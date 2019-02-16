Huskers Look To Build Off Of Most Recent Win

What felt like an eternity since their last win, the Huskers got a major victory over Minnesota 62-61 on Wednesday night. This was the first win over an opponent since January 14th. The Big Red will look to build off this big-time win over the Golden Gophers gives the Huskers a chance to make a run at the NCAA Tournament. Tonight, the Huskers will battle another tough opponent in the Big Ten, Northwestern.

This team is no slouch but the Wildcats enter this contest with a record of 12-12 and 3-10 in the conference. This squad has been struggling mightily as of late with five losses in a row and their most recent was to the 20th ranked Hawkeyes of Iowa 80-79. That game was one that the Wildcats had a lead late, and couldn’t hang on for the victory. Northwestern isn’t a team will just dominate on either end of the floor as they are averaging 68 points per game while allowing 65.

Even though this team has been struggling as of late, they have an outstanding player in senior guard Vic Law. Law is averaging 16 points per game and he can score in bunches. The 6’7 forward is known for outbursts on offense, and James Palmer Jr. will more than likely be the guy that has to defend him. Law is also producing right around seven rebounds and three assists per game as well.

For Nebraska, it was a well-rounded game that allowed them to win on Wednesday evening over Minnesota. That win pushed their record to 14-11 and 4-10 in the conference. It was the two senior standouts who came alive in this one as James Palmer Jr. scored 24 points on 7-10 shooting from the field and 8-10 from three-point range, and Glynn Watson Jr. got out of his shooting slump recording 19 points on 8-16 from the field. This was a promising sign that those two were able to take control of the game and for Nebraska, they will need similar performances from that duo if they want to make a run at the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers and the Wildcats will tip-off tonight at 7:30 P.M. and that game can be heard on KRVN with pregame at 6:30 P.M.