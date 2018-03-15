Lexington City Council Chooses New Special Prosecutor

LEXINGTON – The Lexington City Council met on Tuesday, March 13 for their regular bi-monthly meeting. The agenda was short, however council members made decisions regarding a special prosecutor and a continued street improvement plan.

The council approved the appointment of Louthan and Wilson, P. C. as special prosecutors. Todd Wilson has served as the singular special prosecutor, the approved ordinance also allow for Beverly Louthan and the firm to serve in that roll.

A one and six year street improvement plan was approved with no major revisions. City Manager, Joe Pepplitsch reported that box culverts have been redone in several areas as part of the plan. This is all part of infrastructure improvement throughout the city.

The council then closed with an executive session to discuss the annual job performance of Pepplitsch as the City Manager.

No further action was taken. The next city council meeting is scheduled for March 27 at 5:30 p.m.