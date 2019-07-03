Leader Hits Presses In Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG – Something you don’t hear often in today’s world is that a new newspaper BEGINS publication. In a time when print media becomes less and less relevant and giant newspapers like the New York Times and the San Francisco Chronicle go through major downsizing, Colten Venteicher and John Bell have decided that this is the right time to begin a new media venture in Gothenburg. They might just be right.

“There is some consolidation that is going on in the media,” Ventieicher concedes, “but when you look at weeklies in communities 15,000 or less, those are some of the strongest newspapers across the industry. The reason for that is because communities like Gothenburg really take ownership in the community and the newspaper is part of that.”

Ventiecher and Bell are betting that the town of 3,500 is hungry for a new kind of newspaper. Ventiecher says so far, the response has been great.

“We have received lots of good feedback,” he said. “They are excited to see this, excited to see the direction we are going with things like having more of an online presence. We have rolled out our website gothenburgleader.com. It’s been really positive not only from members of the community, but businesses also.”

That, as with any business, is the key for the Leader . . . local support from businesses to keep the paper viable. The owners of the new venture believe that Gothenburg is ready for a hyper-local news outlet.

“We want the Gothenburg Leader to be a champion of the community of Gothenburg and the surrounding area,” Venteicher said. “A newspaper is a vital piece of economic development. We want The Leader to tell the story for the members of our community and those outside the community. We want it to be come that institution that sells our community and helps it thrive.”

Everyone in the 69138 zip code should receive a copy of the first publication on Wednesday. Mailings will continue throughout the rest of the month. After that, it will be on a subscription basis. Subscription rates will be lower for those in the Gothenburg zip code, but will be available to all. To find out rates or for further inquiries you can go to the website.

