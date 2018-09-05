Lexington Cross Country Invite Results

Boys Results
|Place
|Firstname
|Lastname
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alexis
|Hernandez
|Lexington
|17:03.9
|2
|Yanni
|Vasquez
|Lexington
|17:51.1
|3
|Riley
|Mai
|McCook
|18:04.2
|4
|Gavin
|Strauss
|Lexington
|18:22.9
|5
|Cyrus
|Rhea
|Lexington
|18:29.7
|6
|Luke
|Bonifas
|Adams Central
|18:49.9
|7
|Grant
|Packer
|Wood River
|18:50.7
|8
|Tristen
|Obermiller
|Adams Central
|18:59.6
|9
|Omar
|Tinajero
|Wood River
|19:01.6
|10
|Nicholas
|Saiz
|Lexington
|19:03.2
|11
|Sean
|Worthman
|Lexington
|19:24.0
|12
|Jaron
|Bergstrom
|Axtell
|19:31.8
|13
|Isaac
|Hegwood
|McCook
|19:32.8
|14
|Erik
|Graff
|McCook
|19:32.9
|15
|Turner
|Schaefer
|Adams Central
|19:37.5
|16
|Jake
|O’Dea
|Southwest
|19:45.9
|17
|TJ
|Renner
|McCook
|20:02.0
|18
|Jacob
|Placke
|Adams Central
|20:16.1
|19
|Josh
|Hegwood
|McCook
|20:16.6
|20
|Reuben
|Barry
|Adams Central
|20:18.9
|21
|Brandon
|Tucker
|Arapahoe
|20:23.3
|22
|Edvin
|Ramirez-Carrillo
|Lexington
|20:27.4
|23
|Garrett
|Converse
|Lexington
|20:28.5
|24
|Jordan
|Kranz
|Elwood
|20:43.0
|25
|Noah
|Sass
|Adams Central
|20:45.9
|26
|Greg
|Treffer
|Lexington
|20:49.2
|27
|Thomas
|Hakonson
|Lexington
|20:54.3
|28
|Kyto
|Warner
|Adams Central
|21:09.1
|29
|Elijah
|Lopez
|Axtell
|21:12.6
|30
|Holton
|Edeal
|Lexington
|21:15.3
|31
|Jacob
|Wehrer
|Axtell
|21:16.6
|32
|Tyson
|Kerr
|Adams Central
|21:21.9
|33
|Tristan
|Weston
|Adams Central
|21:32.6
|34
|AJ
|Russell
|Alma-Southern Valley
|21:34.2
|35
|Carson
|Richards
|McCook
|21:35.9
|36
|Elmer
|Sotelo
|Lexington
|21:38.1
|37
|Colton
|Craig
|McCook
|21:43.3
|38
|Tucker
|Gillispie
|McCook
|21:47.6
|39
|Bruce
|Teter
|Elwood
|21:51.5
|40
|Christian
|Penny
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|22:01.6
|41
|Tristin
|Klinger
|Adams Central
|22:15.3
|42
|Tyler
|Rockefeller
|Adams Central
|22:45.3
|43
|Zach
|Dickau
|Elwood
|22:47.3
|44
|Jaden
|Nienhueser
|Adams Central
|22:50.2
|45
|Bryce
|Dutton
|McCook
|22:54.6
|46
|Tarin
|Confer
|Adams Central
|22:59.9
|47
|Colten
|Fischer
|Alma-Southern Valley
|23:08.2
|48
|Mohamed
|Mohamed
|Lexington
|23:10.7
|49
|Andew
|Stevens
|McCook
|23:25.8
|50
|Makena
|Lindblad
|Adams Central
|23:47.8
|51
|Kallen
|Feikert
|McCook
|24:08.8
|52
|Anthony
|Garcia
|Wood River
|24:12.0
|53
|Cooper
|Lines
|McCook
|24:12.9
|54
|Matt
|Herron
|McCook
|24:15.8
|55
|Ethan
|Graff
|McCook
|24:16.4
|56
|Trevor
|Felber
|McCook
|24:17.6
|57
|Logan
|Farr
|McCook
|24:30.6
|58
|Ryan
|Unger
|McCook
|24:36.1
|59
|Barrett
|Shea
|Adams Central
|24:44.1
|60
|Dominique
|White
|Axtell
|24:59.8
|61
|Kevin
|Sandoval
|Lexington
|25:09.0
|62
|Trenton
|Brooks
|McCook
|25:41.3
|63
|Jonah
|Shimmin
|Arapahoe
|25:43.4
|64
|Xavi
|Galvan
|Lexington
|25:44.1
|65
|Ashton
|Vargas
|Arapahoe
|25:46.8
|66
|Tanner
|Jacobs
|McCook
|26:35.6
|67
|Andres
|Cabrera
|McCook
|27:08.3
|68
|Roberto
|Lindiman-Garcia
|Wood River
|27:22.3
|69
|Michael
|Edgar
|Alma-Southern Valley
|27:30.0
|70
|Caige
|Eaton
|McCook
|27:37.3
|71
|John
|Stritt
|Southwest
|27:59.9
|72
|Cody
|Wells
|Alma-Southern Valley
|28:05.9
|73
|Carlos
|Zarraga
|Wood River
|28:18.6
|74
|Tanner
|Deisley
|Arapahoe
|28:28.4
|75
|Owen
|Smith
|McCook
|29:31.3
|76
|Trace
|Decker
|McCook
|30:12.1
|77
|Grant
|Taylor
|Arapahoe
|31:46.8
|78
|Brandon
|White
|Wood River
|31:49.9
|79
|Josiah
|Goshert
|Arapahoe
|31:52.6
|80
|Robert
|Garcia
|Wood River
|33:02.9
|81
|Ryan
|Robinson
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|33:03.2
|82
|Joshua
|Bryan
|Lexington
|38:08.4
|83
|Hunter
|Swanson
|Arapahoe
|42:50.2
|84
|Derek
|Sander
|Arapahoe
|42:54.3
Girls Results
|1
|Grace
|Reiman
|Adams Central
|20:29.0
|2
|Madison
|Smith
|Lexington
|21:03.4
|3
|Elsi
|Rodewald
|McCook
|21:24.9
|4
|Kayla
|Barrios
|Lexington
|21:41.8
|5
|Kennadi
|Ureste
|Lexington
|21:42.4
|6
|Grace
|Cappel
|McCook
|22:37.8
|7
|Caitlin
|Tibbs
|Adams Central
|22:43.1
|8
|Priscilla
|Casteneda
|Lexington
|22:49.8
|9
|Jessica
|Virgilio
|Lexington
|22:51.1
|10
|McKenna
|Kiburz
|Lexington
|23:09.8
|11
|Karis
|Huyser
|Adams Central
|23:24.8
|12
|Ariel
|Rhea
|Lexington
|23:27.1
|13
|Sabrina
|Converse
|Lexington
|23:37.9
|14
|Shaelyn
|Confer
|Adams Central
|23:51.0
|15
|Elizabeth
|Marcellus
|Axtell
|24:01.9
|16
|Taylor
|Ground
|Adams Central
|24:31.5
|17
|Joslyn
|Hammond
|McCook
|24:32.0
|18
|Janet
|Aguado
|Lexington
|24:43.4
|19
|Hailey
|Vontz
|Adams Central
|24:46.6
|20
|Megan
|Hodgson
|McCook
|24:55.4
|21
|Taylor
|Hickey
|Elwood
|25:09.5
|22
|Gracie
|Rushton
|Elwood
|25:17.1
|23
|Alexis
|Ureste
|Lexington
|25:30.4
|24
|Lexi
|Hauxwell
|McCook
|25:43.6
|25
|Leticia
|Virgilio
|Lexington
|25:54.5
|26
|Evelyn
|Torres
|Lexington
|26:06.7
|27
|Jesse
|Rolland
|Southwest
|26:22.9
|28
|Kailynn
|Rodewald
|McCook
|26:33.0
|29
|Kelli
|Matias
|Wood River
|26:35.8
|30
|Leslie
|Vasquez-Garcia
|Lexington
|26:48.1
|31
|Liviya
|Wier
|McCook
|26:53.1
|32
|Madison
|Tarenez
|McCook
|27:04.1
|33
|Hannah
|Whitson
|Arapahoe
|27:06.6
|34
|Kylea
|Stritt
|Southwest
|27:40.3
|35
|Mackenzie
|Larson
|McCook
|27:56.0
|36
|Diana
|Hanzlick
|Arapahoe
|28:03.3
|37
|Alexi
|Henry
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|28:34.8
|38
|Kailee
|Miller
|Southwest
|28:48.1
|39
|Winona
|Mitchell
|Alma-Southern Valley
|28:52.2
|40
|Nicole
|Beck
|Axtell
|29:11.8
|41
|Jasmine
|Larson
|Arapahoe
|29:28.4
|42
|Brianna
|Conn
|Arapahoe
|29:32.9
|43
|Skyla
|Henning
|McCook
|29:57.7
|44
|Jocelyn
|Anaya
|Lexington
|30:04.9
|45
|Par
|Williamson
|Wood River
|30:35.6
|46
|Arilyn
|Stafford
|Wood River
|32:44.5
|47
|Aubrie
|Erickson
|Axtell
|32:51.3
|48
|Ashley
|Bennett
|Southwest
|33:26.3
|49
|Hannah
|Nichols
|McCook
|34:05.5
|50
|Nane
|Adevikian
|Elwood
|35:10.0
|51
|Lauren
|Hickey
|Elwood
|35:38.7