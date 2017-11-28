Kearney High School’s Lerrin Rowe wins “2017 Nebraska High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year

The Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) of Nebraska has announced Lerrin Rowe of Kearney High School as the recipient of the “2017 Nebraska High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year”.

Rowe is a firm believer that students need to be challenged. She believes in modifications and adaptations when students need to experience success in the classroom and find joy in being physically active. “I take one day at a time and see what my students are capable of. If they begin to struggle, I first observe and identify the source of the problem, then assist them if it is indeed necessary, without totally altering my plans,” says Rowe.

Rowe states, “I give each of the weekdays a theme, and on that day we follow that theme. For example, Mondays are Mat Mondays where I allow my students to discover a variety of workouts that include a mat such as yoga, pilates, HIIT, etc. With this theme, my students also get the opportunity to create a workout of their own with a group of their choice, allowing them to see what it takes to create their own workouts and agendas.”

Rowe truly loves being an advocate for her profession. “It is an awesome feeling to have your passions and goals line-up, and influence those around you to live and lead better and healthier lifestyles.”

Rowe received her award November 6th during the annual SHAPE Nebraska Fall Conference.