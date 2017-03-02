KS Farm Bureau Celebrates Safety During Kansas Agriculture Month

Keeping Kansas safe has always been an important mission of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB). During Kansas Agriculture Month, KFB encourages farmers and ranchers to be aware of the farm safety programs available to keep friends and family safe.

For more than 68 years, Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization, has had a full-time staff position dedicated to safety and health issues for farmers.

“Kansas Farm Bureau is a farm organization, and we understand keeping our farm families safe is an important task,” says Serita Blankenship, KFB’s Farm Safety and Agriculture Education manager. “We appreciate our volunteers who help spread the safety message.”

In addition to KFB staff, county Farm Bureaus provide hundreds of farm safety programs every year reaching thousands of adults and children.

KFB offers a multitude of Do-It-Yourself programs for volunteers and those interested in learning more. An annual safety poster program provides an opportunity for children to learn, consider and draw ways to stay safe on the farm. Kansas Farm Bureau is the only organization in the state that tracks farm accidents—something they’ve done since 1980.

For more information on farm safety, visit www.kfb.org/Education/Safety.