Husker Softball goes 1-1 on Day One of Mary Nutter Classic

Cathedral City, Calif. — In its first of two games this evening, the Nebraska softball team (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) handed No. 6 Texas A&M (10-1, 0-0 SEC) its first loss of the season with a 6-3 defeat on Thursday night.

Kaylan Jablonski moved to 5-1 on the season. She pitched two innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs. Olivia Ferrell got the save. She started the game and came back in the seventh, pitching a total of 5.0 innings. She gave up five hits and one run. She also had six strikeouts.

On offense, Gina Metzler led the Huskers with three hits, two runs and one RBI. Jablonski and Alyvia Simmons also had multiple hits, each getting two. Tristen Edwards, Madi Unzicker and Laura Barrow each had one hit.

The Aggies threatened in the top of the third, with a two-out single. The runner stole second to get in scoring position and the next batter was walked to put runners on first and second. The Husker defense stood strong and got out of the inning with a ground out to the pitcher.

The Huskers scored first in the bottom of the third. Barrow got a leadoff double and Cassidy moved her over to third. Metzler brought her home with a single, giving the Huskers a 1-0 lead. With the top of the order up, the Huskers had a good opportunity to score more runs. Simmons moved Metzler over to second, but was out on the play. Edwards reached on an error and Jablonski singled to bring Metzler across the plate. At the end of the third, the Huskers had a 2-0 lead.

Texas A&M responded with back-to-back singles in the top of the fourth put runners on the corners. The next batter hit a deep fly ball to right center that Simmons caught near the fence – saving a three-run homer. One run scored on the sacrifice fly, but the Huskers got out of the inning without giving up the lead.

Texas A&M tied the game with a walk and a pair of two-out singles in the top of the fifth. Another walk loaded the bases for A&M, but Barrow came up with a big out at second to get out of the inning

The Huskers did damage in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs, with some help from three errors by the Aggies. Metzler got a one-out single. Then, Simmons singled to the left side, but both runners took an extra base after another error by the Aggies. Edwards then singled to score both runners. Edwards advanced to second on a throw attempt and made it to third on a wild pitch. Jablonski singled through the left side to score Edwards. Bree Boruff pinch ran for Jablonski. Madi Unzicker doubled to the middle, getting Boruff to third, but Boruff took advantage of a fielding error in the outfield to score. Kneib was hit to load the bases, but the Aggies got out of the inning with two fly outs.

In the top of the sixth, the Aggies loaded the bases with a double, a single and a walk. With two outs and Tori Vidales – the Aggies’ best hitter at the plate, Nebraska needed a big out. The Huskers got just that when Vidales flew out to center field.

In the bottom of the sixth, back-to-back singles by Metzler and Simmons put runners on first and second with no outs, setting up a good opportunity to extend the lead. However, two flyouts and strikeout left both runners stranded.

The Aggies’ comeback effort in the top of the seventh started with back-to-back singles. The runners advanced on a groundout to third and another single scored one run to cut the lead to 6-3. Ferrell, back in to pitch, struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Cathedral Calif. — In the Nebraska softball team’s second game on Thursday night, the Huskers fell to Mississippi State 9-0 in five innings.

Nebraska moved to 9-3 on the year, while the Bulldogs improved to 10-2.

Kaylan Jablonski (5-2) got her second loss of the season, pitching three innings, giving up four hits and four runs. Cassady Knudsen stayed undefeated with a 4-0 record. She pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs, giving up just four hits and recording seven strikeouts.

At the plate, Gina Metzler, Laura Barrow, Alyvia Simmons and Tristen Edwards each had one hit for the Huskers.

Mississippi State took an early 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning. A solo shot to right center gave the Bulldogs one run. Two more singles and another homerun gave Mississippi State a 4-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Bulldogs scored three more runs. Mississippi State put runners on the corners with two singles. A passed ball scored a run and moved the runner to second. A double put both runners in scoring position. Next, the Huskers got the lead runner out to prevent a run from scoring, but another double scored two more runs. In the middle of the fourth, Mississippi State led 7-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Bulldogs scored twice. A double and a single put runners on second and third. A fielder’s choice got the lead runner out and a line out to third gave the Huskers two outs, but Mississippi State wasn’t finished. Back-to-back singles scored a pair of runs, before the Huskers could get out of the inning.

The Huskers continue the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a game against UCLA on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT.