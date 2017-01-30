High School Wrestling Results

Arapahoe Wrestling Tournament 1-30
Team Scores
1. Elm Creek 154.0
2. Norton 149.0
3. Arapahoe 128.0
4. Axtell 126.0
5. Pleasanton 90.0
6. Stapleton 87.5
7. Eustis Farnam 64.0
8. Hitchcock County 62.5
9. Elwood 48.0
10. Cambridge 46.0
11. Wauneta-Palisade 30.0
12. SEM 0.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton
2nd Place – Sean McKay of Wauneta-Palisade
3rd Place – Edwin Aguirre of Arapahoe
4th Place – Evan Nordhausen of Wauneta-Palisade
Round 1
Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 12-15, Fr. over Sean McKay (Wauneta-Palisade) 2-9, Jr. (Fall 3:22).
Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 11-17, Sr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-16, So. (Fall 2:54).
Round 2
Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 12-15, Fr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-16, So. (Fall 3:56).
Sean McKay (Wauneta-Palisade) 2-9, Jr. over Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 11-17, Sr. (Fall 2:38).
Round 3
Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 12-15, Fr. over Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 11-17, Sr. (Dec 12-10).
Sean McKay (Wauneta-Palisade) 2-9, Jr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-16, So. (Fall 1:21).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bryan Herrick of Eustis Farnam
2nd Place – Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell
3rd Place – JOHN TENBENSEL of Cambridge
4th Place – Ricky King of Norton
5th Place – Giovanni Duran of Elwood
Round 1
JOHN TENBENSEL (Cambridge) 22-12, Fr. over Bryan Herrick (Eustis Farnam) 21-13, So. (MD 12-3).
Ricky King (Norton) 3-15, Fr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 4-24, So. (Dec 9-7).
Round 2
Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 24-9, Fr. over Ricky King (Norton) 3-15, Fr. (Fall 0:48).
Bryan Herrick (Eustis Farnam) 21-13, So. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 4-24, So. (Fall 1:50).
Round 3
Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 24-9, Fr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 4-24, So. (Fall 0:54).
JOHN TENBENSEL (Cambridge) 22-12, Fr. over Ricky King (Norton) 3-15, Fr. (Dec 11-7).
Round 4
Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 24-9, Fr. over JOHN TENBENSEL (Cambridge) 22-12, Fr. (Fall 3:17).
Bryan Herrick (Eustis Farnam) 21-13, So. over Ricky King (Norton) 3-15, Fr. (Fall 0:53).
Round 5
Bryan Herrick (Eustis Farnam) 21-13, So. over Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 24-9, Fr. (Fall 4:28).
JOHN TENBENSEL (Cambridge) 22-12, Fr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 4-24, So. (Fall 3:22).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zach Janousek of Hitchcock County
2nd Place – Tyler Kapperman of Arapahoe
3rd Place – Dylan Goss of Norton
4th Place – Mason Head of Eustis Farnam
5th Place – Cody Hollibaugh of SEM
Round 1
Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 22-5, Jr. over Dylan Goss (Norton) 10-12, So. (Fall 1:04).
Mason Head (Eustis Farnam) 5-19, Fr. over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 0-15, Fr. (Fall 1:02).
Round 2
Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 28-6, Jr. over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 0-15, Fr. (Fall 0:20).
Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 22-5, Jr. over Mason Head (Eustis Farnam) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 1:58).
Round 3
Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 28-6, Jr. over Mason Head (Eustis Farnam) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 3:09).
Dylan Goss (Norton) 10-12, So. over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 0-15, Fr. (Fall 0:38).
Round 4
Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 28-6, Jr. over Dylan Goss (Norton) 10-12, So. (Fall 0:57).
Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 22-5, Jr. over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 0-15, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:00 (20-4)).
Round 5
Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 22-5, Jr. over Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 28-6, Jr. (SV-1 6-4).
Dylan Goss (Norton) 10-12, So. over Mason Head (Eustis Farnam) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 4:00).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton
2nd Place – Jackson Koller of Arapahoe
3rd Place – Hunter Rios of Elwood
Round 1
Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 16-19, So. over Hunter Rios (Elwood) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 0:52).
Round 2
Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 34-1, So. over Hunter Rios (Elwood) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 1:14).
Round 3
Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 34-1, So. over Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 16-19, So. (Fall 2:35).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Isaiah Young of Eustis Farnam
2nd Place – Clayton Darby of Pleasanton
Round 1
Isaiah Young (Eustis Farnam) 17-18, Fr. over Clayton Darby (Pleasanton) 8-9, Sr. (Fall 3:22).
Round 2
Isaiah Young (Eustis Farnam) 17-18, Fr. over Clayton Darby (Pleasanton) 8-9, Sr. (Fall 2:49).
Round 3
() , . over () , . (Bye).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Sid Simants of Stapleton
2nd Place – Luke Mckeon of Elm Creek
3rd Place – Ben Bogle of Elwood
4th Place – Colton Barratt of Wauneta-Palisade
5th Place – Irving Martinez of Norton
6th Place – Luke Wahlmeier of Norton
Round 1
Sid Simants (Stapleton) 24-5, Sr. over Luke Wahlmeier (Norton) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 1:16).
Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 23-14, Jr. over Ben Bogle (Elwood) 23-9, Sr. (Dec 7-5).
Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-16, Jr. over Irving Martinez (Norton) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 0:37).
Round 2
Sid Simants (Stapleton) 24-5, Sr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-16, Jr. (Fall 1:44).
Ben Bogle (Elwood) 23-9, Sr. over Irving Martinez (Norton) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 1:11).
Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 23-14, Jr. over Luke Wahlmeier (Norton) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 1:03).
Round 3
Sid Simants (Stapleton) 24-5, Sr. over Irving Martinez (Norton) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 1:14).
Ben Bogle (Elwood) 23-9, Sr. over Luke Wahlmeier (Norton) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 1:17).
Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 23-14, Jr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-16, Jr. (Fall 1:59).
Round 4
Sid Simants (Stapleton) 24-5, Sr. over Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 23-14, Jr. (Fall 1:25).
Ben Bogle (Elwood) 23-9, Sr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-16, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:45 (17-0)).
Irving Martinez (Norton) 7-8, Fr. over Luke Wahlmeier (Norton) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 2:57).
Round 5
Sid Simants (Stapleton) 24-5, Sr. over Ben Bogle (Elwood) 23-9, Sr. (Dec 11-7).
Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 23-14, Jr. over Irving Martinez (Norton) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 2:16).
Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-16, Jr. over Luke Wahlmeier (Norton) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 1:15).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Riley Nichols of Elm Creek
2nd Place – Seth Simants of Stapleton
3rd Place – Raul Clouse of Elwood
4th Place – Eric Wiltfong of Norton
5th Place – Sam Lister of Eustis Farnam
6th Place – Jarett Bertrand of Axtell
7th Place – Zac Beckman of Axtell
8th Place – Riley Stieb of SEM
1st Place Match
Riley Nichols (Elm Creek) 40-2, Sr. over Seth Simants (Stapleton) 27-8, So. (Fall 1:29).
3rd Place Match
Raul Clouse (Elwood) 21-8, So. over Eric Wiltfong (Norton) 9-10, Jr. (Fall 3:46).
5th Place Match
Sam Lister (Eustis Farnam) 6-23, So. over Jarett Bertrand (Axtell) 5-17, Jr. (Fall 1:47).
7th Place Match
Zac Beckman (Axtell) 4-12, Sr. over Riley Stieb (SEM) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:21).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Devon Walker of Elm Creek
2nd Place – Riley Racicky of Pleasanton
3rd Place – Wyatt Standiford of Hitchcock County
4th Place – Zach Rowh of Norton
5th Place – Tom Peterson of Axtell
6th Place – Preston Stieb of SEM
Round 1
Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 9-0, Jr. over Preston Stieb (SEM) 4-15, So. (Fall 0:19).
Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 29-4, So. over Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 28-10, Jr. (Fall 1:08).
Zach Rowh (Norton) 8-8, So. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 14-23, So. (Dec 10-7).
Round 2
Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 9-0, Jr. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 14-23, So. (Fall 1:00).
Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 29-4, So. over Zach Rowh (Norton) 8-8, So. (Fall 0:52).
Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 28-10, Jr. over Preston Stieb (SEM) 4-15, So. (Fall 0:49).
Round 3
Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 9-0, Jr. over Zach Rowh (Norton) 8-8, So. (Fall 1:13).
Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 29-4, So. over Preston Stieb (SEM) 4-15, So. (Fall 0:44).
Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 28-10, Jr. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 14-23, So. (Fall 1:48).
Round 4
Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 9-0, Jr. over Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 28-10, Jr. (Dec 5-1).
Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 29-4, So. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 14-23, So. (Fall 0:57).
Zach Rowh (Norton) 8-8, So. over Preston Stieb (SEM) 4-15, So. (Fall 1:10).
Round 5
Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 9-0, Jr. over Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 29-4, So. (Inj. 1:30).
Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 28-10, Jr. over Zach Rowh (Norton) 8-8, So. (Fall 3:17).
Tom Peterson (Axtell) 14-23, So. over Preston Stieb (SEM) 4-15, So. (Fall 1:27).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Preston Walker of Elm Creek
2nd Place – Braiden Gomez of Axtell
3rd Place – Levi Ellis of Norton
4th Place – Tristen Bruns of Pleasanton
5th Place – Robert Hastings of Arapahoe
6th Place – Gavin Fullmer of Elwood
7th Place – Willis Christner of Wauneta-Palisade
1st Place Match
Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 38-6, So. over Braiden Gomez (Axtell) 28-8, Jr. (Fall 5:06).
3rd Place Match
Levi Ellis (Norton) 11-8, So. over Tristen Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-18, Jr. (Fall 3:24).
5th Place Match
Robert Hastings (Arapahoe) 11-12, Sr. over Gavin Fullmer (Elwood) 5-13, So. (Fall 0:12).
7th Place Match
Willis Christner (Wauneta-Palisade) 3-22, Jr. over () , . (Bye).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dalton Shimmin of Arapahoe
2nd Place – Dalton Vogelgesang of Norton
Round 1
Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 21-5, Sr. over Dalton Vogelgesang (Norton) 0-14, So. (Fall 1:43).
Round 2
Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 21-5, Sr. over Dalton Vogelgesang (Norton) 0-14, So. (Fall 0:53).
Round 3
() , . over () , . (Bye).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Payton Frey of Stapleton
2nd Place – Weston Harting of Norton
3rd Place – Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek
4th Place – Detric Kasson of Arapahoe
5th Place – Cauy Bennett of Elwood
Round 1
Payton Frey (Stapleton) 14-8, Sr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-24, Fr. (Fall 1:04).
Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 1-7, Jr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-19, Fr. (Fall 3:32).
Round 2
Weston Harting (Norton) 11-6, Jr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 1:21).
Payton Frey (Stapleton) 14-8, Sr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-19, Fr. (Fall 0:26).
Round 3
Weston Harting (Norton) 11-6, Jr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-19, Fr. (Fall 1:43).
Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-24, Fr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 2:40).
Round 4
Weston Harting (Norton) 11-6, Jr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-24, Fr. (Fall 0:53).
Payton Frey (Stapleton) 14-8, Sr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 1-7, Jr. (Fall 0:51).
Round 5
Payton Frey (Stapleton) 14-8, Sr. over Weston Harting (Norton) 11-6, Jr. (Fall 0:45).
Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-24, Fr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-19, Fr. (Fall 0:43).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trace Doyle of Cambridge
2nd Place – Hunter Stratman of Axtell
3rd Place – Judson Wiltfong of Norton
4th Place – Alex Auker of Norton
5th Place – Alex Stehno of Hitchcock County
6th Place – Samantha Cassel of Elm Creek
7th Place – Alex Bethancourt of Eustis Farnam
1st Place Match
Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 27-6, Sr. over Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 31-4, Sr. (Fall 5:49).
3rd Place Match
Judson Wiltfong (Norton) 13-4, Fr. over Alex Auker (Norton) 8-9, Fr. (For.).
5th Place Match
Alex Stehno (Hitchcock County) 4-25, Fr. over Samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 1:17).
7th Place Match
Alex Bethancourt (Eustis Farnam) 0-20, Sr. over () , . (Bye).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Robert Gardner of Arapahoe
2nd Place – Dallas Gosselin of Norton
3rd Place – Keaton Trampe of Elm Creek
4th Place – Colten Trampe of Axtell
5th Place – Skyler Warburton of Arapahoe
Round 1
Colten Trampe (Axtell) 8-11, Jr. over Dallas Gosselin (Norton) 5-6, Jr. (Fall 2:38).
Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 12-27, So. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 4-10, Fr. (Fall 4:10).
Round 2
Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 34-6, Sr. over Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 12-27, So. (Fall 1:04).
Dallas Gosselin (Norton) 5-6, Jr. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 4-10, Fr. (Fall 2:39).
Round 3
Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 34-6, Sr. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 4-10, Fr. (Fall 1:07).
Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 12-27, So. over Colten Trampe (Axtell) 8-11, Jr. (Fall 1:29).
Round 4
Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 34-6, Sr. over Colten Trampe (Axtell) 8-11, Jr. (Fall 0:15).
Dallas Gosselin (Norton) 5-6, Jr. over Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 12-27, So. (Fall 0:50).
Round 5
Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 34-6, Sr. over Dallas Gosselin (Norton) 5-6, Jr. (Fall 0:43).
Colten Trampe (Axtell) 8-11, Jr. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 4-10, Fr. (Fall 3:12).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – A.J. Skaggs of Axtell
2nd Place – Matt Vacura of Norton
3rd Place – Noah Wadleigh of Arapahoe
4th Place – Remington Hodges of Hitchcock County
5th Place – Eddie `Michael` Jaeger of Cambridge
Round 1
Matt Vacura (Norton) 13-6, Jr. over Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 14-7, Sr. (Fall 1:39).
Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 13-24, Fr. over Eddie `Michael` Jaeger (Cambridge) 7-21, So. (Fall 1:36).
Round 2
A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 24-2, Jr. over Eddie `Michael` Jaeger (Cambridge) 7-21, So. (Fall 0:30).
Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 14-7, Sr. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 13-24, Fr. (Dec 7-1).
Round 3
A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 24-2, Jr. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 13-24, Fr. (Fall 0:29).
Matt Vacura (Norton) 13-6, Jr. over Eddie `Michael` Jaeger (Cambridge) 7-21, So. (Fall 0:50).
Round 4
A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 24-2, Jr. over Matt Vacura (Norton) 13-6, Jr. (Fall 0:50).
Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 14-7, Sr. over Eddie `Michael` Jaeger (Cambridge) 7-21, So. (Fall 1:15).
Round 5
A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 24-2, Jr. over Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 14-7, Sr. (Fall 0:53).
Matt Vacura (Norton) 13-6, Jr. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 13-24, Fr. (Fall 1:06).
Raymond Central Invite 1-27
|1.
|Schuyler
|195.0
|2.
|Syracuse
|189.0
|3.
|Beatrice
|155.5
|4.
|Raymond Central
|107.0
|5.
|Nebraska City
|104.5
|6.
|Columbus Lakeview
|99.0
|7.
|Waverly
|91.0
|8.
|Cozad
|86.0
|9.
|Fort Calhoun
|64.5
|10.
|Auburn
|53.0
|11.
|Norris
|52.0
|12.
|Humboldt-TR-ST
|40.0
|13.
|Yutan
|35.5
|14.
|Falls City
|34.0
|15.
|Friend
|14.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tanner York of Beatrice
2nd Place – Tyler Curtis of Fort Calhoun
3rd Place – Breckin Loftin of Cozad
4th Place – Preston Johnson of Waverly
5th Place – Kenny Castro of Schuyler
6th Place – Jalen Maher of Auburn
1st Place Match
Tanner York (Beatrice) 31-7, So. over Tyler Curtis (Fort Calhoun) 30-3, Fr. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Breckin Loftin (Cozad) 26-14, Fr. over Preston Johnson (Waverly) 29-10, So. (Dec 10-6).
5th Place Match
Kenny Castro (Schuyler) 26-12, So. over Jalen Maher (Auburn) 27-10, So. (M. For.).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ernesto Chacon of Schuyler
2nd Place – Caden Stutzman of Norris
3rd Place – Mario Bukonik of Beatrice
4th Place – Richard Grace of Raymond Central
Round 1
Ernesto Chacon (Schuyler) 16-9, Jr. over Richard Grace (Raymond Central) 1-16, Fr. (Fall 0:26).
Caden Stutzman (Norris) 18-14, Fr. over Mario Bukonik (Beatrice) 10-10, Fr. (Fall 1:33).
Round 2
Ernesto Chacon (Schuyler) 16-9, Jr. over Mario Bukonik (Beatrice) 10-10, Fr. (Fall 1:27).
Caden Stutzman (Norris) 18-14, Fr. over Richard Grace (Raymond Central) 1-16, Fr. (Fall 0:39).
Round 3
Ernesto Chacon (Schuyler) 16-9, Jr. over Caden Stutzman (Norris) 18-14, Fr. (Fall 0:53).
Mario Bukonik (Beatrice) 10-10, Fr. over Richard Grace (Raymond Central) 1-16, Fr. (Dec 13-9).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Celvin Lopez of Schuyler
2nd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
3rd Place – Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview
4th Place – Lane Bridgmon of Syracuse
5th Place – Steven Powers of Beatrice
6th Place – Chase Bell of Waverly
1st Place Match
Celvin Lopez (Schuyler) 16-2, Sr. over Jace Russman (Cozad) 32-10, So. (Dec 5-4).
3rd Place Match
Joel Lemburg (Columbus Lakeview) 20-6, Fr. over Lane Bridgmon (Syracuse) 32-13, Jr. (Fall 0:59).
5th Place Match
Steven Powers (Beatrice) 12-18, So. over Chase Bell (Waverly) 21-18, Sr. (Fall 1:36).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gage Perry of Columbus Lakeview
2nd Place – Ben Garland of Beatrice
3rd Place – Easton Albrecht of Raymond Central
4th Place – Cody Pester of Syracuse
5th Place – Jordan Williams of Nebraska City
6th Place – Alex Davenport of Waverly
1st Place Match
Gage Perry (Columbus Lakeview) 19-1, So. over Ben Garland (Beatrice) 22-12, Jr. (Fall 5:30).
3rd Place Match
Easton Albrecht (Raymond Central) 30-8, So. over Cody Pester (Syracuse) 25-18, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
5th Place Match
Jordan Williams (Nebraska City) 8-4, Fr. over Alex Davenport (Waverly) 16-22, So. (Fall 1:30).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Max Hughes of Syracuse
2nd Place – Monte Mumm of Raymond Central
3rd Place – Miguel Roman of Schuyler
4th Place – Jacob Wilhelm of Humboldt-TR-ST
5th Place – Kaleb Dayhuff of Beatrice
6th Place – Dylan Ramage of Nebraska City
1st Place Match
Max Hughes (Syracuse) 34-2, Jr. over Monte Mumm (Raymond Central) 33-4, Sr. (Fall 0:24).
3rd Place Match
Miguel Roman (Schuyler) 21-9, So. over Jacob Wilhelm (Humboldt-TR-ST) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 6-4).
5th Place Match
Kaleb Dayhuff (Beatrice) 15-12, Jr. over Dylan Ramage (Nebraska City) 25-14, Jr. (M. For.).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Mario Venzor of Schuyler
2nd Place – Jeff Heinz of Fort Calhoun
3rd Place – Kaleb Canoyer of Waverly
4th Place – Ethan Mumm of Raymond Central
5th Place – Jordan A Moyer of Nebraska City
6th Place – Kole Ligouri of Auburn
1st Place Match
Mario Venzor (Schuyler) 30-5, Sr. over Jeff Heinz (Fort Calhoun) 33-1, Sr. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Kaleb Canoyer (Waverly) 38-2, So. over Ethan Mumm (Raymond Central) 35-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3).
5th Place Match
Jordan A Moyer (Nebraska City) 28-14, So. over Kole Ligouri (Auburn) 27-9, So. (Dec 6-1).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Grant Albrecht of Raymond Central
2nd Place – Keegan Pope of Syracuse
3rd Place – Drew Schaad of Columbus Lakeview
4th Place – Caden Yrkoski of Schuyler
5th Place – Hunter McKim of Waverly
6th Place – Zachary Serna of Norris
1st Place Match
Grant Albrecht (Raymond Central) 37-1, Sr. over Keegan Pope (Syracuse) 40-6, Sr. (Fall 1:20).
3rd Place Match
Drew Schaad (Columbus Lakeview) 27-9, Sr. over Caden Yrkoski (Schuyler) 28-13, So. (Dec 5-1).
5th Place Match
Hunter McKim (Waverly) 11-26, Sr. over Zachary Serna (Norris) 19-12, So. (Fall 2:26).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Levi Kult of Yutan
2nd Place – Garrett Walla of Raymond Central
3rd Place – Edwen Baptista of Friend
4th Place – Zeth Gerkensmeyer of Columbus Lakeview
5th Place – Jeff Burr of Syracuse
6th Place – Riley Lake of Fort Calhoun
1st Place Match
Levi Kult (Yutan) 38-5, Sr. over Garrett Walla (Raymond Central) 26-11, Sr. (Fall 3:45).
3rd Place Match
Edwen Baptista (Friend) 17-6, So. over Zeth Gerkensmeyer (Columbus Lakeview) 27-11, So. (Dec 6-5).
5th Place Match
Jeff Burr (Syracuse) 21-19, Sr. over Riley Lake (Fort Calhoun) 10-12, Sr. (M. For.).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob Pinkerton of Beatrice
2nd Place – Mitch McWilliams of Syracuse
3rd Place – Johnny Gill of Auburn
4th Place – Nick Novak of Humboldt-TR-ST
5th Place – Tyler Pester of Norris
6th Place – Jake Hubschman of Fort Calhoun
1st Place Match
Jacob Pinkerton (Beatrice) 31-3, Sr. over Mitch McWilliams (Syracuse) 35-5, Sr. (Dec 7-1).
3rd Place Match
Johnny Gill (Auburn) 33-6, Sr. over Nick Novak (Humboldt-TR-ST) 35-7, Sr. (MD 12-3).
5th Place Match
Tyler Pester (Norris) 22-16, Jr. over Jake Hubschman (Fort Calhoun) 20-9, Sr. (Dec 8-6).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nate Snyder of Syracuse
2nd Place – Caleb Novak of Schuyler
3rd Place – Taylor Yancy of Cozad
4th Place – Keegan Hunzeker of Falls City
5th Place – Tucker Bassinger of Beatrice
6th Place – Alex Flynn of Humboldt-TR-ST
1st Place Match
Nate Snyder (Syracuse) 22-18, Jr. over Caleb Novak (Schuyler) 14-14, Jr. (Fall 1:01).
3rd Place Match
Taylor Yancy (Cozad) 18-21, Jr. over Keegan Hunzeker (Falls City) 14-15, So. (For.).
5th Place Match
Tucker Bassinger (Beatrice) 25-9, Sr. over Alex Flynn (Humboldt-TR-ST) 22-19, Jr. (Fall 3:53).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gavin Eason of Norris
2nd Place – Zeke Derr of Cozad
3rd Place – Jason Stevens of Beatrice
4th Place – Anthony Krueger of Syracuse
5th Place – Justin Union of Fort Calhoun
Round 1
Zeke Derr (Cozad) 30-8, Sr. over Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 22-11, Jr. (Fall 3:05).
Anthony Krueger (Syracuse) 8-25, Sr. over Justin Union (Fort Calhoun) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 1:39).
Round 2
Gavin Eason (Norris) 36-2, Jr. over Anthony Krueger (Syracuse) 8-25, Sr. (Fall 2:01).
Zeke Derr (Cozad) 30-8, Sr. over Justin Union (Fort Calhoun) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 0:43).
Round 3
Gavin Eason (Norris) 36-2, Jr. over Justin Union (Fort Calhoun) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 1:56).
Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 22-11, Jr. over Anthony Krueger (Syracuse) 8-25, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:40 (15-0)).
Round 4
Gavin Eason (Norris) 36-2, Jr. over Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 22-11, Jr. (Fall 1:27).
Zeke Derr (Cozad) 30-8, Sr. over Anthony Krueger (Syracuse) 8-25, Sr. (Fall 1:14).
Round 5
Gavin Eason (Norris) 36-2, Jr. over Zeke Derr (Cozad) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 10-8).
Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 22-11, Jr. over Justin Union (Fort Calhoun) 7-16, Jr. (Fall 2:34).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Andrew Harrah of Nebraska City
2nd Place – Austin Jensen of Syracuse
3rd Place – Michael Hernandez of Schuyler
4th Place – Logan Schuelke of Waverly
5th Place – Carter Hunzeker of Falls City
6th Place – Cade Stott of Cozad
1st Place Match
Andrew Harrah (Nebraska City) 27-7, Sr. over Austin Jensen (Syracuse) 8-4, Sr. (MD 12-2).
3rd Place Match
Michael Hernandez (Schuyler) 22-13, So. over Logan Schuelke (Waverly) 16-18, So. (Dec 7-3).
5th Place Match
Carter Hunzeker (Falls City) 18-5, Sr. over Cade Stott (Cozad) 8-24, Fr. (MD 12-0).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jesus Maganda of Schuyler
2nd Place – Jake Kreifel of Nebraska City
3rd Place – David Duncan of Beatrice
4th Place – Damien Wylder of Waverly
5th Place – Robbie Fisher of Cozad
6th Place – Trevis Keller of Falls City
1st Place Match
Jesus Maganda (Schuyler) 29-4, So. over Jake Kreifel (Nebraska City) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
3rd Place Match
David Duncan (Beatrice) 23-8, Jr. over Damien Wylder (Waverly) 22-13, Jr. (Fall 0:43).
5th Place Match
Robbie Fisher (Cozad) 14-21, Sr. over Trevis Keller (Falls City) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 3:32).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dalton Williams of Nebraska City
2nd Place – Caleb Lefferdink of Syracuse
3rd Place – Robert Liles of Auburn
4th Place – Rosel Diaz Jr. of Schuyler
5th Place – Cody Thompson of Columbus Lakeview
6th Place – Brenden Simpson of Beatrice
1st Place Match
Dalton Williams (Nebraska City) 30-4, Sr. over Caleb Lefferdink (Syracuse) 42-1, Jr. (Fall 0:25).
3rd Place Match
Robert Liles (Auburn) 26-15, Jr. over Rosel Diaz Jr. (Schuyler) 13-10, So. (Fall 1:12).
5th Place Match
Cody Thompson (Columbus Lakeview) 21-13, So. over Brenden Simpson (Beatrice) 16-22, Sr. (Fall 1:56).
Fairbury Invite 1-27
Team Scores
|1.
|Lexington
|229.5
|2.
|Wood River
|183.0
|3.
|Fairbury
|181.0
|4.
|Lincoln North Star (JV)
|104.0
|5.
|Johnson County Central
|94.0
|6.
|Lincoln Southwest (JV)
|72.5
|7.
|Lincoln Southeast (JV)
|72.0
|8.
|Lincoln East (JV)
|69.0
|9.
|Milford
|18.0
|10.
|Southern
|1.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington
2nd Place – Ethan Zegers of Milford
3rd Place – Garrett Woehrle of Lexington
4th Place – Jeaven Scdoris of Milford
1st Place Match
Andy Rojas (Lexington) 34-3, Jr. over Ethan Zegers (Milford) 26-9, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:48 (15-0)).
3rd Place Match
Garrett Woehrle (Lexington) 25-2, Fr. over Jeaven Scdoris (Milford) 17-13, Fr. (Fall 1:19).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Sam Saldivar of Johnson County Central
2nd Place – Ryan Bond of Wood River
3rd Place – Brady Fago of Lexington
4th Place – Ean Bailey of Lexington
1st Place Match
Sam Saldivar (Johnson County Central) 28-3, Sr. over Ryan Bond (Wood River) 29-14, So. (Fall 3:44).
3rd Place Match
Brady Fago (Lexington) 13-7, Fr. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 19-11, Fr. (SV-1 5-3).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Evan Waddington of Wood River
2nd Place – Chris Ugarcina of Lincoln North Star (JV)
3rd Place – Jesus Ramirez of Lexington
4th Place – Anthony Rodriguez of Lexington
1st Place Match
Evan Waddington (Wood River) 23-1, So. over Chris Ugarcina (Lincoln North Star (JV)) 17-9, So. (Fall 1:37).
3rd Place Match
Jesus Ramirez (Lexington) 17-16, Sr. over Anthony Rodriguez (Lexington) 8-8, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:00 (18-2)).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Wyatt Allan of Wood River
2nd Place – Austin Barnts of Fairbury
3rd Place – Vinny Leibert of Lexington
4th Place – Angol Jimenez of Lincoln North Star (JV)
1st Place Match
Wyatt Allan (Wood River) 25-0, Sr. over Austin Barnts (Fairbury) 26-5, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:21 (18-2)).
3rd Place Match
Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 11-19, So. over Angol Jimenez (Lincoln North Star (JV)) 13-10, Fr. (Fall 3:32).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chace Bond of Wood River
2nd Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington
3rd Place – Logan Slater of Fairbury
4th Place – Kaden Barg-Kester of Lincoln Southeast (JV)
1st Place Match
Chace Bond (Wood River) 38-5, Sr. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 14-9, So. (MD 13-1).
3rd Place Match
Logan Slater (Fairbury) 28-8, Jr. over Kaden Barg-Kester (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 9-10, Sr. (OTHR1).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dillion Devore of Wood River
2nd Place – Ethan Carstens of Lincoln Southwest (JV)
3rd Place – Logan Waller of Lincoln Southwest (JV)
4th Place – Brogan Zegers of Lincoln Southeast (JV)
1st Place Match
Dillion Devore (Wood River) 26-21, Jr. over Ethan Carstens (Lincoln Southwest (JV)) 12-6, Fr. (Dec 4-0).
3rd Place Match
Logan Waller (Lincoln Southwest (JV)) 12-8, Sr. over Brogan Zegers (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 18-9, Fr. (Fall 0:52).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington
2nd Place – Camden Thompson of Wood River
3rd Place – Austin Filliez of Lincoln Southeast (JV)
4th Place – Devon Keys of Lincoln Southeast (JV)
1st Place Match
Riley Kopf (Lexington) 20-5, So. over Camden Thompson (Wood River) 30-18, So. (Fall 1:41).
3rd Place Match
Austin Filliez (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 18-9, So. over Devon Keys (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 13-8, Jr. (Dec 5-2).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington
2nd Place – Anthony Moyer of Fairbury
3rd Place – Garrett Isom of Lincoln North Star (JV)
4th Place – Ace York of Fairbury
1st Place Match
Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 39-3, Jr. over Anthony Moyer (Fairbury) 29-6, Sr. (Fall 5:10).
3rd Place Match
Garrett Isom (Lincoln North Star (JV)) 22-7, Jr. over Ace York (Fairbury) 19-13, So. (OTHR1).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington
2nd Place – Damian Green of Fairbury
3rd Place – Marshall York of Fairbury
4th Place – Seth Firmanik of Fairbury
1st Place Match
Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 27-6, Jr. over Damian Green (Fairbury) 33-3, Sr. (Dec 5-3).
3rd Place Match
Marshall York (Fairbury) 15-4, Jr. over Seth Firmanik (Fairbury) 16-8, Fr. (Fall 1:30).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob Johnson of Fairbury
2nd Place – Josh Duncan of Lexington
3rd Place – Vincent Strudl of Lincoln Southwest (JV)
4th Place – Christopher Ewoldt of Lincoln North Star (JV)
1st Place Match
Jacob Johnson (Fairbury) 34-1, Jr. over Josh Duncan (Lexington) 23-12, Sr. (MD 9-0).
3rd Place Match
Vincent Strudl (Lincoln Southwest (JV)) 11-7, Jr. over Christopher Ewoldt (Lincoln North Star (JV)) 12-2, Jr. (Fall 2:50).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Patrick Ondrak of Fairbury
2nd Place – Joey Henne of Johnson County Central
3rd Place – Ian Ehrenfried of Lincoln East (JV)
4th Place – Aidan Stuart of Lexington
1st Place Match
Patrick Ondrak (Fairbury) 28-8, Sr. over Joey Henne (Johnson County Central) 21-12, Sr. (Fall 2:26).
3rd Place Match
Ian Ehrenfried (Lincoln East (JV)) 11-3, Jr. over Aidan Stuart (Lexington) 9-24, So. (Fall 0:48).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Diego Guerrero of Wood River
2nd Place – Zach Reikofski of Fairbury
3rd Place – Noah Nevitt of Lincoln North Star (JV)
4th Place – Hunter Green of Fairbury
1st Place Match
Diego Guerrero (Wood River) 30-13, Jr. over Zach Reikofski (Fairbury) 27-9, Jr. (Fall 1:57).
3rd Place Match
Noah Nevitt (Lincoln North Star (JV)) 14-12, So. over Hunter Green (Fairbury) 7-15, Fr. (Fall 1:16).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caden Boesiger of Lincoln Southwest (JV)
2nd Place – Josh Bailey of Johnson County Central
3rd Place – Houston Rettele of Lincoln East (JV)
4th Place – Cooper Reid of Lincoln Southeast (JV)
1st Place Match
Caden Boesiger (Lincoln Southwest (JV)) 21-0, Jr. over Josh Bailey (Johnson County Central) 18-6, So. (Fall 1:25).
3rd Place Match
Houston Rettele (Lincoln East (JV)) 6-6, Sr. over Cooper Reid (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 15-13, Sr. (Fall 1:55).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Paul Mach of Fairbury
2nd Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington
3rd Place – Riley Spicer of Lincoln Southeast (JV)
4th Place – Taylor Dozler of Lincoln Southeast (JV)
5th Place – Dawson Effle of Lincoln Southeast (JV)
6th Place – Xavier Trevino of Lincoln Southeast (JV)
Round 1
Paul Mach (Fairbury) 32-3, Sr. over Dawson Effle (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 9-9, Jr. (Fall 1:10).
Jade Wurth (Lexington) 12-3, So. over Taylor Dozler (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 1:57).
Riley Spicer (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 17-9, Jr. over Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 10-10, Fr. (Fall 0:57).
Round 2
Paul Mach (Fairbury) 32-3, Sr. over Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 10-10, Fr. (Fall 0:40).
Jade Wurth (Lexington) 12-3, So. over Riley Spicer (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 17-9, Jr. (Fall 4:24).
Taylor Dozler (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 12-5, Sr. over Dawson Effle (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 9-9, Jr. (MD 17-6).
Round 3
Paul Mach (Fairbury) 32-3, Sr. over Riley Spicer (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 17-9, Jr. (Fall 2:08).
Jade Wurth (Lexington) 12-3, So. over Dawson Effle (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 9-9, Jr. (Fall 1:49).
Taylor Dozler (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 12-5, Sr. over Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 10-10, Fr. (For.).
Round 4
Paul Mach (Fairbury) 32-3, Sr. over Taylor Dozler (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 1:41).
Jade Wurth (Lexington) 12-3, So. over Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 10-10, Fr. (For.).
Riley Spicer (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 17-9, Jr. over Dawson Effle (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 9-9, Jr. (Fall 2:38).
Round 5
Paul Mach (Fairbury) 32-3, Sr. over Jade Wurth (Lexington) 12-3, So. (Fall 7:19).
Riley Spicer (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 17-9, Jr. over Taylor Dozler (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 1:25).
Dawson Effle (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 9-9, Jr. over Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast (JV)) 10-10, Fr. (For.).