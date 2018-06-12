Krist Calls For Better Communication At NACO

KEARNEY – Nebraska candidate for Governor Bob Krist said he feels it is time to talk again. Krist, a state legislature for the last ten years, says that communication with Governor Pete Ricketts is severely lacking, he spoke at a workshop for county officials in Kearney last week and said that communication will be a key for his administration.

“I want to get people that have been there, done that, bought the t-shirt,” Krist said.

Krist said that when he was appointed to his senate seat then Governor, Dave Heineman, had an “open-door-policy,” Krist said that doesn’t exist with Ricketts.

Krist a longtime republican, changed parties to get a better chance to run against Ricketts who is finishing his first term as Nebraska’s Governor.

Krist told the county officials assembled at the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) that they need to be more involved in the choices that are made around the state. Including the contentious issue of property taxes.

“Are we putting the burden on the local tax authorities? That answer is yes,” Krist said. “We started shifting that burden in 2008-2009. What we need to do is go back to rebalancing that three legged stool of taxes like it was then, because it worked.”

During his speech Krist also highlighted the need of increasing the number of four lane high ways in the state and making improvements in in the corrections system.