Huskers Try And Bounce Back Against #15 Purdue

It was a frustrating game for Nebraska on Tuesday night as the Big Red fell to one of the bottom feeders of the Big Ten, Penn State 95-71. The Huskers had a hard time stopping Penn State as they did whatever they wanted against Nebraska’s defense. NU, 15-12 and 5-11 in the conference, will now host Purdue today and hope to have a major upset and build some confidence.

Purdue hosted Nebraska a couple of weeks ago and took down Nebraska fairly easy, 81-62. The Boilermakers are 19-7 this season and 12-3 in the conference and they just continue to win ball games. They have won 10 of their last 11 and the lone loss came to Maryland who was ranked 24th in the nation at the time. They did have to claw in their latest victory as they beat Indiana 48-46. This Purdue squad looks poised to make a run this season in the Big Ten Tournament and maybe in the NCAA Tournament as well.

Purdue is great on the offensive end as they score 77 points per game and they run a fast-paced offense. The player that really gets this team rolling is junior Carsen Edwards. Edwards is scoring 24 points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out three assists per game. He does a little bit of everything for this Purdue team.

Nebraska’s loss to Penn State was a tough one to swallow as the offense wasn’t the problem it was the defense. They allowed 56% shooting from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 88% from the free throw line. On offense, James Palmer Jr. had 24 points but shot the ball at a 7-20 clip. Isaiah Roby had another nice game for the Big Red with 17 points on 8-10 shooting. The Huskers will need these two to produce in a similar fashion, but they will need to tighten up on defense, to say the least.

Nebraska and Purdue will tip-off at 1:00 P.M. on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.