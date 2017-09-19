Latest Hero Flight to depart Sept. 27

The fourth crew of the Dawson County Hero Flight will leave for Washington DC Sept. 27 from Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles. The sendoff is slated to begin with a free will lunch, provided by the Heartland Wounded Veteran Project at noon.

After a short ceremony, 25 veterans and their escorts will depart on their trip. The Dawson County Hero Flight will spend two days in the capital visiting the various war and service memorials. The crew will also get a chance to visit the U.S. Capitol and Arlington National Cemetery.

Veterans chosen for this flight come from 13 communities and five different counties. Among those going included a pair of Purple Heart recipients. All of the veterans served in the 1960’s and 70’s.

Veterans selected for this trip are:

ANSLEY – George “Ted” Govier and Lyle Lovitt

CALLAWAY – Dennis Malcom

COZAD – Ken Anderson and Alan Anderson

EDDYVILLE – Stan McFarland, Gary Rohde and Charles Watkinson

ELM CREEK – Jack Shubert

ELWOOD – Ray Yeutter

EUSTIS – Bob Dutton and Dean Wolf

GOTHENBURG – Courtney Schroeder and Leon Vogel

KEARNEY – Erwin Cox and James Goedert

LEXINGTON – John Kerner, Tom Nelson, Gary Schultz, Bernard Svoboda and Alan White

MERNA – Bruce Kennedy

OCONTO – Ron Lauby and Maynard Struempler

OVERTON – Larry Johnson

The crew will return to Lexington late Saturday night. No return celebration is planned.

Dawson County Hero Flight is organized for the sole purpose of honoring American Veterans for all of their sacrifices and service above self. The committee is still accepting donations and looking for veterans for future flights.