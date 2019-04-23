Lexington Foundation’s 18th Annual Key Event Is Saturday

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Foundation is preparing for the 18th annual Key Event. It will take place on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express. Along with the main event there will also be a preview of coming attractions on Friday night and a mobile silent auction all week.

The event is the most important fundraiser for the Lexington Foundation according to foundation member Kurt Rickertson.

“There will be over 400 items up for auction,” Rickertson said, “we’ve got items ranging from gift cards, home decor, outdoor equipment, tools, trees, jewelry, a whole variety of great items.”

People don’t have to wait for the event on Saturday to bid on these items they can do it now by going to the Foundation’s website by clicking here.

You can also get a sneak preview of the event on Friday night from 5-8 at the Holiday Inn Express.

Rickertson says the Lexington Foundations helps Lexington in many ways.

“There are big things that are obvious to people,” he said, “like the YMCA and the Majestic Theater. We also do a lot of small day to day things like helping with grants, so there are a whole variety of ways that we impact the community.”

Saturday evening is highlighted by a dinner and again, it all takes place at the Holiday Inn Express in Lexingon.