOHN TENBENSEL (Cambridge) 22-12, Fr. (Fall 3:17).

Bryan Herrick (Eustis Farnam) 21-13, So. over Ricky King (Norton) 3-15, Fr. (Fall 0:53).

Round 5

Bryan Herrick (Eustis Farnam) 21-13, So. over Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 24-9, Fr. (Fall 4:28).

JOHN TENBENSEL (Cambridge) 22-12, Fr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 4-24, So. (Fall 3:22).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zach Janousek of Hitchcock County

2nd Place – Tyler Kapperman of Arapahoe

3rd Place – Dylan Goss of Norton

4th Place – Mason Head of Eustis Farnam

5th Place – Cody Hollibaugh of SEM

Round 1

Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 22-5, Jr. over Dylan Goss (Norton) 10-12, So. (Fall 1:04).

Mason Head (Eustis Farnam) 5-19, Fr. over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 0-15, Fr. (Fall 1:02).

Round 2

Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 28-6, Jr. over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 0-15, Fr. (Fall 0:20).

Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 22-5, Jr. over Mason Head (Eustis Farnam) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 1:58).

Round 3

Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 28-6, Jr. over Mason Head (Eustis Farnam) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 3:09).

Dylan Goss (Norton) 10-12, So. over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 0-15, Fr. (Fall 0:38).

Round 4

Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 28-6, Jr. over Dylan Goss (Norton) 10-12, So. (Fall 0:57).

Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 22-5, Jr. over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 0-15, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:00 (20-4)).

Round 5

Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 22-5, Jr. over Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 28-6, Jr. (SV-1 6-4).

Dylan Goss (Norton) 10-12, So. over Mason Head (Eustis Farnam) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 4:00).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton

2nd Place – Jackson Koller of Arapahoe

3rd Place – Hunter Rios of Elwood

Round 1

Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 16-19, So. over Hunter Rios (Elwood) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 0:52).

Round 2

Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 34-1, So. over Hunter Rios (Elwood) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 1:14).

Round 3

Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 34-1, So. over Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 16-19, So. (Fall 2:35).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Isaiah Young of Eustis Farnam

2nd Place – Clayton Darby of Pleasanton

Round 1

Isaiah Young (Eustis Farnam) 17-18, Fr. over Clayton Darby (Pleasanton) 8-9, Sr. (Fall 3:22).

Round 2

Isaiah Young (Eustis Farnam) 17-18, Fr. over Clayton Darby (Pleasanton) 8-9, Sr. (Fall 2:49).

Round 3

() , . over () , . (Bye).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sid Simants of Stapleton

2nd Place – Luke Mckeon of Elm Creek

3rd Place – Ben Bogle of Elwood

4th Place – Colton Barratt of Wauneta-Palisade

5th Place – Irving Martinez of Norton

6th Place – Luke Wahlmeier of Norton

Round 1

Sid Simants (Stapleton) 24-5, Sr. over Luke Wahlmeier (Norton) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 1:16).

Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 23-14, Jr. over Ben Bogle (Elwood) 23-9, Sr. (Dec 7-5).

Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-16, Jr. over Irving Martinez (Norton) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 0:37).

Round 2

Sid Simants (Stapleton) 24-5, Sr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-16, Jr. (Fall 1:44).

Ben Bogle (Elwood) 23-9, Sr. over Irving Martinez (Norton) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 1:11).

Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 23-14, Jr. over Luke Wahlmeier (Norton) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 1:03).

Round 3

Sid Simants (Stapleton) 24-5, Sr. over Irving Martinez (Norton) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 1:14).

Ben Bogle (Elwood) 23-9, Sr. over Luke Wahlmeier (Norton) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 1:17).

Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 23-14, Jr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-16, Jr. (Fall 1:59).

Round 4

Sid Simants (Stapleton) 24-5, Sr. over Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 23-14, Jr. (Fall 1:25).

Ben Bogle (Elwood) 23-9, Sr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-16, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:45 (17-0)).

Irving Martinez (Norton) 7-8, Fr. over Luke Wahlmeier (Norton) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 2:57).

Round 5

Sid Simants (Stapleton) 24-5, Sr. over Ben Bogle (Elwood) 23-9, Sr. (Dec 11-7).

Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 23-14, Jr. over Irving Martinez (Norton) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 2:16).

Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-16, Jr. over Luke Wahlmeier (Norton) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 1:15).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Riley Nichols of Elm Creek

2nd Place – Seth Simants of Stapleton

3rd Place – Raul Clouse of Elwood

4th Place – Eric Wiltfong of Norton

5th Place – Sam Lister of Eustis Farnam

6th Place – Jarett Bertrand of Axtell

7th Place – Zac Beckman of Axtell

8th Place – Riley Stieb of SEM

1st Place Match

Riley Nichols (Elm Creek) 40-2, Sr. over Seth Simants (Stapleton) 27-8, So. (Fall 1:29).

3rd Place Match

Raul Clouse (Elwood) 21-8, So. over Eric Wiltfong (Norton) 9-10, Jr. (Fall 3:46).

5th Place Match

Sam Lister (Eustis Farnam) 6-23, So. over Jarett Bertrand (Axtell) 5-17, Jr. (Fall 1:47).

7th Place Match

Zac Beckman (Axtell) 4-12, Sr. over Riley Stieb (SEM) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:21).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Devon Walker of Elm Creek

2nd Place – Riley Racicky of Pleasanton

3rd Place – Wyatt Standiford of Hitchcock County

4th Place – Zach Rowh of Norton

5th Place – Tom Peterson of Axtell

6th Place – Preston Stieb of SEM

Round 1

Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 9-0, Jr. over Preston Stieb (SEM) 4-15, So. (Fall 0:19).

Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 29-4, So. over Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 28-10, Jr. (Fall 1:08).

Zach Rowh (Norton) 8-8, So. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 14-23, So. (Dec 10-7).

Round 2

Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 9-0, Jr. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 14-23, So. (Fall 1:00).

Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 29-4, So. over Zach Rowh (Norton) 8-8, So. (Fall 0:52).

Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 28-10, Jr. over Preston Stieb (SEM) 4-15, So. (Fall 0:49).

Round 3

Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 9-0, Jr. over Zach Rowh (Norton) 8-8, So. (Fall 1:13).

Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 29-4, So. over Preston Stieb (SEM) 4-15, So. (Fall 0:44).

Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 28-10, Jr. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 14-23, So. (Fall 1:48).

Round 4

Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 9-0, Jr. over Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 28-10, Jr. (Dec 5-1).

Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 29-4, So. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 14-23, So. (Fall 0:57).

Zach Rowh (Norton) 8-8, So. over Preston Stieb (SEM) 4-15, So. (Fall 1:10).

Round 5

Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 9-0, Jr. over Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 29-4, So. (Inj. 1:30).

Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 28-10, Jr. over Zach Rowh (Norton) 8-8, So. (Fall 3:17).

Tom Peterson (Axtell) 14-23, So. over Preston Stieb (SEM) 4-15, So. (Fall 1:27).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Preston Walker of Elm Creek

2nd Place – Braiden Gomez of Axtell

3rd Place – Levi Ellis of Norton

4th Place – Tristen Bruns of Pleasanton

5th Place – Robert Hastings of Arapahoe

6th Place – Gavin Fullmer of Elwood

7th Place – Willis Christner of Wauneta-Palisade

1st Place Match

Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 38-6, So. over Braiden Gomez (Axtell) 28-8, Jr. (Fall 5:06).

3rd Place Match

Levi Ellis (Norton) 11-8, So. over Tristen Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-18, Jr. (Fall 3:24).

5th Place Match

Robert Hastings (Arapahoe) 11-12, Sr. over Gavin Fullmer (Elwood) 5-13, So. (Fall 0:12).

7th Place Match

Willis Christner (Wauneta-Palisade) 3-22, Jr. over () , . (Bye).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dalton Shimmin of Arapahoe

2nd Place – Dalton Vogelgesang of Norton

Round 1

Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 21-5, Sr. over Dalton Vogelgesang (Norton) 0-14, So. (Fall 1:43).

Round 2

Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 21-5, Sr. over Dalton Vogelgesang (Norton) 0-14, So. (Fall 0:53).

Round 3

() , . over () , . (Bye).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Payton Frey of Stapleton

2nd Place – Weston Harting of Norton

3rd Place – Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek

4th Place – Detric Kasson of Arapahoe

5th Place – Cauy Bennett of Elwood

Round 1

Payton Frey (Stapleton) 14-8, Sr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-24, Fr. (Fall 1:04).

Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 1-7, Jr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-19, Fr. (Fall 3:32).

Round 2

Weston Harting (Norton) 11-6, Jr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 1:21).

Payton Frey (Stapleton) 14-8, Sr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-19, Fr. (Fall 0:26).

Round 3

Weston Harting (Norton) 11-6, Jr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-19, Fr. (Fall 1:43).

Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-24, Fr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 2:40).

Round 4

Weston Harting (Norton) 11-6, Jr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-24, Fr. (Fall 0:53).

Payton Frey (Stapleton) 14-8, Sr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 0:51).

Round 5

Payton Frey (Stapleton) 14-8, Sr. over Weston Harting (Norton) 11-6, Jr. (Fall 0:45).

Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-24, Fr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-19, Fr. (Fall 0:43).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trace Doyle of Cambridge

2nd Place – Hunter Stratman of Axtell

3rd Place – Judson Wiltfong of Norton

4th Place – Alex Auker of Norton

5th Place – Alex Stehno of Hitchcock County

6th Place – Samantha Cassel of Elm Creek

7th Place – Alex Bethancourt of Eustis Farnam

1st Place Match

Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 27-6, Sr. over Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 31-4, Sr. (Fall 5:49).

3rd Place Match

Judson Wiltfong (Norton) 13-4, Fr. over Alex Auker (Norton) 8-9, Fr. (For.).

5th Place Match

Alex Stehno (Hitchcock County) 4-25, Fr. over Samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 1:17).

7th Place Match

Alex Bethancourt (Eustis Farnam) 0-20, Sr. over () , . (Bye).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Robert Gardner of Arapahoe

2nd Place – Dallas Gosselin of Norton

3rd Place – Keaton Trampe of Elm Creek

4th Place – Colten Trampe of Axtell

5th Place – Skyler Warburton of Arapahoe

Round 1

Colten Trampe (Axtell) 8-11, Jr. over Dallas Gosselin (Norton) 5-6, Jr. (Fall 2:38).

Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 12-27, So. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 4-10, Fr. (Fall 4:10).

Round 2

Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 34-6, Sr. over Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 12-27, So. (Fall 1:04).

Dallas Gosselin (Norton) 5-6, Jr. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 4-10, Fr. (Fall 2:39).

Round 3

Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 34-6, Sr. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 4-10, Fr. (Fall 1:07).

Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 12-27, So. over Colten Trampe (Axtell) 8-11, Jr. (Fall 1:29).

Round 4

Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 34-6, Sr. over Colten Trampe (Axtell) 8-11, Jr. (Fall 0:15).

Dallas Gosselin (Norton) 5-6, Jr. over Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 12-27, So. (Fall 0:50).

Round 5

Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 34-6, Sr. over Dallas Gosselin (Norton) 5-6, Jr. (Fall 0:43).

Colten Trampe (Axtell) 8-11, Jr. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 4-10, Fr. (Fall 3:12).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – A.J. Skaggs of Axtell

2nd Place – Matt Vacura of Norton

3rd Place – Noah Wadleigh of Arapahoe

4th Place – Remington Hodges of Hitchcock County

5th Place – Eddie `Michael` Jaeger of Cambridge

Round 1

Matt Vacura (Norton) 13-6, Jr. over Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 14-7, Sr. (Fall 1:39).

Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 13-24, Fr. over Eddie `Michael` Jaeger (Cambridge) 7-21, So. (Fall 1:36).

Round 2

A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 24-2, Jr. over Eddie `Michael` Jaeger (Cambridge) 7-21, So. (Fall 0:30).

Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 14-7, Sr. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 13-24, Fr. (Dec 7-1).

Round 3

A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 24-2, Jr. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 13-24, Fr. (Fall 0:29).

Matt Vacura (Norton) 13-6, Jr. over Eddie `Michael` Jaeger (Cambridge) 7-21, So. (Fall 0:50).

Round 4

A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 24-2, Jr. over Matt Vacura (Norton) 13-6, Jr. (Fall 0:50).

Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 14-7, Sr. over Eddie `Michael` Jaeger (Cambridge) 7-21, So. (Fall 1:15).

Round 5

A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 24-2, Jr. over Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 14-7, Sr. (Fall 0:53).

Matt Vacura (Norton) 13-6, Jr. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 13-24, Fr. (Fall 1:06).

Raymond Central Invite 1-27

1. Schuyler 195.0 2. Syracuse 189.0 3. Beatrice 155.5 4. Raymond Central 107.0 5. Nebraska City 104.5 6. Columbus Lakeview 99.0 7. Waverly 91.0 8. Cozad 86.0 9. Fort Calhoun 64.5 10. Auburn 53.0 11. Norris 52.0 12. Humboldt-TR-ST 40.0 13. Yutan 35.5 14. Falls City 34.0 15. Friend 14.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tanner York of Beatrice

2nd Place – Tyler Curtis of Fort Calhoun

3rd Place – Breckin Loftin of Cozad

4th Place – Preston Johnson of Waverly

5th Place – Kenny Castro of Schuyler

6th Place – Jalen Maher of Auburn

1st Place Match

Tanner York (Beatrice) 31-7, So. over Tyler Curtis (Fort Calhoun) 30-3, Fr. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Breckin Loftin (Cozad) 26-14, Fr. over Preston Johnson (Waverly) 29-10, So. (Dec 10-6).

5th Place Match

Kenny Castro (Schuyler) 26-12, So. over Jalen Maher (Auburn) 27-10, So. (M. For.).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ernesto Chacon of Schuyler

2nd Place – Caden Stutzman of Norris

3rd Place – Mario Bukonik of Beatrice

4th Place – Richard Grace of Raymond Central

Round 1

Ernesto Chacon (Schuyler) 16-9, Jr. over Richard Grace (Raymond Central) 1-16, Fr. (Fall 0:26).

Caden Stutzman (Norris) 18-14, Fr. over Mario Bukonik (Beatrice) 10-10, Fr. (Fall 1:33).

Round 2

Ernesto Chacon (Schuyler) 16-9, Jr. over Mario Bukonik (Beatrice) 10-10, Fr. (Fall 1:27).

Caden Stutzman (Norris) 18-14, Fr. over Richard Grace (Raymond Central) 1-16, Fr. (Fall 0:39).

Round 3

Ernesto Chacon (Schuyler) 16-9, Jr. over Caden Stutzman (Norris) 18-14, Fr. (Fall 0:53).

Mario Bukonik (Beatrice) 10-10, Fr. over Richard Grace (Raymond Central) 1-16, Fr. (Dec 13-9).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Celvin Lopez of Schuyler

2nd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad

3rd Place – Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview

4th Place – Lane Bridgmon of Syracuse

5th Place – Steven Powers of Beatrice

6th Place – Chase Bell of Waverly

1st Place Match

Celvin Lopez (Schuyler) 16-2, Sr. over Jace Russman (Cozad) 32-10, So. (Dec 5-4).

3rd Place Match

Joel Lemburg (Columbus Lakeview) 20-6, Fr. over Lane Bridgmon (Syracuse) 32-13, Jr. (Fall 0:59).

5th Place Match

Steven Powers (Beatrice) 12-18, So. over Chase Bell (Waverly) 21-18, Sr. (Fall 1:36).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gage Perry of Columbus Lakeview

2nd Place – Ben Garland of Beatrice

3rd Place – Easton Albrecht of Raymond Central

4th Place – Cody Pester of Syracuse

5th Place – Jordan Williams of Nebraska City

6th Place – Alex Davenport of Waverly

1st Place Match

Gage Perry (Columbus Lakeview) 19-1, So. over Ben Garland (Beatrice) 22-12, Jr. (Fall 5:30).

3rd Place Match

Easton Albrecht (Raymond Central) 30-8, So. over Cody Pester (Syracuse) 25-18, Sr. (Dec 7-0).

5th Place Match

Jordan Williams (Nebraska City) 8-4, Fr. over Alex Davenport (Waverly) 16-22, So. (Fall 1:30).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Max Hughes of Syracuse

2nd Place – Monte Mumm of Raymond Central

3rd Place – Miguel Roman of Schuyler

4th Place – Jacob Wilhelm of Humboldt-TR-ST

5th Place – Kaleb Dayhuff of Beatrice

6th Place – Dylan Ramage of Nebraska City

1st Place Match

Max Hughes (Syracuse) 34-2, Jr. over Monte Mumm (Raymond Central) 33-4, Sr. (Fall 0:24).

3rd Place Match

Miguel Roman (Schuyler) 21-9, So. over Jacob Wilhelm (Humboldt-TR-ST) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 6-4).

5th Place Match

Kaleb Dayhuff (Beatrice) 15-12, Jr. over Dylan Ramage (Nebraska City) 25-14, Jr. (M. For.).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mario Venzor of Schuyler

2nd Place – Jeff Heinz of Fort Calhoun

3rd Place – Kaleb Canoyer of Waverly

4th Place – Ethan Mumm of Raymond Central

5th Place – Jordan A Moyer of Nebraska City

6th Place – Kole Ligouri of Auburn

1st Place Match

Mario Venzor (Schuyler) 30-5, Sr. over Jeff Heinz (Fort Calhoun) 33-1, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Kaleb Canoyer (Waverly) 38-2, So. over Ethan Mumm (Raymond Central) 35-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3).

5th Place Match

Jordan A Moyer (Nebraska City) 28-14, So. over Kole Ligouri (Auburn) 27-9, So. (Dec 6-1).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Grant Albrecht of Raymond Central

2nd Place – Keegan Pope of Syracuse

3rd Place – Drew Schaad of Columbus Lakeview

4th Place – Caden Yrkoski of Schuyler

5th Place – Hunter McKim of Waverly

6th Place – Zachary Serna of Norris

1st Place Match

Grant Albrecht (Raymond Central) 37-1, Sr. over Keegan Pope (Syracuse) 40-6, Sr. (Fall 1:20).

3rd Place Match

Drew Schaad (Columbus Lakeview) 27-9, Sr. over Caden Yrkoski (Schuyler) 28-13, So. (Dec 5-1).

5th Place Match

Hunter McKim (Waverly) 11-26, Sr. over Zachary Serna (Norris) 19-12, So. (Fall 2:26).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Levi Kult of Yutan

2nd Place – Garrett Walla of Raymond Central

3rd Place – Edwen Baptista of Friend

4th Place – Zeth Gerkensmeyer of Columbus Lakeview

5th Place – Jeff Burr of Syracuse

6th Place – Riley Lake of Fort Calhoun

1st Place Match

Levi Kult (Yutan) 38-5, Sr. over Garrett Walla (Raymond Central) 26-11, Sr. (Fall 3:45).

3rd Place Match

Edwen Baptista (Friend) 17-6, So. over Zeth Gerkensmeyer (Columbus Lakeview) 27-11, So. (Dec 6-5).

5th Place Match

Jeff Burr (Syracuse) 21-19, Sr. over Riley Lake (Fort Calhoun) 10-12, Sr. (M. For.).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob Pinkerton of Beatrice

2nd Place – Mitch McWilliams of Syracuse

3rd Place – Johnny Gill of Auburn

4th Place – Nick Novak of Humboldt-TR-ST

5th Place – Tyler Pester of Norris

6th Place – Jake Hubschman of Fort Calhoun

1st Place Match

Jacob Pinkerton (Beatrice) 31-3, Sr. over Mitch McWilliams (Syracuse) 35-5, Sr. (Dec 7-1).

3rd Place Match

Johnny Gill (Auburn) 33-6, Sr. over Nick Novak (Humboldt-TR-ST) 35-7, Sr. (MD 12-3).

5th Place Match

Tyler Pester (Norris) 22-16, Jr. over Jake Hubschman (Fort Calhoun) 20-9, Sr. (Dec 8-6).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nate Snyder of Syracuse

2nd Place – Caleb Novak of Schuyler

3rd Place – Taylor Yancy of Cozad

4th Place – Keegan Hunzeker of Falls City

5th Place – Tucker Bassinger of Beatrice

6th Place – Alex Flynn of Humboldt-TR-ST

1st Place Match

Nate Snyder (Syracuse) 22-18, Jr. over Caleb Novak (Schuyler) 14-14, Jr. (Fall 1:01).

3rd Place Match

Taylor Yancy (Cozad) 18-21, Jr. over Keegan Hunzeker (Falls City) 14-15, So. (For.).

5th Place Match

Tucker Bassinger (Beatrice) 25-9, Sr. over Alex Flynn (Humboldt-TR-ST) 22-19, Jr. (Fall 3:53).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gavin Eason of Norris

2nd Place – Zeke Derr of Cozad

3rd Place – Jason Stevens of Beatrice

4th Place – Anthony Krueger of Syracuse

5th Place – Justin Union of Fort Calhoun

Round 1

Zeke Derr (Cozad) 30-8, Sr. over Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 22-11, Jr. (Fall 3:05).

Anthony Krueger (Syracuse) 8-25, Sr. over Justin Union (Fort Calhoun) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 1:39).

Round 2

Gavin Eason (Norris) 36-2, Jr. over Anthony Krueger (Syracuse) 8-25, Sr. (Fall 2:01).

Zeke Derr (Cozad) 30-8, Sr. over Justin Union (Fort Calhoun) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 0:43).

Round 3

Gavin Eason (Norris) 36-2, Jr. over Justin Union (Fort Calhoun) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 1:56).

Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 22-11, Jr. over Anthony Krueger (Syracuse) 8-25, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:40 (15-0)).

Round 4

Gavin Eason (Norris) 36-2, Jr. over Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 22-11, Jr. (Fall 1:27).

Zeke Derr (Cozad) 30-8, Sr. over Anthony Krueger (Syracuse) 8-25, Sr. (Fall 1:14).

Round 5

Gavin Eason (Norris) 36-2, Jr. over Zeke Derr (Cozad) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 10-8).

Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 22-11, Jr. over Justin Union (Fort Calhoun) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 2:34).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Andrew Harrah of Nebraska City

2nd Place – Austin Jensen of Syracuse

3rd Place – Michael Hernandez of Schuyler

4th Place – Logan Schuelke of Waverly

5th Place – Carter Hunzeker of Falls City

6th Place – Cade Stott of Cozad

1st Place Match

Andrew Harrah (Nebraska City) 27-7, Sr. over Austin Jensen (Syracuse) 8-4, Sr. (MD 12-2).

3rd Place Match

Michael Hernandez (Schuyler) 22-13, So. over Logan Schuelke (Waverly) 16-18, So. (Dec 7-3).

5th Place Match

Carter Hunzeker (Falls City) 18-5, Sr. over Cade Stott (Cozad) 8-24, Fr. (MD 12-0).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jesus Maganda of Schuyler

2nd Place – Jake Kreifel of Nebraska City

3rd Place – David Duncan of Beatrice

4th Place – Damien Wylder of Waverly

5th Place – Robbie Fisher of Cozad

6th Place – Trevis Keller of Falls City

1st Place Match

Jesus Maganda (Schuyler) 29-4, So. over Jake Kreifel (Nebraska City) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

3rd Place Match

David Duncan (Beatrice) 23-8, Jr. over Damien Wylder (Waverly) 22-13, Jr. (Fall 0:43).

5th Place Match

Robbie Fisher (Cozad) 14-21, Sr. over Trevis Keller (Falls City) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 3:32).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dalton Williams of Nebraska City

2nd Place – Caleb Lefferdink of Syracuse

3rd Place – Robert Liles of Auburn

4th Place – Rosel Diaz Jr. of Schuyler

5th Place – Cody Thompson of Columbus Lakeview

6th Place – Brenden Simpson of Beatrice

1st Place Match

Dalton Williams (Nebraska City) 30-4, Sr. over Caleb Lefferdink (Syracuse) 42-1, Jr. (Fall 0:25).

3rd Place Match

Robert Liles (Auburn) 26-15, Jr. over Rosel Diaz Jr. (Schuyler) 13-10, So. (Fall 1:12).

5th Place Match

Cody Thompson (Columbus Lakeview) 21-13, So. over Brenden Simpson (Beatrice) 16-22, Sr. (Fall 1:56).

Fairbury Invite 1-27

Team Scores

1. Lexington 229.5 2. Wood River 183.0 3. Fairbury 181.0 4. Lincoln North Star (JV) 104.0 5. Johnson County Central 94.0 6. Lincoln Southwest (JV) 72.5 7. Lincoln Southeast (JV) 72.0 8. Lincoln East (JV) 69.0 9. Milford 18.0 10. Southern 1.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington

2nd Place – Ethan Zegers of Milford

3rd Place – Garrett Woehrle of Lexington

4th Place – Jeaven Scdoris of Milford

1st Place Match

Andy Rojas (Lexington) 34-3, Jr. over Ethan Zegers (Milford) 26-9, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:48 (15-0)).

3rd Place Match

Garrett Woehrle (Lexington) 25-2, Fr. over Jeaven Scdoris (Milford) 17-13, Fr. (Fall 1:19).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sam Saldivar of Johnson County Central

2nd Place – Ryan Bond of Wood River

3rd Place – Brady Fago of Lexington

4th Place – Ean Bailey of Lexington

1st Place Match

Sam Saldivar (Johnson County Central) 28-3, Sr. over Ryan Bond (Wood River) 29-14, So. (Fall 3:44).

3rd Place Match

Brady Fago (Lexington) 13-7, Fr. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 19-11, Fr. (SV-1 5-3).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Evan Waddington of Wood River

2nd Place – Chris Ugarcina of Lincoln North Star (JV)

3rd Place – Jesus Ramirez of Lexington

4th Place – Anthony Rodriguez of Lexington

1st Place Match

Evan Waddington (Wood River) 23-1, So. over Chris Ugarcina (Lincoln North Star (JV)) 17-9, So. (Fall 1:37).

3rd Place Match

Jesus Ramirez (Lexington) 17-16, Sr. over Anthony Rodriguez (Lexington) 8-8, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:00 (18-2)).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Wyatt Allan of Wood River

2nd Place – Austin Barnts of Fairbury

3rd Place – Vinny Leibert of Lexington

4th Place – Angol Jimenez of Lincoln North Star (JV)

1st Place Match

Wyatt Allan (Wood River) 25-0, Sr. over Austin Barnts (Fairbury) 26-5, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:21 (18-2)).

3rd Place Match

Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 11-19, So. over Angol Jimenez (Lincoln North Star (JV)) 13-10, Fr. (Fall 3:32).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chace Bond of Wood River

2nd Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington

3rd Place – Logan Slater of Fairbury

4th Place – Kaden Barg-Kester of Lincoln Southeast (JV)

1st Place Match

Chace Bond (Wood River) 38-5, Sr. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 14-9, So. (MD 13-1).

3rd Place Match

Logan Slater (Fairbury) 28-8, Jr. over Kaden Barg-Kester (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 9-10, Sr. (OTHR1).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dillion Devore of Wood River

2nd Place – Ethan Carstens of Lincoln Southwest (JV)

3rd Place – Logan Waller of Lincoln Southwest (JV)

4th Place – Brogan Zegers of Lincoln Southeast (JV)

1st Place Match

Dillion Devore (Wood River) 26-21, Jr. over Ethan Carstens (Lincoln Southwest (JV)) 12-6, Fr. (Dec 4-0).

3rd Place Match

Logan Waller (Lincoln Southwest (JV)) 12-8, Sr. over Brogan Zegers (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 18-9, Fr. (Fall 0:52).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington

2nd Place – Camden Thompson of Wood River

3rd Place – Austin Filliez of Lincoln Southeast (JV)

4th Place – Devon Keys of Lincoln Southeast (JV)

1st Place Match

Riley Kopf (Lexington) 20-5, So. over Camden Thompson (Wood River) 30-18, So. (Fall 1:41).

3rd Place Match

Austin Filliez (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 18-9, So. over Devon Keys (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 13-8, Jr. (Dec 5-2).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington

2nd Place – Anthony Moyer of Fairbury

3rd Place – Garrett Isom of Lincoln North Star (JV)

4th Place – Ace York of Fairbury

1st Place Match

Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 39-3, Jr. over Anthony Moyer (Fairbury) 29-6, Sr. (Fall 5:10).

3rd Place Match

Garrett Isom (Lincoln North Star (JV)) 22-7, Jr. over Ace York (Fairbury) 19-13, So. (OTHR1).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington

2nd Place – Damian Green of Fairbury

3rd Place – Marshall York of Fairbury

4th Place – Seth Firmanik of Fairbury

1st Place Match

Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 27-6, Jr. over Damian Green (Fairbury) 33-3, Sr. (Dec 5-3).

3rd Place Match

Marshall York (Fairbury) 15-4, Jr. over Seth Firmanik (Fairbury) 16-8, Fr. (Fall 1:30).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob Johnson of Fairbury

2nd Place – Josh Duncan of Lexington

3rd Place – Vincent Strudl of Lincoln Southwest (JV)

4th Place – Christopher Ewoldt of Lincoln North Star (JV)

1st Place Match

Jacob Johnson (Fairbury) 34-1, Jr. over Josh Duncan (Lexington) 23-12, Sr. (MD 9-0).

3rd Place Match

Vincent Strudl (Lincoln Southwest (JV)) 11-7, Jr. over Christopher Ewoldt (Lincoln North Star (JV)) 12-2, Jr. (Fall 2:50).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Patrick Ondrak of Fairbury

2nd Place – Joey Henne of Johnson County Central

3rd Place – Ian Ehrenfried of Lincoln East (JV)

4th Place – Aidan Stuart of Lexington

1st Place Match

Patrick Ondrak (Fairbury) 28-8, Sr. over Joey Henne (Johnson County Central) 21-12, Sr. (Fall 2:26).

3rd Place Match

Ian Ehrenfried (Lincoln East (JV)) 11-3, Jr. over Aidan Stuart (Lexington) 9-24, So. (Fall 0:48).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Diego Guerrero of Wood River

2nd Place – Zach Reikofski of Fairbury

3rd Place – Noah Nevitt of Lincoln North Star (JV)

4th Place – Hunter Green of Fairbury

1st Place Match

Diego Guerrero (Wood River) 30-13, Jr. over Zach Reikofski (Fairbury) 27-9, Jr. (Fall 1:57).

3rd Place Match

Noah Nevitt (Lincoln North Star (JV)) 14-12, So. over Hunter Green (Fairbury) 7-15, Fr. (Fall 1:16).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caden Boesiger of Lincoln Southwest (JV)

2nd Place – Josh Bailey of Johnson County Central

3rd Place – Houston Rettele of Lincoln East (JV)

4th Place – Cooper Reid of Lincoln Southeast (JV)

1st Place Match

Caden Boesiger (Lincoln Southwest (JV)) 21-0, Jr. over Josh Bailey (Johnson County Central) 18-6, So. (Fall 1:25).

3rd Place Match

Houston Rettele (Lincoln East (JV)) 6-6, Sr. over Cooper Reid (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 15-13, Sr. (Fall 1:55).