Lady Bulldogs and Lady Buffaloes Move To FKC Championship Game

KEARNEY- It was another season of the Viaero Events Center hosting the FKC semifinals and it was another year of Pleasanton and Elm Creek advancing to the girl’s championships.

In the first of the two games, Pleasanton, the #1 seed, took down Overton, the #4 seed, 59-33. Pleasanton had a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but after that, the Lady Bulldogs just kept churning out points by outscoring Overton 50-30 in the next three periods. Pleasanton was paced by Isabelle Paitz as she scored 25 points. Overton was led by Hailey Fleischman and her 16 points.

In the second semifinal matchup, Elm Creek and Axtell battled and it was the Lady Buffaloes who won by a final score of 61-33. Axtell possessed a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter 12-8. Elm Creek then flipped the switch and took over by outscoring Axtell 20-10 in the second quarter and the Lady Buffaloes led 28-22 at the intermission. In the second half, Elm Creek outscored Axtell 33-11 to finish the game. Elm Creek was led by Allie Bauer and her 31 points, including five three-pointers. Axtell was led by Camille Fishell and her eight points.

Overton and Axtell will play on Saturday in the 3rd and 4th place games at 2:00 P.M. at the Viaero Events Center. Elm Creek and Pleasanton will battle for the championship for the second straight season as last year Pleasanton won 64-50. That game will take place on Saturday at 6:00 P.M. at the Viaero Events Center and the contest can be heard on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM with pregame starting at 5:50 PM.