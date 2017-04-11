KFB Raises More Than $23,500 for KSU Ag Communications Scholarship

A book featuring Kansas farmers and ranchers has provided more than $23,500 in funding for a scholarship that will benefit Kansas State University undergraduate students studying agricultural communications.

“Kansas Farmer” was released in 2015 by Kansas Farm Bureau and photographer Scott Stebner. One thousand copies were sold of the hardcover book featuring 26 Kansas farmers and ranchers.

“This book provided a host of opportunities,” Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “We were able to share the story of farmers and ranchers with beautiful photos and great stories, and we raised funds so this important story can continue to be told through students studying to become communicators in the agriculture industry. We appreciate and applaud Scott’s work on helping us achieve this accomplishment.”

A Kansas transplant originally from California, Stebner’s experience teaching agriculture to high school students and advising an FFA chapter in California provided a love for agriculture and helping students.

“The collective character of those involved in Kansas agriculture made this project incredibly inspiring and rewarding,” Stebner says. “It’s my hope that ‘Kansas Farmer’ will inspire and equip future generations to advocate for Kansas farmers and ranchers.”

The scholarship will be available through Kansas Farm Bureau’s Foundation for Agriculture.