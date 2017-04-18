KFB’s Foundation for Agriculture Awards $21,500 in Scholarships

Each year, the Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas. Thirty-six recipients have received $21,500 in scholarships for the 2017-18 school year.
Over the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $275,000 in scholarships.
“Developing leaders for tomorrow requires an investment in today’s youth,” says KFB Foundations Director Harry A. Watts.
Wade Niermeier, Ellis County, is the winner of the $500 Godfrey and Emma Bahr Miller Agriculture Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund for students attending a college in Kansas and majoring in a subject related to agronomy and conservation.
Another permanent, privately endowed fund known as the Lester Crandall Memorial Scholarship awarded $500 to Janae Schulte, Ellsworth County.
Tyler Marr, Jewell County, was awarded $1,000 for the Frank & Helen Bernasek Memorial Scholarship.
Jennifer Boley, Cloud County, was awarded $500 for the DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship.
Two students were awarded scholarships to Kansas technical colleges. They include Bailey Bixenman, Sheridan County, and Kaleb Schartz, Barton County.
Four $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled in Kansas State University’s college of agriculture and majoring in a subject related to agriculture. They include: Shaylee Arpin, Riley County; Sam Davis, Greenwood County; Quentin Haas, Allen County; and Leah Parsons, Finney County.
Two $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled at Fort Hays State University. Recipients are Nickalous Baxa, Cloud County, and Jacob Brubaker, Cheyenne County.
Twenty-four recipients received $500 scholarships. These students are attending a Kansas college with a Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate chapter. Students must be a Farm Bureau Collegiate member.
Recipients include:
Allen Community College
· Caleb Powelson, Anderson County
Butler Community College
· Addison Gauthier, Butler County
· Leah Metzger, Butler County
· Tara Varner, Butler County
Fort Hays State University
· Rebecca Butler, Sheridan County
· Brianna Stefan, Clark County
Fort Scott Community College
· Hannah Craun, Bourbon County
· Miles Hamilton, Benton County, Ark.
· Jessie Hobbs, Miami County
· Trenton Jahay, Barber County
· Adam Lattin, Montgomery County
· Allie Martin, Bourbon County
· Matthew Schick, Bourbon County
Hutchinson Community College
· Caitlin Dreher, Allen County
Kansas State University
· Janet Attanasio, Riley County
· Rachel Bellar, Elk County
· Taylor Brenner, Kit Carson County, Colo.
· Taylor DeWeese, Pratt County
· Trent Frye, Republic County
· Andrew Phipps, Chase County
· Leah Scholz, Atchison County
· Kristin Stiebe, Pawnee County
Pratt Community College
· Savannah Pryor, Harvey County
Seward County Community College
· Andrea Wagner, Haskell County