Husker Preview Week 9: Bethune Cookman

With the Huskers finding that first win of the season and the first victory of the Scott Frost era, as Nebraska was victorious over Minnesota 53-28, they will to keep things rolling against FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats come into Memorial Stadium with an overall record 4-4. Bethune-Cookman latest game was a loss to North Carolina A&T, 35-10.

For Bethune-Cookman, junior quarterback Akevious Williams will be their number one threat as he is a true dual-threat. Williams has 1,435 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air this season. On the ground, he has 347 yards and eight touchdowns. He will be tough to slow down for the Husker defense.

The top receiver for Bethune-Cookman will be Keavon Mitchell. Mitchell has 349 yards and five scores on the year for the Wildcats. The quick senior will also be utilized in different ways on the field.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior safety Tydarius Peters will be flying all over the field. He had 12 tackles in last week’s loss and has 37 tackles now on the season. Peters also has one interception on the year. Junior linebacker Marquis Hendrix will be the anchor of the defense as he has accumulated 51 total tackles this season.

For Nebraska, this was supposed to be the bye week but of course, with the game cancellation for Akron, this contest with Bethune-Cookman was scheduled. Nebraska’s offense has another great opportunity to get another win before heading to Ohio State next week.

Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez last week was 25-29 with 276 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 125 yards on the ground and one touchdown. The freshman phenom continues to impress and this game will be another opportunity for him to show out again.

Devine Ozigbo continues to shine as he now has 600 yards and seven scores on the ground this season. Watch for true freshman Maurice Washington to get a lot of carries and touches to get more experience.

Senior Stanley Morgan finally was able to break out last week as he snared 10 passes for 163 yards and a pair of scores.

On the defensive side, there have been moments of great improvement, then lapses as well. Against Bethune-Cookman, this defense needs to play great to build more confidence. Sophomore Dicaprio Bootle and junior Lamar Jackson had solid games for the Huskers last week and they will be tested again this week.

In this contest, if the Huskers get a comfortable lead, watch for younger players to get in with the new redshirt rule in effect. Those players could include Miles Jones at running back, Braxton Clark at defensive back, and potentially Breon Dixon at linebacker.

As always tune into the game on Nebraska’s longest running affiliate 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM with pregame at 8:30 A.M. and kickoff set for 11:00 A.M.