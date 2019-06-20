Husker Hoops Player Profile: Matej Kavas

A great way for a team to build a culture, get some experience, and to get wins is using the graduate transfer route. The Huskers have two and this particular player, Matej Kavas, provides outside shooting and versatility for the Big Red. Kavas played his college ball at Seattle and carved out a nice career there.

Hailing from Slovenia, He posted solid career numbers averaging 12 points, four rebounds, and his shooting percentages were solid too at 46% from the field and 45% from three-point range. That three-point percentage is key. He primarily played the wing position, but he may be called upon to play the stretch four along with the wing.

He stands at 6’8 and with the guards head coach Fred Hoiberg has brought in, they will need Kavas to stretch the floor and create space for guys like Jervay Green, Cam Mack, and Samari Curtis to slash to the rim. Kavas has a quick release, but the reason he may be able to hold his own down low is that he rebounds well and his strength around the rim is sneaky.

Kavas will be a glue guy for this group. He more than likely won’t be called upon to be the go-to scorer, but a player that the Huskers can count on to hit a big shot and just be solid on the court.