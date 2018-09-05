class="post-template-default single single-post postid-333256 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Lexington Cross Country Invite Results | KRVN Radio

Lexington Cross Country Invite Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | September 5, 2018
Home News
Lexington Cross Country Invite Results
2018 Lexington Cross Country Invite-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Boys Results

Place Firstname Lastname Team Time
1 Alexis Hernandez Lexington 17:03.9
2 Yanni Vasquez Lexington 17:51.1
3 Riley Mai McCook 18:04.2
4 Gavin Strauss Lexington 18:22.9
5 Cyrus Rhea Lexington 18:29.7
6 Luke Bonifas Adams Central 18:49.9
7 Grant Packer Wood River 18:50.7
8 Tristen Obermiller Adams Central 18:59.6
9 Omar Tinajero Wood River 19:01.6
10 Nicholas Saiz Lexington 19:03.2
11 Sean Worthman Lexington 19:24.0
12 Jaron Bergstrom Axtell 19:31.8
13 Isaac Hegwood McCook 19:32.8
14 Erik Graff McCook 19:32.9
15 Turner Schaefer Adams Central 19:37.5
16 Jake O’Dea Southwest 19:45.9
17 TJ Renner McCook 20:02.0
18 Jacob Placke Adams Central 20:16.1
19 Josh Hegwood McCook 20:16.6
20 Reuben Barry Adams Central 20:18.9
21 Brandon Tucker Arapahoe 20:23.3
22 Edvin Ramirez-Carrillo Lexington 20:27.4
23 Garrett Converse Lexington 20:28.5
24 Jordan Kranz Elwood 20:43.0
25 Noah Sass Adams Central 20:45.9
26 Greg Treffer Lexington 20:49.2
27 Thomas Hakonson Lexington 20:54.3
28 Kyto Warner Adams Central 21:09.1
29 Elijah Lopez Axtell 21:12.6
30 Holton Edeal Lexington 21:15.3
31 Jacob Wehrer Axtell 21:16.6
32 Tyson Kerr Adams Central 21:21.9
33 Tristan Weston Adams Central 21:32.6
34 AJ Russell Alma-Southern Valley 21:34.2
35 Carson Richards McCook 21:35.9
36 Elmer Sotelo Lexington 21:38.1
37 Colton Craig McCook 21:43.3
38 Tucker Gillispie McCook 21:47.6
39 Bruce Teter Elwood 21:51.5
40 Christian Penny Wilcox-Hildreth 22:01.6
41 Tristin Klinger Adams Central 22:15.3
42 Tyler Rockefeller Adams Central 22:45.3
43 Zach Dickau Elwood 22:47.3
44 Jaden Nienhueser Adams Central 22:50.2
45 Bryce Dutton McCook 22:54.6
46 Tarin Confer Adams Central 22:59.9
47 Colten Fischer Alma-Southern Valley 23:08.2
48 Mohamed Mohamed Lexington 23:10.7
49 Andew Stevens McCook 23:25.8
50 Makena Lindblad Adams Central 23:47.8
51 Kallen Feikert McCook 24:08.8
52 Anthony Garcia Wood River 24:12.0
53 Cooper Lines McCook 24:12.9
54 Matt Herron McCook 24:15.8
55 Ethan Graff McCook 24:16.4
56 Trevor Felber McCook 24:17.6
57 Logan Farr McCook 24:30.6
58 Ryan Unger McCook 24:36.1
59 Barrett Shea Adams Central 24:44.1
60 Dominique White Axtell 24:59.8
61 Kevin Sandoval Lexington 25:09.0
62 Trenton Brooks McCook 25:41.3
63 Jonah Shimmin Arapahoe 25:43.4
64 Xavi Galvan Lexington 25:44.1
65 Ashton Vargas Arapahoe 25:46.8
66 Tanner Jacobs McCook 26:35.6
67 Andres Cabrera McCook 27:08.3
68 Roberto Lindiman-Garcia Wood River 27:22.3
69 Michael Edgar Alma-Southern Valley 27:30.0
70 Caige Eaton McCook 27:37.3
71 John Stritt Southwest 27:59.9
72 Cody Wells Alma-Southern Valley 28:05.9
73 Carlos Zarraga Wood River 28:18.6
74 Tanner Deisley Arapahoe 28:28.4
75 Owen Smith McCook 29:31.3
76 Trace Decker McCook 30:12.1
77 Grant Taylor Arapahoe 31:46.8
78 Brandon White Wood River 31:49.9
79 Josiah Goshert Arapahoe 31:52.6
80 Robert Garcia Wood River 33:02.9
81 Ryan Robinson Wilcox-Hildreth 33:03.2
82 Joshua Bryan Lexington 38:08.4
83 Hunter Swanson Arapahoe 42:50.2
84 Derek Sander Arapahoe 42:54.3

 

Girls Results

1 Grace Reiman Adams Central 20:29.0
2 Madison Smith Lexington 21:03.4
3 Elsi Rodewald McCook 21:24.9
4 Kayla Barrios Lexington 21:41.8
5 Kennadi Ureste Lexington 21:42.4
6 Grace Cappel McCook 22:37.8
7 Caitlin Tibbs Adams Central 22:43.1
8 Priscilla Casteneda Lexington 22:49.8
9 Jessica Virgilio Lexington 22:51.1
10 McKenna Kiburz Lexington 23:09.8
11 Karis Huyser Adams Central 23:24.8
12 Ariel Rhea Lexington 23:27.1
13 Sabrina Converse Lexington 23:37.9
14 Shaelyn Confer Adams Central 23:51.0
15 Elizabeth Marcellus Axtell 24:01.9
16 Taylor Ground Adams Central 24:31.5
17 Joslyn Hammond McCook 24:32.0
18 Janet Aguado Lexington 24:43.4
19 Hailey Vontz Adams Central 24:46.6
20 Megan Hodgson McCook 24:55.4
21 Taylor Hickey Elwood 25:09.5
22 Gracie Rushton Elwood 25:17.1
23 Alexis Ureste Lexington 25:30.4
24 Lexi Hauxwell McCook 25:43.6
25 Leticia Virgilio Lexington 25:54.5
26 Evelyn Torres Lexington 26:06.7
27 Jesse Rolland Southwest 26:22.9
28 Kailynn Rodewald McCook 26:33.0
29 Kelli Matias Wood River 26:35.8
30 Leslie Vasquez-Garcia Lexington 26:48.1
31 Liviya Wier McCook 26:53.1
32 Madison Tarenez McCook 27:04.1
33 Hannah Whitson Arapahoe 27:06.6
34 Kylea Stritt Southwest 27:40.3
35 Mackenzie Larson McCook 27:56.0
36 Diana Hanzlick Arapahoe 28:03.3
37 Alexi Henry Wilcox-Hildreth 28:34.8
38 Kailee Miller Southwest 28:48.1
39 Winona Mitchell Alma-Southern Valley 28:52.2
40 Nicole Beck Axtell 29:11.8
41 Jasmine Larson Arapahoe 29:28.4
42 Brianna Conn Arapahoe 29:32.9
43 Skyla Henning McCook 29:57.7
44 Jocelyn Anaya Lexington 30:04.9
45 Par Williamson Wood River 30:35.6
46 Arilyn Stafford Wood River 32:44.5
47 Aubrie Erickson Axtell 32:51.3
48 Ashley Bennett Southwest 33:26.3
49 Hannah Nichols McCook 34:05.5
50 Nane Adevikian Elwood 35:10.0
51 Lauren Hickey Elwood 35:38.7

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments