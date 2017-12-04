class="post-template-default single single-post postid-276116 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Johnson Lake woman arrested in assault

Johnson Lake woman arrested in assault

BY KRVN News | December 4, 2017
Johnson Lake woman arrested in assault
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Kaiya Daniels.

 

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault report at Johnson Lake’s Lakeside Trailer Court shortly before 7:00pm Friday evening. Sheriff Dennis Ocken says a 33-year-old woman had been struck several times with a crowbar causing minor injuries. A 19-year-old resident of the Trailer Court, Kaiya Daniels was arrested on suspicion of 2nd Degree Assault, Terroristic Threats, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Attempted 3rd Degree Assault and Disturbing the Peace.

Daniels was being held at the Dawson County Jail on 10% of $50,000 bond.

 

 

 

