Holdrege FFA Chapter Sponsors Farm Safety Camp

The Holdrege FFA Chapter sponsored its 19th Annual Farm Safety Camp for over 140 Phelps County kindergartners and first graders on Wednesday, September 20th at the Phelps County Ag Center.

The sessions consisted of students from Bertrand, Loomis, All Saints Catholic School, and Holdrege Public Schools. Each student that attended the camp received a t-shirt made possible through donations of twenty – nine Phelps County businesses. FFA members presented farm safety demonstrations on several topics. Combine and equipment safety was presented using a combine donated by Landmark Implement. FFA members brought in ATVs and demonstrated safe riding and equipment features on large and small ATVs.

Sponsored by Titan Machinery a tractor and mower were used to point out dangers of PTO safety, pinch points, and demonstrated safety features of farm tractors. Members demonstrated lawnmower safety by using a riding lawn mower and string trimmers. To simulate the effects of mower blades on hands and toes members used demonstration mowers, members utilized a blender, and hot dogs.

Members brought in some large animals to demonstrate safe handling procedures and safety tips for large farm animals. The FFA Chapter used its own grain bin safety display to show students the dangers of being trapped in grain bins and how quickly grain can trap people. Also demonstrated for students, was the use of safety harnesses and a simulator to show how strong a person has to be to assist a person trapped in a grain bin.

The students were also educated on household chemical safety. Southern Public Power District employees bought in a demonstration trailer to help teach students the dangers of electricity and power lines.

The Camp would not have been a success without the support of numerous businesses who donated money and supplies. The FFA Chapter would like to thank the following businesses for their donations. South Central Diesel, Screen Machine, Bruning State Bank, Midwest Ag Insurance, Nebraskaland Aviation, Wells Flying Service Inc., Two Rivers Health Department, Titan Machinery, Agwest Commodities, Central Valley Irrigation, Husker Irrigation, CHS Holdrege, Livestock Feeders Service, Holdrege Vet Clinic, First State Bank of Holdrege, Dannull Engine Service, McDonald’s of Holdrege, Phelps County University of Nebraska Cooperative Extension, Holdrege Irrigation and Electric, FirsTier Bank, Ag Service Associate, First State Bank of Loomis, Landmark Implement, Paulsen Inc., Wagner Irrigation, Samuelson Land Leveling, Lundeen- Isaacson Insurance, GJ Farms, Central Public Power and Irrigation,

Sargent Irrigation, and Farm Credit Services of Kearney.

The Holdrege FFA Chapter will be attending the Southwest Area Land Judging on October 4th in Chase County. Also in mid – October FFA members will be conducting their Annual Fruit Sales Program featuring bulk Fruit and Meat and cheese products.