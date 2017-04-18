KFB’s Foundation for Agriculture Awards $21,500 in Scholarships

Each year, the Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas. Thirty-six recipients have received $21,500 in scholarships for the 2017-18 school year.

Over the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $275,000 in scholarships.

“Developing leaders for tomorrow requires an investment in today’s youth,” says KFB Foundations Director Harry A. Watts.

Wade Niermeier, Ellis County, is the winner of the $500 Godfrey and Emma Bahr Miller Agriculture Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund for students attending a college in Kansas and majoring in a subject related to agronomy and conservation.

Another permanent, privately endowed fund known as the Lester Crandall Memorial Scholarship awarded $500 to Janae Schulte, Ellsworth County.

Tyler Marr, Jewell County, was awarded $1,000 for the Frank & Helen Bernasek Memorial Scholarship.

Jennifer Boley, Cloud County, was awarded $500 for the DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship.

Two students were awarded scholarships to Kansas technical colleges. They include Bailey Bixenman, Sheridan County, and Kaleb Schartz, Barton County.

Four $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled in Kansas State University’s college of agriculture and majoring in a subject related to agriculture. They include: Shaylee Arpin, Riley County; Sam Davis, Greenwood County; Quentin Haas, Allen County; and Leah Parsons, Finney County.

Two $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled at Fort Hays State University. Recipients are Nickalous Baxa, Cloud County, and Jacob Brubaker, Cheyenne County.

Twenty-four recipients received $500 scholarships. These students are attending a Kansas college with a Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate chapter. Students must be a Farm Bureau Collegiate member.

Recipients include:

Allen Community College

· Caleb Powelson, Anderson County

Butler Community College

· Addison Gauthier, Butler County

· Leah Metzger, Butler County

· Tara Varner, Butler County

Fort Hays State University

· Rebecca Butler, Sheridan County

· Brianna Stefan, Clark County

Fort Scott Community College

· Hannah Craun, Bourbon County

· Miles Hamilton, Benton County, Ark.

· Jessie Hobbs, Miami County

· Trenton Jahay, Barber County

· Adam Lattin, Montgomery County

· Allie Martin, Bourbon County

· Matthew Schick, Bourbon County

Hutchinson Community College

· Caitlin Dreher, Allen County

Kansas State University

· Janet Attanasio, Riley County

· Rachel Bellar, Elk County

· Taylor Brenner, Kit Carson County, Colo.

· Taylor DeWeese, Pratt County

· Trent Frye, Republic County

· Andrew Phipps, Chase County

· Leah Scholz, Atchison County

· Kristin Stiebe, Pawnee County

Pratt Community College

· Savannah Pryor, Harvey County

Seward County Community College

· Andrea Wagner, Haskell County